Clear

This conservative outlet just crushed Donald Trump's election claims

Former CIA Director John Brennan compares President Donald Trump's disinformation campaign with similar tactics used by Russia to influence the American people.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

When you think of conservatism in America, you think of the National Review. Founded in the mid-1950s by William F. Buckley Jr., the publication has been a bulwark of conservative thought for almost the entirety of one Donald J. Trump's life.

Which is why an editorial by the editors of NR that was published Monday morning is worth paying attention to.

Headlined "Trump's Disgraceful Endgame," it amounts to an absolute takedown of the President's fanciful and false claims that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him.

Here's the key bit (bolding is mine):

"There are legitimate issues to consider after the 2020 vote about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes (some jurisdictions, bizarrely, take weeks to complete their initial count), but make no mistake: The chief driver of the post-election contention of the past several weeks is the petulant refusal of one man to accept the verdict of the American people."

This is 100% accurate. What Trump has been tweeting -- and, on Sunday, talking about with Fox's Maria Bartiromo -- about alleged election violations has been debunked in full. He is peddling falsehoods solely because he can't accept losing.

And as the National Review editorial argues, there are real and dangerous consequences to this deluge of dishonesty.

"Flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States," they write.

Make no mistake: This will change nothing about Trump's ongoing attempts to muddy the waters about who won the election. (Spoiler alert: Joe Biden did!)

But one hopes that Republican elected officials -- the vast majority of whom have stayed silent or said that Trump has every right to continue his legal challenges despite their total lack of merit -- will read the National Review piece and reconsider the real world impact of what the President is doing.

If the last four years are any indication, though, probably not.

The Point: Words matter. Especially when uttered by the President of the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Florence
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 247229

Reported Deaths: 3577
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson32718500
Mobile19904362
Madison13425148
Tuscaloosa13167154
Montgomery12380236
Shelby1046577
Baldwin882098
Lee778566
Morgan675150
Calhoun6366121
Etowah635166
Marshall630955
Houston532338
DeKalb489736
Cullman447442
Limestone430245
St. Clair425755
Lauderdale413354
Elmore409464
Walker3689111
Talladega353554
Jackson327123
Colbert314642
Blount294640
Autauga275142
Franklin254233
Coffee246515
Dale234454
Dallas226532
Chilton225038
Russell22313
Covington220334
Escambia198631
Chambers177250
Tallapoosa177091
Pike159214
Clarke158919
Marion141336
Winston134423
Lawrence129636
Pickens124218
Geneva12378
Marengo122524
Bibb118817
Barbour117511
Butler117342
Randolph103821
Cherokee102924
Hale97731
Fayette92216
Clay92024
Washington91619
Henry8676
Lowndes79929
Monroe79011
Cleburne77414
Macon74522
Crenshaw71230
Bullock70019
Perry6896
Conecuh68514
Lamar6838
Wilcox63918
Sumter58422
Greene42718
Choctaw42613
Coosa3464
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 366518

Reported Deaths: 4554
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby47963660
Davidson42880420
Knox18930149
Rutherford17930161
Hamilton16861152
Williamson1149080
Sumner9817137
Out of TN776154
Wilson752678
Montgomery668083
Sullivan648597
Washington6073106
Putnam597582
Maury591867
Blount553161
Madison5368110
Bradley525234
Sevier493731
Unassigned484222
Robertson381253
Tipton371139
Hamblen350161
Gibson324265
Dyer322051
Greene311672
Anderson298729
Dickson293834
Coffee284841
Bedford278830
Carter274955
Lawrence270134
Obion268651
Cumberland261136
McMinn255055
Warren241020
Roane237029
Jefferson229533
Loudon229319
Fayette226938
Hardeman225337
Monroe217844
Weakley217837
Franklin211934
Lauderdale205823
Hawkins196834
Wayne192810
Trousdale190812
Henderson185434
Macon184628
Hardin179025
White176718
Marshall176520
Carroll176434
Rhea171431
Haywood163330
Cocke162330
Lincoln161416
Cheatham159817
Campbell155223
Overton155035
Henry154319
Giles147549
Smith145319
Johnson142421
McNairy141133
Fentress122120
Hickman119319
Lake11786
Bledsoe11745
DeKalb117322
Crockett115626
Marion110119
Scott10857
Chester102821
Grainger101518
Decatur95712
Unicoi86226
Claiborne8499
Benton81614
Grundy77914
Cannon7693
Lewis76514
Morgan7396
Union7225
Humphreys7198
Jackson68410
Polk67315
Stewart60115
Houston58820
Clay55418
Sequatchie5325
Meigs49513
Perry48421
Moore3943
Pickett38913
Van Buren3692
Hancock1723

Most Popular Stories

Community Events