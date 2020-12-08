Clear

Florida police raid home of former state Covid-19 data scientist

Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN's Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Casey Tolan and Curt Devine, CNN

Florida police raided the home of a former state coronavirus data scientist on Monday, escalating a feud between the state government and a data expert who has accused officials of trying to cover up the extent of the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant Monday morning at the home of data scientist Rebekah Jones, who was fired by the state Department of Health in May. The agency is investigating whether Jones accessed a state government messaging system without authorization to urge employees to speak out about coronavirus deaths, according to an affidavit by an agent working on the case.

Jones told CNN that she hadn't improperly accessed any state messaging system and that she lost access to her government computer accounts after she was removed from her position.

About 10 officers with guns drawn showed up to her Tallahassee home around 8:30 a.m., Jones said. A video taken from a camera in her house, which she posted on social media, showed an officer pointing a gun up a stairwell as Jones told him her two children were upstairs. Jones said that the officer was pointing his gun at her 2-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son and her husband, who she said were in the stairwell, although the video doesn't make that clear.

Officers also "pointed a gun six inches from my face" and took all of her computers, her phone and several hard drives and thumb drives, Jones said.

Gretl Plessinger, a spokesperson for the law enforcement department, said that agents knocked on Jones' door and called her "in an attempt to minimize disruption to the family." Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung up on the agents, and Jones' family was upstairs when agents did enter the house, Plessinger said. She didn't respond to questions about why the officers drew guns.

"At no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home," Rick Swearingen, the department's commissioner, added in another statement.

According to the affidavit by an investigator with the department, an unauthorized individual illegally accessed a state government emergency management system to send a group text message to government officials last month urging them to speak out about the coronavirus crisis.

"It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead," the message said, according to the affidavit. "You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late."

Officials traced the message, which was sent on the afternoon of November 10 to about 1,750 recipients, to an IP address connected to Jones' house, the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Jones told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Monday night that she didn't send the message.

"I'm not a hacker," Jones said. She added that the language in the message that authorities said was sent was "not the way I talk," and contained errors she would not make.

"The number of deaths that the person used wasn't even right," Jones said. "They were actually under by about 430 deaths. I would never round down 430 deaths."

Among the devices taken by officers were flash drives that Jones told CNN contained "proof that (state officials) were lying in January about things like internal reports and notices from the CDC," as well as "evidence of illegal activities by the state." She said that she accessed those reports legally and some had been sent to her by other people after she left the state government.

Jones said she believed the raid on her home was orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who she's publicly accused of mishandling the pandemic.

"This is what happens when you challenge powerful and corrupt people," Jones said. "If he thinks this is going to scare me into silence, he's wrong."

DeSantis spokesperson Fred Piccolo told CNN that "the governor's office had no involvement, no knowledge, no nothing, of this investigation." He added that the law enforcement department launched an investigation into the message before anyone knew about Jones' alleged involvement. The health department referred a request for comment to the law enforcement department.

Jones, who helped build the state's online coronavirus data dashboard, was fired in May, in what she argued was retaliation for her refusal to fudge the numbers and minimize the scale of the outbreak. She has publicly alleged that a superior at the department asked her to manipulate the state's data to make it appear Florida was closer to meeting its reopening targets than it actually was.

But state officials have defended her dismissal.

The health department said in May that Jones was removed because she had "exhibited a repeated course of insubordination," making "unilateral decisions to modify the Department's COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors."

And DeSantis said at the time that Jones' removal from her position was a "nonissue."

Jones filed a whistleblower complaint against the health department in July, asking to be reinstated to her job with back pay. She also launched her own online dashboard of Florida coronavirus data -- a website that ran off one of the computers officers seized Monday, she said.

Jones was previously charged with stalking last year after allegedly posting explicit photos of an ex-boyfriend online, a criminal misdemeanor case that is still pending. She told CNN the case involved a blog post she posted in an online group for women who had been in abusive relationships. On Sunday, a defense attorney for Jones filed a motion to withdraw from the case because he learned "an immediate family member is involved in an active investigation" of Jones, though he did not share any details on that investigation.

When DeSantis discussed Jones' firing in May, he referenced the alleged stalking case, saying "she should have been dismissed long before."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 269877

Reported Deaths: 3889
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36475520
Mobile20869379
Madison15090160
Tuscaloosa14182177
Montgomery13003247
Shelby1154679
Baldwin9728138
Lee817169
Morgan760058
Etowah722070
Marshall713358
Calhoun7096127
Houston567443
DeKalb533444
Cullman503254
St. Clair476857
Limestone474448
Lauderdale462657
Elmore448270
Walker3983112
Talladega394460
Jackson389623
Colbert353649
Blount329946
Autauga300542
Franklin269434
Coffee265723
Dale252859
Chilton239145
Dallas238433
Covington237038
Russell23593
Escambia209932
Tallapoosa193492
Chambers190654
Clarke167122
Pike166315
Marion153736
Winston148425
Lawrence142236
Geneva131611
Pickens131321
Marengo131224
Bibb129338
Butler123642
Barbour122329
Cherokee109324
Randolph108622
Fayette106116
Hale102832
Clay96327
Washington95222
Henry9257
Monroe85511
Lowndes83730
Cleburne82114
Macon78122
Lamar7558
Crenshaw74531
Conecuh73815
Bullock71320
Perry7077
Wilcox66418
Sumter61922
Greene47318
Choctaw44020
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 400594

Reported Deaths: 4943
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby51030705
Davidson45923438
Knox21218172
Rutherford19594175
Hamilton18824177
Williamson1242687
Sumner10928144
Out of TN932955
Wilson831989
Montgomery735387
Sullivan7279117
Washington6820120
Maury647577
Blount637765
Putnam626385
Bradley587738
Madison5796117
Unassigned569530
Sevier540939
Robertson418857
Tipton395939
Hamblen381063
Gibson354072
Greene344975
Dyer339152
Anderson336132
Coffee314644
Dickson313639
Carter309664
Bedford304640
Lawrence299638
McMinn288257
Obion285456
Cumberland280638
Roane265233
Warren264220
Jefferson255835
Loudon251721
Fayette244440
Monroe242946
Franklin235040
Hardeman233738
Weakley231537
Hawkins221836
Lauderdale216223
Henderson204034
Wayne200212
White197420
Macon196431
Carroll193836
Trousdale193612
Rhea192435
Hardin191829
Marshall191822
Lincoln186423
Cocke177030
Cheatham174717
Campbell173024
Haywood171730
Henry168123
Giles160650
Overton159937
Smith153520
Johnson149524
McNairy146633
DeKalb132425
Fentress129024
Hickman128119
Marion123919
Bledsoe12375
Scott12288
Lake12207
Crockett120929
Grainger112419
Chester108824
Claiborne103110
Unicoi99228
Decatur99113
Benton90916
Cannon8504
Lewis84116
Grundy84014
Morgan8347
Humphreys7939
Union7875
Jackson74911
Polk72215
Stewart64018
Houston60921
Sequatchie6045
Clay59619
Meigs54712
Perry52322
Moore4263
Pickett41515
Van Buren4033
Hancock2094

Most Popular Stories

Community Events