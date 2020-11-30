Clear
BREAKING NEWS The coroner is on the way to the scene. Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Moderna to apply for Emergency Use Authorization for vaccine Full Story

Romain Grosjean hails halo as the 'greatest thing' in F1 after horrific crash at Bahrain GP

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner says that the halo on Romain Grosjean's car saved his life and "without it it would have gone a completely different way."

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Once skeptical of the halo safety device on Formula One cars, Romain Grosjean acknowledged it likely saved his life after a horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix that saw his car split in half and engulfed in flames.

The incident occurred on the first lap of Sunday's race as Grosjean plowed into the barriers following contact with Daniil Kvyat on the third corner.

The Frenchman walked away from his blazing car and was immediately tended to by emergency services. He spent the night in hospital where he was treated for burns on the back of his hands.

"Just wanted to say I am okay -- well, sort of okay," Grosjean said in a video from his hospital bed pointing to his heavily bandaged hands.

"Thank you very much for all the messages. I wasn't for the halo some years ago, but I think it's the greatest thing we've done for Formula One and without it I wouldn't be able to speak to you today.

"Thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit and the hospital. Hopefully I can write you quite soon some messages and tell you how it's going."

A titanium protection device that is mandatory on all F1 cars, the halo was introduced to the sport in 2018 and split opinion across the paddock at the time. It shields the drivers' cockpits and can withstand the weight of a double-decker bus, according to F1.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he is "thankful for all the safety advancements in modern Formula One in order to protect the drivers," while Grosjean's teammate Kevin Magnussen said he is "so happy that the halo was introduced ... without it I'm sure it would have been a very different day."

Grosjean is expected to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday, according to Haas.

He will, however, be replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi for next weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, where the Brazilian will make his F1 debut. Bahrain is hosting F1's third double-header of the 2020 season.

READ: Lewis Hamilton addresses F1's 'massive problem' with human rights ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

'Disgusted and disappointed'

Meanwhile Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo voiced strong criticism of the way Grosjean's crash was broadcast as drivers waited to return to the track.

"I'm firstly happy that he's okay from it, from what I saw," Ricciardo, who eventually finished seventh, said after the race.

"But I'm disgusted and disappointed with Formula One for choosing the way to show it as they did and broadcast replays after replays after replays of the fire, his car split in half ... Why do we need to see this? We're competing again in an hour.

"His family has to keep watching that, all our families have to keep watching that ... to show it like it's something from Hollywood, it's not cool."

When contacted by CNN for a response to Ricciardo's comments, an F1 spokesperson said: "Firstly, at F1 this isn't about entertainment and a few procedures and protocols are in place before any decision to run a replay is made.

"Following the accident, all onboards and helicopter feeds were cut. There is direct communications between race control and the broadcast center during the incident.

"No footage is shown until there is confirmation the driver was okay. On this occasion at this point, F1 showed Romain with the ambulance, helmet off and walking with aid.

"No replays of an accident are shown until there is approval and confirmation from race control and (governing body) the FIA that all persons are safe -- driver, marshals, doctors etc.

"The context of what a viewer sees and hears with the commentary is important with them talking about the safety of Romain, the halo, FIA safety improvements and updates from the medical center."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

The race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who claimed a record-extending 95th victory of his career having already wrapped up his seventh championship title earlier this season, ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon in second and third respectively.

On Monday, Steiner spoke of his relief and surprise when he saw Grosjean emerge from the crash.

"You're almost there like -- I cannot believe this, this is a miracle," the Haas team principal told CNN's Amanda Davies.

"I can just see a few seconds before, the car hitting the barrier, going up in flames, all the drama you can have, and then he comes out in the middle of the flames with the help of the medical crew."

Like his driver, Steiner also said he initially had his doubts about the halo device when it was first introduced.

"Absolutely, the halo saved his life," Steiner added.

"I saw the car today, I looked at it properly, you can see where the impacts were happening. Without the halo, this would have gone a completely different way.

"I wasn't for the halo so I'm pretty happy that the federation, the FIA, did a good job and convinced us that this is the way to go and for sure now it helps."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 247229

Reported Deaths: 3577
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson32718500
Mobile19904362
Madison13425148
Tuscaloosa13167154
Montgomery12380236
Shelby1046577
Baldwin882098
Lee778566
Morgan675150
Calhoun6366121
Etowah635166
Marshall630955
Houston532338
DeKalb489736
Cullman447442
Limestone430245
St. Clair425755
Lauderdale413354
Elmore409464
Walker3689111
Talladega353554
Jackson327123
Colbert314642
Blount294640
Autauga275142
Franklin254233
Coffee246515
Dale234454
Dallas226532
Chilton225038
Russell22313
Covington220334
Escambia198631
Chambers177250
Tallapoosa177091
Pike159214
Clarke158919
Marion141336
Winston134423
Lawrence129636
Pickens124218
Geneva12378
Marengo122524
Bibb118817
Barbour117511
Butler117342
Randolph103821
Cherokee102924
Hale97731
Fayette92216
Clay92024
Washington91619
Henry8676
Lowndes79929
Monroe79011
Cleburne77414
Macon74522
Crenshaw71230
Bullock70019
Perry6896
Conecuh68514
Lamar6838
Wilcox63918
Sumter58422
Greene42718
Choctaw42613
Coosa3464
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 366518

Reported Deaths: 4554
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby47963660
Davidson42880420
Knox18930149
Rutherford17930161
Hamilton16861152
Williamson1149080
Sumner9817137
Out of TN776154
Wilson752678
Montgomery668083
Sullivan648597
Washington6073106
Putnam597582
Maury591867
Blount553161
Madison5368110
Bradley525234
Sevier493731
Unassigned484222
Robertson381253
Tipton371139
Hamblen350161
Gibson324265
Dyer322051
Greene311672
Anderson298729
Dickson293834
Coffee284841
Bedford278830
Carter274955
Lawrence270134
Obion268651
Cumberland261136
McMinn255055
Warren241020
Roane237029
Jefferson229533
Loudon229319
Fayette226938
Hardeman225337
Monroe217844
Weakley217837
Franklin211934
Lauderdale205823
Hawkins196834
Wayne192810
Trousdale190812
Henderson185434
Macon184628
Hardin179025
White176718
Marshall176520
Carroll176434
Rhea171431
Haywood163330
Cocke162330
Lincoln161416
Cheatham159817
Campbell155223
Overton155035
Henry154319
Giles147549
Smith145319
Johnson142421
McNairy141133
Fentress122120
Hickman119319
Lake11786
Bledsoe11745
DeKalb117322
Crockett115626
Marion110119
Scott10857
Chester102821
Grainger101518
Decatur95712
Unicoi86226
Claiborne8499
Benton81614
Grundy77914
Cannon7693
Lewis76514
Morgan7396
Union7225
Humphreys7198
Jackson68410
Polk67315
Stewart60115
Houston58820
Clay55418
Sequatchie5325
Meigs49513
Perry48421
Moore3943
Pickett38913
Van Buren3692
Hancock1723

Most Popular Stories

Community Events