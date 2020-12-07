Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police involved in standoff in North Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for December 7: Coronavirus, White House transition, marijuana, Venezuela, India

High pressure settled over the Rockies leads to continued fire weather continues across parts of California. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Your normal body temperature may not be 98.6 -- and that's totally OK. There are ways to determine what it is and how it varies so you can be more confident in knowing when something is amiss. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US is nearing an average of 200,000 new Covid-19 cases every day, a sign that bad weather and bad pandemic behavior are worsening the situation. As of midnight this morning, millions of Californians are under new lockdown orders, and the Navajo Nation has implemented another three-week lockdown to relieve its taxed health care system. Some European countries are discussing a different safety measure: "immunity passports," which allow for travel if one has successfully recovered from Covid-19. Hungary has implemented them for months, and other countries like Iceland could soon follow suit. Meanwhile in the US, coronavirus stimulus talks continued through the weekend, but Congress is still hung up on a few things. Republicans want liability protections for businesses, and Democrats want funding for state and local governments.

2. White House transition

The Biden transition team is scheduled to receive briefings from the Pentagon's intelligence agencies starting today, after some controversy about whether the Pentagon blocked the Biden team from certain Department of Defense intelligence agencies. (The Pentagon said such claims are "demonstrably false and patently insulting.") After losing favor with some Republicans for saying the Justice Department found no evidence of voter fraud during the election, Attorney General William Barr is considering leaving his post before the end of President Donald Trump's term, a source told CNN. Elsewhere in Trump's circle: Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

3. Marijuana

The House has passed a bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The MORE Act would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and eliminate criminal penalties for individuals who manufacture, distribute or possess marijuana. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the bill would be an important step in addressing the "racial disparities in conviction rates" for drug-related offenses. The bill passed largely along party lines, and has little hope of passing the Republican-led Senate. But it's historic nonetheless. This is the first time a chamber of Congress has voted on federal marijuana decriminalization.

4. Venezuela

Candidates supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro secured control of the country's parliament, known as the National Assembly, after a contentious Sunday election. Key opposition candidates boycotted the election over accusations of fraud and corruption in other areas of the Venezuelan government. The National Assembly had previously been controlled by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, widely recognized to be the interim President of Venezuela. However, it now returns to the influence of Maduro despite an economy ruined by mismanagement, stifling US oil sanctions and the mass emigration of citizens beleaguered by hunger, oppression and poverty.

5. India

More than 300 people in southeastern India have been hospitalized with an unidentified illness with a range of symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness and nausea. Though India has had a difficult battle with coronavirus, this illness is completely unrelated, and local officials said all patients tested negative for Covid-19. Authorities are now testing water samples in the area for contamination, as well as other sources like food and milk. Neurologists and other specialists have also been called to the area to perform further neurotoxic tests.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are loving Mariah Carey's Christmas special

All we want for Christmas is ... glitzy escapism!

Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February

When worlds (and fists) collide.

'The Queen's Gambit' is sparking a surge of interest in chess

Hmm, getting good at chess? We smell another great quarantine activity.

Google Maps is rolling out new features

They include a new community-based review feature -- so use wisely!

An Indian village schoolteacher won a $1 million global prize, and gave half to the runners-up

Wonderful news for the teachers, the students and the future of the world in general. A rare win-win-win!

TODAY'S NUMBER

$65,000

That's how much New York artist Guy Stanley Philoche has spent buying work from artists struggling during the pandemic. He says artists do important work and are often forgotten during economic uncertainty. "The art world is my community and I needed to help my community," Philoche told CNN.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"... whenever America faced a crisis, baseball — and attending baseball games — was a common bond that united the country."

An excerpt from a lawsuit, filed by All 30 Major League Baseball teams, the MLB  commissioner's office, MLB's digital and streaming services, MLB Network and Tickets.com. All of the parties cite massive property damage and "time element" losses, and allege their insurers have failed to properly pay up.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Merry Krampus! 

Gather round, wicked children (or curious adults), for the tale of Krampus, the European Christmas demon who's definitely not as holly jolly as old Saint Nick. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 269877

Reported Deaths: 3889
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36475520
Mobile20869379
Madison15090160
Tuscaloosa14182177
Montgomery13003247
Shelby1154679
Baldwin9728138
Lee817169
Morgan760058
Etowah722070
Marshall713358
Calhoun7096127
Houston567443
DeKalb533444
Cullman503254
St. Clair476857
Limestone474448
Lauderdale462657
Elmore448270
Walker3983112
Talladega394460
Jackson389623
Colbert353649
Blount329946
Autauga300542
Franklin269434
Coffee265723
Dale252859
Chilton239145
Dallas238433
Covington237038
Russell23593
Escambia209932
Tallapoosa193492
Chambers190654
Clarke167122
Pike166315
Marion153736
Winston148425
Lawrence142236
Geneva131611
Pickens131321
Marengo131224
Bibb129338
Butler123642
Barbour122329
Cherokee109324
Randolph108622
Fayette106116
Hale102832
Clay96327
Washington95222
Henry9257
Monroe85511
Lowndes83730
Cleburne82114
Macon78122
Lamar7558
Crenshaw74531
Conecuh73815
Bullock71320
Perry7077
Wilcox66418
Sumter61922
Greene47318
Choctaw44020
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 400594

Reported Deaths: 4943
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby51030705
Davidson45923438
Knox21218172
Rutherford19594175
Hamilton18824177
Williamson1242687
Sumner10928144
Out of TN932955
Wilson831989
Montgomery735387
Sullivan7279117
Washington6820120
Maury647577
Blount637765
Putnam626385
Bradley587738
Madison5796117
Unassigned569530
Sevier540939
Robertson418857
Tipton395939
Hamblen381063
Gibson354072
Greene344975
Dyer339152
Anderson336132
Coffee314644
Dickson313639
Carter309664
Bedford304640
Lawrence299638
McMinn288257
Obion285456
Cumberland280638
Roane265233
Warren264220
Jefferson255835
Loudon251721
Fayette244440
Monroe242946
Franklin235040
Hardeman233738
Weakley231537
Hawkins221836
Lauderdale216223
Henderson204034
Wayne200212
White197420
Macon196431
Carroll193836
Trousdale193612
Rhea192435
Hardin191829
Marshall191822
Lincoln186423
Cocke177030
Cheatham174717
Campbell173024
Haywood171730
Henry168123
Giles160650
Overton159937
Smith153520
Johnson149524
McNairy146633
DeKalb132425
Fentress129024
Hickman128119
Marion123919
Bledsoe12375
Scott12288
Lake12207
Crockett120929
Grainger112419
Chester108824
Claiborne103110
Unicoi99228
Decatur99113
Benton90916
Cannon8504
Lewis84116
Grundy84014
Morgan8347
Humphreys7939
Union7875
Jackson74911
Polk72215
Stewart64018
Houston60921
Sequatchie6045
Clay59619
Meigs54712
Perry52322
Moore4263
Pickett41515
Van Buren4033
Hancock2094

Most Popular Stories

Community Events