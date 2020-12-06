Clear

Stelter: Trump's 'junk-food' news diet is contributing to his downfall

CNN's Brian Stelter explains the importance of a president's media diet and examines the direct link between the media President Trump consumes and the false claims he shares.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

President Donald Trump is still in denial about losing the election, and his media diet isn't pushing him to face the truth.

"The junk food weighed him down and contributed to his defeat in November," CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday, referring to Trump relying on One American News, Newsmax and Fox News for his information. "Trump is telling his fans that he is the victim. Some of these shows keep telling him he won."

And Fox News is no longer the only big player in the conservative media space. Newsmax and One America News — which falsely claim Trump won the 2020 election — quickly became two of the biggest beneficiaries of Trump and his supporters' post-election ire toward Fox News, and the channels' ratings have surged after the election.

The outlets continue to fan the flames of Trump's misinformation. For example, the president is perpetuating the falsehood that only 1,000 people watched President-elect Joe Biden's Thanksgiving speech, something Trump mentioned Saturday at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia. That false story was first aired on Newsmax.

As for the incoming president's news diet, Biden relies on the "classics," Evan Osnos author of "Joe Biden: The Life, The Run, and What Matters Now," told Stelter, pointing to The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Economist and The New Yorker.

"He pays a lot of attention to the columnists," he added.

While Trump reads critics' pieces about his lack of leadership and erratically responds on Twitter, Biden "doesn't parse every word that is written about him," Osnos said.

Thomas Friedman, foreign affairs columnist at The New York Times, also noted Biden's healthier news diet on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

"He doesn't chase every rabbit," Friedman said. "There's a maturity to him that I hope we'll benefit from."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 267589

Reported Deaths: 3877
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36002519
Mobile20764377
Madison14854159
Tuscaloosa14065176
Montgomery12919247
Shelby1145079
Baldwin9626138
Lee813168
Morgan751258
Etowah716870
Marshall706358
Calhoun7027127
Houston565042
DeKalb528243
Cullman498553
St. Clair473357
Limestone469747
Lauderdale459357
Elmore444670
Walker3950112
Talladega391160
Jackson383923
Colbert351649
Blount328146
Autauga297942
Franklin268534
Coffee263723
Dale251059
Dallas237833
Chilton237245
Covington235838
Russell23503
Escambia209632
Tallapoosa192892
Chambers190154
Clarke166022
Pike166015
Marion153036
Winston147225
Lawrence142136
Pickens130621
Geneva13059
Marengo129224
Bibb128338
Butler122542
Barbour121929
Cherokee109024
Randolph108322
Fayette104516
Hale102432
Clay95627
Washington94422
Henry9217
Monroe85511
Lowndes83330
Cleburne81914
Macon77822
Lamar7448
Crenshaw74131
Conecuh73515
Bullock71320
Perry7067
Wilcox66218
Sumter61222
Greene46618
Choctaw43820
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 397522

Reported Deaths: 4905
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby50688701
Davidson45733435
Knox21003166
Rutherford19456174
Hamilton18656169
Williamson1237087
Sumner10851145
Out of TN921754
Wilson823788
Montgomery731887
Sullivan7249116
Washington6772118
Maury645777
Blount628364
Putnam621085
Bradley583038
Unassigned577530
Madison5732117
Sevier538439
Robertson416457
Tipton392639
Hamblen378863
Gibson349672
Greene343074
Dyer336352
Anderson333032
Coffee310843
Dickson309839
Carter306363
Bedford302039
Lawrence298738
McMinn286357
Obion281155
Cumberland277738
Roane261033
Warren256019
Jefferson253635
Loudon249721
Fayette241040
Monroe240146
Hardeman231838
Weakley229936
Franklin229740
Hawkins219636
Lauderdale215223
Henderson200634
Wayne199112
White195519
Macon195431
Trousdale193412
Hardin190629
Rhea190136
Carroll189936
Marshall189722
Lincoln183622
Cocke175630
Cheatham174217
Campbell171224
Haywood170430
Henry167322
Giles160050
Overton159437
Smith152920
Johnson149323
McNairy145834
DeKalb129225
Fentress128424
Hickman127219
Bledsoe12325
Marion122719
Lake12097
Crockett120029
Scott11988
Grainger111519
Chester107723
Claiborne102010
Decatur98513
Unicoi97828
Benton89016
Cannon8424
Lewis83216
Morgan8297
Grundy82414
Humphreys7869
Union7805
Jackson74011
Polk72015
Stewart63918
Houston60821
Sequatchie6005
Clay58619
Meigs54212
Perry51722
Moore4242
Pickett41315
Van Buren3973
Hancock2034

Most Popular Stories

Community Events