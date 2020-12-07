Clear
As US average of daily cases nears 200,000, experts say 'behavior and cold weather' are behind Covid-19 surge

"Grief must be witnessed," grief expert David Kessler says, but so many Covid-19 deaths are happening in isolation. "Even if you could see what we see, I think it's not psychologically possible for people to grasp the enormity of this," Dr. Esther Choo says. "And yet we need people to absorb enough of the tragedy that it actually drives their behavior so that we can get to the other end of the pandemic."

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As the US nears an average of 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day, experts say "behavior and cold weather" are behind the current surge gripping American communities.

"People are going indoors, they're not minding the three W's," Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar, told Fox News's Chris Wallace Sunday. "Our advice is always the same. Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings."

Health experts have long warned that the holiday season would bring a spike in coronavirus cases as people increasingly gather indoors. As of Sunday, the US averaged 196,233 new cases over the last week, another record high, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

More than 14.7 million confirmed cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began, and more than 282,310 people have died.

And with the recent spike in cases, record hospitalizations have followed. On Sunday, 101,487 patients were in the hospital with the virus, the fifth consecutive day the US surpassed 100,000 hospitalizations.

Only a week after millions traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, the US has still not seen the full effects of a potential surge of infections fueled by the gatherings. And Azar told ABC's George Stephanopoulos the holiday season might have more devastation in store.

"We're worried about people and the behaviors coming up with Christmas," he said. "We want to make sure everyone's loved ones are there next Christmas, especially when we have so much hope of vaccines."

States reporting records with the worse still to come

Before vaccines can be distributed widely to residents, states must contend with the surge on top of a surge experts say could be coming after the winter holidays.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state just underwent "our highest week to date." The state reported ten confirmed deaths, a positivity rate of 9.75% and 2,567 new cases as of Sunday evening -- the second highest for a Sunday in Kentucky.

While the rate of growth appeared to be slowing, he said, it is still unclear whether data will show "a Thanksgiving surge" later this coming week.

New Jersey and California saw record highs for cases reported in one day. New Jersey reported 6,046 Sunday, topping the previous all-time high recorded Friday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

In the more populous California, the new record high was more than 30,000 cases on Sunday. The state also reported an all-time high for hospitalizations with 10,624 patients, according to the California Public Health Department Covid-19 dashboard.

And in Maine, which has the second lowest total of reported cases per capita, the number of infections since October 31 has more than doubled, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine chief hopes for drop in elderly Covid-19 deaths

Though there are still hurdles for vaccine candidates to jump, Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser of Operation Warp Speed said Sunday he hopes to see a "quite significant" drop in coronavirus illness and death among the elderly population quickly.

Noting that 40% to 50% of US deaths are coming from elderly Americans residing in long-term care facilities, Slaoui told CNN, "We should be able to have immunized that full population, and the health care workers that take care of them by the end of the month of December or by the middle of the month of January."

By the middle of March, he said, the United States should have vaccinated its highly susceptible population, which is about 100 million people, while the rest of the country "will not all have the vaccine in our arms before May or June."

Both Moderna and Pfizer have submitted vaccine candidates to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. The FDA will meet Thursday to decide on authorization for Pfizer's vaccine.

"I frankly expect them to approve it very quickly," Slaoui, adding the prediction was based on the data he saw.

"The vaccine's highly effective. The vaccine is safe. Its safety profile is comparable to that of many other vaccines that have been in use for years and decades. The manufacturing of these vaccines is very well done. The quality of manufacturing is excellent," Slaoui said.

Manufacturing the vaccine has been "somewhat more complicated and more difficult than we planned," Slaoui said, adding that scientists are six to eight weeks behind "an ideal scenario where we would have had 100 million doses by the end of this year." The nature of fast-tracking a vaccine means more issues may arise, he said.

The vaccine, which will come in two doses -- a challenge to produce and distribute in the necessary quantities -- will likely reach healthy, non-elderly Americans with no known underlying health conditions in late March to early April, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 267589

Reported Deaths: 3877
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36002519
Mobile20764377
Madison14854159
Tuscaloosa14065176
Montgomery12919247
Shelby1145079
Baldwin9626138
Lee813168
Morgan751258
Etowah716870
Marshall706358
Calhoun7027127
Houston565042
DeKalb528243
Cullman498553
St. Clair473357
Limestone469747
Lauderdale459357
Elmore444670
Walker3950112
Talladega391160
Jackson383923
Colbert351649
Blount328146
Autauga297942
Franklin268534
Coffee263723
Dale251059
Dallas237833
Chilton237245
Covington235838
Russell23503
Escambia209632
Tallapoosa192892
Chambers190154
Clarke166022
Pike166015
Marion153036
Winston147225
Lawrence142136
Pickens130621
Geneva13059
Marengo129224
Bibb128338
Butler122542
Barbour121929
Cherokee109024
Randolph108322
Fayette104516
Hale102432
Clay95627
Washington94422
Henry9217
Monroe85511
Lowndes83330
Cleburne81914
Macon77822
Lamar7448
Crenshaw74131
Conecuh73515
Bullock71320
Perry7067
Wilcox66218
Sumter61222
Greene46618
Choctaw43820
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 397522

Reported Deaths: 4905
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby50688701
Davidson45733435
Knox21003166
Rutherford19456174
Hamilton18656169
Williamson1237087
Sumner10851145
Out of TN921754
Wilson823788
Montgomery731887
Sullivan7249116
Washington6772118
Maury645777
Blount628364
Putnam621085
Bradley583038
Unassigned577530
Madison5732117
Sevier538439
Robertson416457
Tipton392639
Hamblen378863
Gibson349672
Greene343074
Dyer336352
Anderson333032
Coffee310843
Dickson309839
Carter306363
Bedford302039
Lawrence298738
McMinn286357
Obion281155
Cumberland277738
Roane261033
Warren256019
Jefferson253635
Loudon249721
Fayette241040
Monroe240146
Hardeman231838
Weakley229936
Franklin229740
Hawkins219636
Lauderdale215223
Henderson200634
Wayne199112
White195519
Macon195431
Trousdale193412
Hardin190629
Rhea190136
Carroll189936
Marshall189722
Lincoln183622
Cocke175630
Cheatham174217
Campbell171224
Haywood170430
Henry167322
Giles160050
Overton159437
Smith152920
Johnson149323
McNairy145834
DeKalb129225
Fentress128424
Hickman127219
Bledsoe12325
Marion122719
Lake12097
Crockett120029
Scott11988
Grainger111519
Chester107723
Claiborne102010
Decatur98513
Unicoi97828
Benton89016
Cannon8424
Lewis83216
Morgan8297
Grundy82414
Humphreys7869
Union7805
Jackson74011
Polk72015
Stewart63918
Houston60821
Sequatchie6005
Clay58619
Meigs54212
Perry51722
Moore4242
Pickett41315
Van Buren3973
Hancock2034

