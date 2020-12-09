Clear

Yes, there's a vaccine, but not enough to go around

CNN's Erica Hill reports that as the US prepares to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, the country has topped more than 15 million coronavirus case and is seeing record hospitalizations.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

In the United Kingdom, people are getting Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The idea that we've officially entered the vaccine stage of this thing in the Western Hemisphere actually made me do a fist pump this morning. This is huge.

The process looks very organized in the UK, where they're converting sports stadiums to vaccine delivery locations for the masses. That is in part because in the UK they have the National Health Service, which means structure for everyone, ultimately, to get stuck. (Prime Minister Boris Johnson is waiting for his place in line, he said today.)

Here in the US, there is second-guessing of a Trump administration decision not to buy more vaccine from Pfizer, which is first out of the gate in the UK. It's also likely to be first in the US, but did not take part in all of Operation Warp Speed, the US vaccine effort. (Note: A former board member for Moderna, a Pfizer competitor, leads Operation Warp Speed.)

And there is no clear idea who will get the vaccine when in the US, although an executive order should be coming from President Donald Trump on that.

Here, there's a profit motive to health care and it's not clear to me that everyone will get a dose for free. It's also not clear who will want to take it. An administration official said Monday that by the end of March, 100 million Americans could have a vaccination -- everyone who wants it. There are more than 300 million people in this country.

USA Today surveyed health care providers in all 50 states and reported that while every state has a broad plan to disseminate vaccine, there's a broad variation in how that will happen -- from calling out the National Guard to almost-secret plans.

President-elect Joe Biden has complained there is no detailed national plan he's seen for distribution.

Why didn't the US place a hold on Pfizer's product? Pfizer sold much of its lot to other countries because the US didn't buy in over the summer, apparently. "I think they're betting that more than one vaccine is going to get authorized and there will be more vaccines on the market, and that perhaps could be why they didn't take up that additional 100 million option agreement," former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday on CNBC.

America first, but how?

Trump is trying too late to counter the impression that other countries will get vaccines sooner than the US with an executive order that would, although it's not clear how, prioritize the sale of vaccine to Americans.

Everyone is waiting for the FDA to say these things are safe. Everyone. But officials have promised to have vaccine for Americans this year and early next year.

Trump's Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar, promised Tuesday that tens of millions of Americans would have the vaccine before Trump leaves office.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in the US, but as CNN's Stephen Collinson writes, the President can't be bothered to deal with it and the President-elect is not yet in office: Trump, in his last weeks in office, has the power and presidential megaphone that could go a long way toward convincing Americans to take precautions, but has no inclination to do so. Biden has the plans and a fresh team of experts who could make a difference, but he has no real power to shift American behavior and policies until he is inaugurated next month.

Trump was in Washington at a vaccine summit on Tuesday, claiming some credit for the vaccines that are to come. Biden was in Delaware, introducing his health team, including Xavier Becerra, his nominee to be HHS secretary.

Biden's three priorities

He laid out his 100-day Covid plan as he announced his team. (Note: 100 days from January 20 is April 30.)

  • Masks - First, he will ask every American to wear a mask for 100 days, and require it where he can legally do so.
  • Vaccines - Get "at least 100 million Covid vaccine shots into the arms of the American people in the first 100 days."
  • Schools - Get most kids back into schools if Congress provides the necessary funding and states and cities put strong health measures in place.

Interestingly, these are all things screaming out for a national plan. They're also all things that, normally, are handled at the local level.

Bill Shakespeare, stuck in the arm with a bare bodkin

From CNN's report on the UK distribution: William Shakespeare, 81, known to friends as Bill, was the second person to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the Coventry hospital on Tuesday. Shakespeare, a patient on the hospital's frailty ward, sat with his grandchildren's artwork nearby as he received the jab.

These stories about the individuals who got the vaccine are worth reading. I can't wait for these to be stories about Americans:

Husband died of Covid. Now she's got the vaccine. Gill Rogers, whose husband died with the virus in residential care in April, was among the first to receive the vaccine in Sussex, in southeast England, on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old, who lives near Brighton, told the BBC it had been "quite hard" dealing with grief as well as isolation and that being given the shot meant she would not need to be so careful.

"I'm a bit pleased," she said. "I shan't be so careful, no, I shan't be so worried, I will go in shops more and with luck I might get on to public transport."

"I wasn't doing much before, because while my husband was alive I was spending a lot of time going to the care home, so I've been pretty limited for a long time now," she said.

This won't happen overnight. The logistical challenges of manufacturing and distributing tens of millions of vaccines mean the rollout will be gradual, with the most vulnerable people and health care workers first in line.

The stockpile. The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, but only 800,000 shots will be available as part of the first wave that began on Tuesday.

Related: Canada did much better than the US early during Covid. But it's gotten complacent too.

Denialism. Fauci to the Wall Street Journal: "Trouble is, you go to different parts of the country, and even when the outbreak is clear and hospitals are on the verge of being overrun, there are a substantial proportion of the people who still think that this is not real, that it's fake news or that it's a hoax."

Guns drawn on former Florida data official. Armed agents stormed into the house of a whistleblower Florida data scientist. She's suspected of misusing a state messaging system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 272229

Reported Deaths: 3892
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36872520
Mobile21166380
Madison15316160
Tuscaloosa14294177
Montgomery13069247
Shelby1168779
Baldwin9821138
Lee821869
Morgan769058
Etowah727570
Marshall717658
Calhoun7165127
Houston570543
DeKalb535044
Cullman507054
St. Clair481557
Limestone480848
Lauderdale466257
Elmore451170
Walker4002113
Talladega397660
Jackson392623
Colbert355149
Blount332446
Autauga304342
Franklin270034
Coffee267823
Dale253759
Chilton240945
Dallas238533
Covington237438
Russell23703
Escambia211132
Tallapoosa195092
Chambers191554
Clarke167922
Pike166815
Marion155836
Winston149725
Lawrence143136
Geneva132111
Pickens131921
Marengo131824
Bibb129939
Butler124442
Barbour122429
Cherokee111024
Randolph109022
Fayette106916
Hale103532
Clay97127
Washington96522
Henry9287
Monroe85811
Lowndes83930
Cleburne82614
Macon78722
Lamar7598
Crenshaw74731
Conecuh74015
Bullock71420
Perry7087
Wilcox66618
Sumter62322
Greene47718
Choctaw44120
Coosa3974
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 408730

Reported Deaths: 5009
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby51550709
Davidson46491440
Knox21696175
Rutherford20061177
Hamilton19107181
Williamson1263888
Sumner11148145
Out of TN975556
Wilson855191
Montgomery752495
Sullivan7459120
Washington7012120
Maury662777
Blount655966
Putnam638985
Unassigned604630
Bradley599939
Madison5894120
Sevier557940
Robertson425857
Tipton400741
Hamblen396163
Gibson360172
Greene357476
Anderson349934
Dyer343153
Coffee322944
Dickson317440
Bedford317141
Carter314765
Lawrence305538
McMinn297257
Obion289956
Cumberland289741
Roane275835
Warren270220
Jefferson261836
Loudon258421
Monroe248446
Fayette246140
Franklin241240
Hardeman235039
Weakley234337
Hawkins228336
Lauderdale217423
Henderson206834
Wayne202412
White200820
Macon197431
Carroll196836
Rhea196635
Marshall194622
Hardin194530
Trousdale194012
Lincoln193924
Cocke181530
Cheatham180217
Campbell178126
Haywood173730
Henry171523
Giles162650
Overton162037
Smith155520
Johnson152524
McNairy148533
DeKalb135625
Fentress133625
Hickman131519
Scott12719
Marion126221
Bledsoe12555
Lake12358
Crockett122129
Grainger116121
Chester110424
Claiborne105310
Unicoi101528
Decatur99813
Benton92016
Cannon8664
Morgan8597
Grundy85414
Lewis85416
Humphreys8339
Union8045
Jackson75511
Polk74415
Stewart65118
Sequatchie6305
Houston61621
Clay60519
Meigs56513
Perry54122
Moore4384
Pickett42015
Van Buren4073
Hancock2184

Most Popular Stories

Community Events