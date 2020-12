During a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers a viewer's question about the time it takes to develop an immune response to the vaccine and whether you can get the virus between doses.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 9:30 PM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds, Hannah Strange, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN