5 things to know for December 1: Covid-19, transition, economy, France, Australia

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, says it is possible the United States could reach herd immunity by May 2021.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

Everyone in the US who wants a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to get one by June, according to an official with the White House vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed. Before that happens, a vaccine needs to be authorized, and President Trump is asking questions about why the FDA hasn't given an emergency use authorization to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine yet. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is supposed to meet with the FDA commissioner today to discuss. More places are locking down as experts fear coronavirus case numbers will continue to rise during the holiday season. Los Angeles County, the biggest county in the US, is now under a stay-at-home order. It's also World AIDS Day today, a reminder that the coronavirus isn't the only pandemic threatening lives across the globe.

2. White House transition 

There's a glaring empty spot in President-elect Joe Biden's recent round of Cabinet picks: defense secretary. Three candidates are in final contention to lead the Pentagon, but Biden's delay in naming one has opened the contenders up to scrutiny and could muddle the selection process for this critical role. It doesn't help that the Pentagon is undergoing a White House-directed post-election purge right now. Chris Maier, the top official leading the Defeat-ISIS Task Force, resigned yesterday. Maier is one of several senior officials to be fired or asked to resign in recent days. Meanwhile, President Trump is still beating the election fraud drum. But some Republicans in Biden-won states, like Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, are defending their states' election integrity.

3. Economy 

There probably won't be widespread relief for struggling workers until next year. Congress has all but shelved talks on a new stimulus bill in favor of passing a spending bill by December 11 to avoid a partial government shutdown. Some relief programs could be added to that bill, though, and it  could extend some unemployment programs set to expire at the end of the year. However, a government watchdog report has found millions of jobless Americans may not be getting their full unemployment payments. The US Government Accountability Office says most states have been paying claimants in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program the minimum benefit instead of the amount they are eligible for based on prior earnings. States probably did this to get the program up and running for gig workers and other self-employed people but never recalculated the payments.

4. France 

French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party has promised to change the details of a proposed "global security" law that would restrict the filming of police officers. Macron's party says the part of the controversial law in question was intended to protect police forces, but it will revisit the language to remove "ambiguity." Demonstrators crowded French streets over the last week in protest of the law and a "New National Policing Scheme" that was announced in September. Protesters say the legal moves would expand the state's right to monitor its citizens and restrict the coverage of political demonstrations, which have been particularly contentious in recent years.

5. Australia

Australia is burning again. Firefighters have been battling a massive bushfire on the popular tourist destination of Fraser Island for six weeks now as the country sweltered under its hottest November on record. Crews are also battling fires in dozens of other areas of mainland Queensland and New South Wales. Bushfires are common across the country, but especially arid conditions in recent years have led to worsening blazes. Experts worry the continued record heat could set up another devastating bushfire season. Last year's so-called Black Summer was Australia's worst bushfire season ever, burning nearly 30 million acres and directly killing at least 33 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The White House Christmas decorations honor essential workers

They also feature 106 wreaths, 62 trees and no fewer than 17,000 bows.

Alligators can regrow their tails, study says 

"It's just a flesh wound." -- An alligator, probably.

Chipotle adds smoked brisket to its menu for a limited time

It is TOO early in the morning to be craving smoked brisket.

George Clooney has cut his own hair with a Flowbee (!) for the past 25 years (!!!)

Bet you never thought you'd see the words "George Clooney" and "Flowbee" in the same sentence.

The Word of the Year for Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com is ...

........................................ pandemic.

TODAY'S NUMBER

940,000

That's about how many absentee ballots have been requested by Georgia voters for the state's all-important Senate runoff elections in January. If the Democratic challengers in the two contests win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate with the Vice President's tie-breaking vote.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Sorry to Māori. The monocultural aspects of our journalism have not served Aotearoa New Zealand well."

Mark Stevens, editorial director of Stuff, New Zealand's largest media publisher. The brand, which owns New Zealand's largest news website as well as numerous regional and community titles, apologized for the way it has portrayed the country's Indigenous people after an internal investigation uncovered evidence of "racism and marginalisation."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Glasscinating 

I don't know about you, but I could watch murrine glass videos all day. They look like forbidden candy and make incredible art. (Click here to view.)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 249524

Reported Deaths: 3578
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson33064500
Mobile19951362
Madison13596148
Tuscaloosa13246154
Montgomery12435236
Shelby1061677
Baldwin889098
Lee781466
Morgan686150
Etowah643966
Calhoun6430121
Marshall635355
Houston537738
DeKalb492236
Cullman451542
Limestone433345
St. Clair432555
Lauderdale422354
Elmore412964
Walker3710111
Talladega359354
Jackson329823
Colbert329642
Blount299740
Autauga278042
Franklin256434
Coffee248315
Dale236254
Chilton227438
Dallas226832
Russell22383
Covington220434
Escambia198931
Tallapoosa184391
Chambers177950
Pike159914
Clarke159819
Marion143636
Winston135123
Lawrence131636
Pickens125718
Geneva12438
Marengo123124
Bibb119617
Barbour117811
Butler117842
Randolph104921
Cherokee103424
Hale97831
Fayette92516
Washington92219
Clay92024
Henry8756
Lowndes80229
Monroe79011
Cleburne77814
Macon74522
Crenshaw72030
Bullock70219
Perry6906
Lamar6898
Conecuh68814
Wilcox64218
Sumter58622
Greene42818
Choctaw42713
Coosa3544
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 374493

Reported Deaths: 4602
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby48561673
Davidson43546421
Knox19358150
Rutherford18248163
Hamilton17311153
Williamson1168080
Sumner10123137
Out of TN811056
Wilson777980
Montgomery691585
Sullivan6641101
Washington6272108
Maury610667
Putnam600982
Blount575261
Bradley546935
Madison5445111
Sevier512133
Unassigned488822
Robertson389553
Tipton375339
Hamblen360761
Gibson332065
Dyer325451
Greene324872
Anderson310729
Dickson300434
Coffee288642
Carter286057
Bedford285132
Lawrence276134
Obion271751
McMinn267955
Cumberland266536
Roane243929
Warren243120
Jefferson236533
Loudon234819
Fayette230239
Hardeman227837
Monroe223244
Weakley221737
Franklin217935
Lauderdale208023
Hawkins204034
Wayne194610
Trousdale191512
Henderson190134
Macon186028
White180818
Rhea180132
Hardin180025
Marshall179622
Carroll178534
Lincoln166217
Haywood165830
Cheatham165317
Cocke165330
Campbell160323
Henry159319
Overton156435
Giles150249
Smith147720
Johnson144923
McNairy142433
Fentress124420
Hickman121619
DeKalb120422
Bledsoe11895
Lake11786
Crockett117126
Marion112219
Scott11197
Grainger105017
Chester104221
Decatur96112
Unicoi90226
Claiborne8979
Benton84214
Grundy79214
Cannon7864
Lewis77714
Morgan7626
Humphreys7418
Union7375
Jackson69410
Polk69415
Stewart61015
Houston59220
Clay56018
Sequatchie5465
Meigs51013
Perry49221
Moore4043
Pickett39513
Van Buren3792
Hancock1833

