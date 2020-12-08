Clear

Chef José Andrés says US needs the 'political will' to end the hunger crisis

World Central Kitchen co-founder Chef José Andrés speaks with Anderson Cooper during CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute about feeding Americans during the Covid-19 crisis. Donate now to World Central Kitchen at CNNHeroes.com.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Gabriel Kinder, CNN

Chef José Andrés, who has spent much of 2020 feeding people on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, called the United States government's inability to prevent millions of Americans from going hungry a "natural disaster."

"This is a natural disaster," Andrés said when asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper why the government isn't doing more to help with food insecurity in the US.

"I think the federal government has been missing in action with many announcements of things that they look good on paper, but that then, when you go on the ground, you see that things are not working," he said. "One way to feed the hungry is making sure that we make the political will. We need to redefine what it means to take care of Americans."

The interview was part of the "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute." Andrés is currently on the Colombian island of San Andrés working with his non-profit, World Central Kitchen, to feed survivors of Hurricane Iota, the final named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season -- and also the year's strongest.

Over the past few years, the award-winning chef has responded to several major crises. After an earthquake devastated Haiti, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, wildfires scorched Southern California, and a refugee crisis intensified on the Venezuelan border, he quickly mobilized volunteer chefs in each of those spots to prepare meals for thousands of people in need.

Now, during the global coronavirus pandemic, Andrés has been leading the charge to provide food relief to the elderly, those suddenly without work and frontline health care and essential workers.

'We must do better'

The Covid-19 crisis posed a monumental challenge for World Central Kitchen, Andrés said.

He recounted the early days of the pandemic, when the organization helped feed the passengers and crew quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Yokohoma, Japan. Nearly half of the people on board eventually tested positive for the virus.

"Before we knew, the same thing was happening in Oakland, California," he said.

In April, the organization assembled another chef relief team to feed passengers and crew quarantined aboard a cruise ship in Oakland.

As the pandemic spread, Andrés ramped up food relief efforts to also help the many families now struggling to put food on the table. He said World Central Kitchen found a flood of people arriving in food lines for the first time in their lives.

"They are having a hard time, because they lost their job, because they, for different reasons, they are not able to get unemployment, or they never got the unemployment," he said. "This, to a degree, is wrong, (this) shouldn't be the American way. We can do better. We must do better."

'The smart way to do it'

Andrés points fingers at both Democrats and Republicans for the political gridlock forcing too many American's to depend on NGOs and soup kitchens.

"It's actually Mitch McConnell's Kentucky, where 13% of the people say they don't have enough to eat, as well as Nancy Pelosi's California, where it's 11%," he said. "This is a problem that shouldn't be happening. Congress, the Senate, the White House -- they must put into place all the resources we have."

"Every dollar you spend to feed somebody, you are putting the economy back at work," he added. "This is the smart way to do it."

During the interview, Andrés also took a moment to recognize the unsung heroes who inspire him.

He mentioned Fatima Castillo, a Guatemalan volunteer whose local knowledge helped World Central Kitchen feed her community following the eruption of Volcano Fuego in 2018. He also applauded Marcus Samuelsson, a celebrity chef whose work feeding those in need is not as well-known as his restaurants.

The chef also credited the young people he has seen stepping up around the world.

"It makes me feel good -- because I see young people ready to jump in, not caring about who you are, your religion, the color of your skin, what's the accent you have speaking English," he said. "They (have) one goal in mind: to make sure that they can provide aid and relief and hope with a smile."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 272229

Reported Deaths: 3892
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36872520
Mobile21166380
Madison15316160
Tuscaloosa14294177
Montgomery13069247
Shelby1168779
Baldwin9821138
Lee821869
Morgan769058
Etowah727570
Marshall717658
Calhoun7165127
Houston570543
DeKalb535044
Cullman507054
St. Clair481557
Limestone480848
Lauderdale466257
Elmore451170
Walker4002113
Talladega397660
Jackson392623
Colbert355149
Blount332446
Autauga304342
Franklin270034
Coffee267823
Dale253759
Chilton240945
Dallas238533
Covington237438
Russell23703
Escambia211132
Tallapoosa195092
Chambers191554
Clarke167922
Pike166815
Marion155836
Winston149725
Lawrence143136
Geneva132111
Pickens131921
Marengo131824
Bibb129939
Butler124442
Barbour122429
Cherokee111024
Randolph109022
Fayette106916
Hale103532
Clay97127
Washington96522
Henry9287
Monroe85811
Lowndes83930
Cleburne82614
Macon78722
Lamar7598
Crenshaw74731
Conecuh74015
Bullock71420
Perry7087
Wilcox66618
Sumter62322
Greene47718
Choctaw44120
Coosa3974
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 408730

Reported Deaths: 5009
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby51550709
Davidson46491440
Knox21696175
Rutherford20061177
Hamilton19107181
Williamson1263888
Sumner11148145
Out of TN975556
Wilson855191
Montgomery752495
Sullivan7459120
Washington7012120
Maury662777
Blount655966
Putnam638985
Unassigned604630
Bradley599939
Madison5894120
Sevier557940
Robertson425857
Tipton400741
Hamblen396163
Gibson360172
Greene357476
Anderson349934
Dyer343153
Coffee322944
Dickson317440
Bedford317141
Carter314765
Lawrence305538
McMinn297257
Obion289956
Cumberland289741
Roane275835
Warren270220
Jefferson261836
Loudon258421
Monroe248446
Fayette246140
Franklin241240
Hardeman235039
Weakley234337
Hawkins228336
Lauderdale217423
Henderson206834
Wayne202412
White200820
Macon197431
Carroll196836
Rhea196635
Marshall194622
Hardin194530
Trousdale194012
Lincoln193924
Cocke181530
Cheatham180217
Campbell178126
Haywood173730
Henry171523
Giles162650
Overton162037
Smith155520
Johnson152524
McNairy148533
DeKalb135625
Fentress133625
Hickman131519
Scott12719
Marion126221
Bledsoe12555
Lake12358
Crockett122129
Grainger116121
Chester110424
Claiborne105310
Unicoi101528
Decatur99813
Benton92016
Cannon8664
Morgan8597
Grundy85414
Lewis85416
Humphreys8339
Union8045
Jackson75511
Polk74415
Stewart65118
Sequatchie6305
Houston61621
Clay60519
Meigs56513
Perry54122
Moore4384
Pickett42015
Van Buren4073
Hancock2184

Most Popular Stories

Community Events