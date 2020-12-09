Clear

Here's what people Googled this year as they tried to make sense of 2020

The 2020 election, Covid-19, and Black Lives Matter became central themes of this year. Here are the top trending videos in a look back at what shaped YouTube in 2020.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 2:41 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 2:41 AM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

What do Animal Crossing, "WAP," sourdough bread, Timothée Chalamet and "social distancing date ideas" all have in common?

They were all popular Google searches in 2020.

Google released its annual "Year in Search" list Wednesday. The list acts as a sort of chronicle of the decades worth of newsworthy things that took place during this one weird year. The list features the year's top trending searches, which had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2020 compared to 2019.

As people tried to make sense of the overwhelming barrage of news in 2020, global queries including the word "why" — such as "why is the NBA postponed?" and "why is toilet paper sold out?" — were searched more often than in any year before, Google said in a video released along with the list Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, "election results" and "coronavirus" topped the US trending searches list, as people sought answers about the deadly pandemic and a crucial election that took longer than usual to play out because of the pandemic. Also among the top 10 on the list: Zoom, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman and PlayStation 5.

Google also broke out top US trending searches in a number of categories.

The "news" category includes queries about stimulus checks, the payments given to millions of Americans as part of the $2.2 trillion congressional coronavirus relief package passed in March; Iran, whose general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in early January, setting off a period of tension between the two countries; and murder hornets, the giant invasive bugs spotted in Washington state earlier this year.

The news category also includes two of the year's major natural disasters: Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm that caused death and destruction in Louisiana and Texas, and the Australia fires, which devastated large swaths of the country and killed an estimated 3 billion animals.

Elsewhere, the list highlights some of this year's prominent losses: basketball star Kobe Bryant, trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and renowned guitarist Eddie Van Halen, as well as George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide reckoning and movement for racial justice.

Despite all of the hardships of 2020, people stepped up to help one another in some extraordinary ways. The "how to help" section of the list shows people searched for ways to help the Black Lives Matter movement, Yemen, Beirut and someone having a panic attack. People also looked into how to donate blood, plasma and N95 masks, among other things, during the health crisis.

And, of course, the top trending searches list also features some of the ways we coped and kept ourselves entertained this year. Popular searches included "drive in movie theater near me," "virtual EDC rave," "how to cut men's hair at home", and "how to make hand sanitizer."

And lest we leave out any of the other events that contributed to 2020's chaos, here are a few other things not yet mentioned that also appeared on the list: the US crackdown on TikTok, Elon Musk's baby, stock market madness, a boom in popularity of whipped coffee, online school, a number of companies making Juneteenth a corporate holiday, "The Last Dance" documentary series chronicling Michael Jordan's career, "Parasite" making history as the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for best picture, and the list goes on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 272229

Reported Deaths: 3892
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36872520
Mobile21166380
Madison15316160
Tuscaloosa14294177
Montgomery13069247
Shelby1168779
Baldwin9821138
Lee821869
Morgan769058
Etowah727570
Marshall717658
Calhoun7165127
Houston570543
DeKalb535044
Cullman507054
St. Clair481557
Limestone480848
Lauderdale466257
Elmore451170
Walker4002113
Talladega397660
Jackson392623
Colbert355149
Blount332446
Autauga304342
Franklin270034
Coffee267823
Dale253759
Chilton240945
Dallas238533
Covington237438
Russell23703
Escambia211132
Tallapoosa195092
Chambers191554
Clarke167922
Pike166815
Marion155836
Winston149725
Lawrence143136
Geneva132111
Pickens131921
Marengo131824
Bibb129939
Butler124442
Barbour122429
Cherokee111024
Randolph109022
Fayette106916
Hale103532
Clay97127
Washington96522
Henry9287
Monroe85811
Lowndes83930
Cleburne82614
Macon78722
Lamar7598
Crenshaw74731
Conecuh74015
Bullock71420
Perry7087
Wilcox66618
Sumter62322
Greene47718
Choctaw44120
Coosa3974
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 408730

Reported Deaths: 5009
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby51550709
Davidson46491440
Knox21696175
Rutherford20061177
Hamilton19107181
Williamson1263888
Sumner11148145
Out of TN975556
Wilson855191
Montgomery752495
Sullivan7459120
Washington7012120
Maury662777
Blount655966
Putnam638985
Unassigned604630
Bradley599939
Madison5894120
Sevier557940
Robertson425857
Tipton400741
Hamblen396163
Gibson360172
Greene357476
Anderson349934
Dyer343153
Coffee322944
Dickson317440
Bedford317141
Carter314765
Lawrence305538
McMinn297257
Obion289956
Cumberland289741
Roane275835
Warren270220
Jefferson261836
Loudon258421
Monroe248446
Fayette246140
Franklin241240
Hardeman235039
Weakley234337
Hawkins228336
Lauderdale217423
Henderson206834
Wayne202412
White200820
Macon197431
Carroll196836
Rhea196635
Marshall194622
Hardin194530
Trousdale194012
Lincoln193924
Cocke181530
Cheatham180217
Campbell178126
Haywood173730
Henry171523
Giles162650
Overton162037
Smith155520
Johnson152524
McNairy148533
DeKalb135625
Fentress133625
Hickman131519
Scott12719
Marion126221
Bledsoe12555
Lake12358
Crockett122129
Grainger116121
Chester110424
Claiborne105310
Unicoi101528
Decatur99813
Benton92016
Cannon8664
Morgan8597
Grundy85414
Lewis85416
Humphreys8339
Union8045
Jackson75511
Polk74415
Stewart65118
Sequatchie6305
Houston61621
Clay60519
Meigs56513
Perry54122
Moore4384
Pickett42015
Van Buren4073
Hancock2184

Most Popular Stories

Community Events