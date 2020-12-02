Clear

Bodybuilder Rene Campbell wants to change the view of what women should look like

World champion bodybuilder Rene Campbell has dedicated her life to building the physique of her dreams. She gained over 85 pounds and went from size 8 to 14 and is trying to transform the view of what a woman should look like.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

Counterpointed by a number of striking tattoos, hers is a body defined by muscle. She is a mother of two who embodies power and strength.

Rene Campbell has dedicated most of her life to sculpting her once diminutive frame into one that, she says, goes "completely against what society thinks a woman should look like."

The bodybuilder's dedication has brought plenty of awards but building her dream body -- gaining over 85 pounds, going from a UK size 8 to 14 -- has had its challenges, too, both physically and mentally.

"I was very insecure about my body image, very insecure about myself as a person," Campbell, 44, tells CNN Sport from her home in Cornwall, UK, as she reflects on her motivation to transform herself.

"I was constantly feeling under pressure through the media that women needed to look a certain way."

'A woman with muscle'

"For quite some time I struggled with eating disorders because I was constantly trying to keep my weight really low, to appear skinny, like these women are on magazine covers," she says.

Then, she attended a women's bodybuilding show and became intrigued by the way these seemingly confident women held themselves.

Though Campbell ​says she loves the way she now looks, ​she says she is sometimes treated with cruelty, like when she has been asked to leave women's toilets.

"A lot of the time you are up against a lot of negativity. People set in an old mindset," Campbell adds.

"I was up against -- and still am -- a lot of criticism from people who don't understand why women would want to be muscular. But it just gave me a sense of confidence and mental strength.

"I'm stuck in a situation where I have to prove that I'm a woman in order to use these toilets? It's quite offensive. I do try and explain to them quite nicely. I may look this way but, at the end of the day, I am a woman. I have every right to use these toilets."

Studying female bodybuilders

For over a decade, sociologist Dr. Tanya Bunsell has been researching female bodybuilders.

"When I would tell people that I was studying female bodybuilders, the first reaction was, 'That's just not attractive,'" Dr. Bunsell, a lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science at Canterbury Christ Church University, tells CNN Sport.

"There's definitely a glass ceiling on muscularity, and that crossover boundary where the body becomes transgressive and interrogates people's notions of male and female.

"The troublesome and disturbing body of the hyper-muscular woman is deemed so outrageously deviant by society that it provokes harsh comments."

"Even though there is a huge market encouraging women to build abs and tighten their figures, the ideal still stands for smaller waists, curvy hips and lean legs, the so-called hourglass figure," adds Dr. Bunsell.

'The body becomes an amazing machine'

When she started her bodybuilding career, ​Campbell says eating copious amounts of food was, at first, a shock to the body and mind.

"My body temperature went up," she says, ​saying that putting on weight initially scared her.

"I was feeling hot all the time because you're constantly eating, but once you get over that stage the body becomes an amazing machine and it starts to take that fuel in."

"There's a very close relationship between passion, dedication and obsession," says Campbell.

"You look at any athlete that has achieved great things, there has to be a certain level of obsession."

A photograph of Campbell is currently featured in a six-month exhibition in west London called "Womanhood."

Max Ellis, the photographer who took the portait of Campbell, describes his subject as a "work of art."

"She's worked her whole life to try and achieve this," Ellis ​said. "If you're a woman and you're doing this [bodybuilding], you are swimming upstream. You're fighting every known convention."

Steroids

But bodybuilding has a dark side, a long association with steroid use to help build muscle.

"Before she went to the world championships, Rene had to do a drug test and passed the drug test, but a lot of these girls didn't pass," Wanda Tierney, chairperson of IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) Women's Committee, tells CNN Sport.

Campbell says it would be naïve to think that the problem does not exist, but argues that steroids abuse happens in other sports and in society, too.

"The onus is on the athletes to adhere to the rules and regulations set by their federation," Campbell says. "My federation (The IFBB), is a signatory to the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Code, and the IFBB anti-doping rules are in full compliance with the 2015 WADA code."

And as she reflected on her body's evolution, Campbell was keen to stress how bodybuilding had been accompanied by a shift in her mental health.

"It was a very big shift for me mentally, because my bodybuilding journey made me realize that I needed to do things for myself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Scottsboro
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 249524

Reported Deaths: 3578
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson33064500
Mobile19951362
Madison13596148
Tuscaloosa13246154
Montgomery12435236
Shelby1061677
Baldwin889098
Lee781466
Morgan686150
Etowah643966
Calhoun6430121
Marshall635355
Houston537738
DeKalb492236
Cullman451542
Limestone433345
St. Clair432555
Lauderdale422354
Elmore412964
Walker3710111
Talladega359354
Jackson329823
Colbert329642
Blount299740
Autauga278042
Franklin256434
Coffee248315
Dale236254
Chilton227438
Dallas226832
Russell22383
Covington220434
Escambia198931
Tallapoosa184391
Chambers177950
Pike159914
Clarke159819
Marion143636
Winston135123
Lawrence131636
Pickens125718
Geneva12438
Marengo123124
Bibb119617
Barbour117811
Butler117842
Randolph104921
Cherokee103424
Hale97831
Fayette92516
Washington92219
Clay92024
Henry8756
Lowndes80229
Monroe79011
Cleburne77814
Macon74522
Crenshaw72030
Bullock70219
Perry6906
Lamar6898
Conecuh68814
Wilcox64218
Sumter58622
Greene42818
Choctaw42713
Coosa3544
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 374493

Reported Deaths: 4602
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby48561673
Davidson43546421
Knox19358150
Rutherford18248163
Hamilton17311153
Williamson1168080
Sumner10123137
Out of TN811056
Wilson777980
Montgomery691585
Sullivan6641101
Washington6272108
Maury610667
Putnam600982
Blount575261
Bradley546935
Madison5445111
Sevier512133
Unassigned488822
Robertson389553
Tipton375339
Hamblen360761
Gibson332065
Dyer325451
Greene324872
Anderson310729
Dickson300434
Coffee288642
Carter286057
Bedford285132
Lawrence276134
Obion271751
McMinn267955
Cumberland266536
Roane243929
Warren243120
Jefferson236533
Loudon234819
Fayette230239
Hardeman227837
Monroe223244
Weakley221737
Franklin217935
Lauderdale208023
Hawkins204034
Wayne194610
Trousdale191512
Henderson190134
Macon186028
White180818
Rhea180132
Hardin180025
Marshall179622
Carroll178534
Lincoln166217
Haywood165830
Cheatham165317
Cocke165330
Campbell160323
Henry159319
Overton156435
Giles150249
Smith147720
Johnson144923
McNairy142433
Fentress124420
Hickman121619
DeKalb120422
Bledsoe11895
Lake11786
Crockett117126
Marion112219
Scott11197
Grainger105017
Chester104221
Decatur96112
Unicoi90226
Claiborne8979
Benton84214
Grundy79214
Cannon7864
Lewis77714
Morgan7626
Humphreys7418
Union7375
Jackson69410
Polk69415
Stewart61015
Houston59220
Clay56018
Sequatchie5465
Meigs51013
Perry49221
Moore4043
Pickett39513
Van Buren3792
Hancock1833

Most Popular Stories

Community Events