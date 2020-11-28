Clear

This archbishop has become the first African American cardinal in Catholic history

Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, is set to become the first African American cardinal in Catholic history. CNN's Delia Gallagher reports.

Posted: Nov 28, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Nov 28, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Daniel Burke and Delia Gallagher, CNN

For the past week, Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, was holed up in a Vatican guesthouse, receiving meals at his door.

On Saturday, Gregory stepped out of his quarters and into history, becoming the Catholic Church's first African American cardinal during an installation ceremony in Rome.

Gregory was one of 13 men -- and the only American -- elevated to the College of Cardinals during Saturday's ceremony. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, two of the bishops were not in Rome for the ceremony, another first in church history, according to Vatican News.

In keeping with the Pope's concerns for Catholics who have been historically marginalized, the other new cardinals include men from Rwanda, Brunei, Chile and the Philippines.

Gregory, 72, already the highest-ranking African-American Catholic in US history, told CNN this week that he has been praying, writing homilies and letters to well-wishers, and reflecting on his new role.

"It's been a time to thank God for this unique moment in my life and in the life of the church in the United States," Gregory said. "I hope it's a sign to the African American community that the Catholic Church has a great reverence, respect and esteem for the people, for my people of color."

As a Cardinal, Gregory will be one of the Pope's closest advisers and one of only 120 or so men who will elect the next pontiff. Before Francis chose Gregory as Archbishop of Washington last year, he also served as a bishop in Belleville, Illinois, and in Atlanta. He was born in Chicago to parents who were not Catholic, but converted to Catholicism while attending a parochial school.

The symbolism of Gregory's selection

In elevating Gregory to the highest ranks of the Catholic Church, Francis continues to play close attention to racial dynamics in the United States.

He passed over several archbishops who would traditionally become cardinals to promote Gregory. He also moved Augustine Tolton, who died in 1897 after becoming the first African American priest, one step closer to sainthood.

Francis has condemned the "tragic death of" George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by police in Minnesota last May, and supported an American bishop who knelt in prayer during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Earlier this week, the Pope met with NBA players at the Vatican and encouraged them to keep fighting for racial justice and economic equality. (One player described Francis as "super chill.")

In a book-length interview published on Monday, Francis again addressed Floyd's death and castigated Americans who protest mask-wearing mandates intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"You'll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shanty towns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income," Francis said in the book, called "Let Us Dream."

"On such matters they would never protest," the Pope continued. "They are incapable of moving outside their own little world of interests."

Anthea Butler, a scholar of religion at the University of Pennsylvania, said Francis' upbringing in Argentina, where he lived most of his life, gave him a window into racial attitudes in the Americas.

"He is very aware of racial injustices and white supremacy," Butler said, "and it's not just realizing what's going on here and how things have escalated. You can't live in Latin America and not see the history of race and slavery."

Butler, who is African American, said she would have been in Rome for Gregory's installation if not for the pandemic.

"For African American Catholics this is huge," she said. "We have been waiting a long time for a cardinal, and it's a recognition of the sacrifices that have been made by people of African descent in the Catholic Church."

Gregory heard the news from a friend

The Catholic Church does not tell bishops beforehand that they'll be promoted to cardinal, so Gregory heard the news from a friend on October 25, the day the Pope made the announcement from Rome.

And though a cause for celebration, Gregory's elevation comes just weeks after the Vatican released a damning report about why it overlooked accusations of sexual abuse and serial misconduct by a former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick.

"It's not about the structures of the church, it's about the mistakes, the awful bad judgments that the church made in not focusing on the people that had been harmed," Gregory told CNN this week.

"We were so intent on caring about the clerics, priests, or bishops, that we did not see that the biggest pain to be endured was endured by the people that were hurt."

While in Rome ahead of Saturday's ceremony, Gregory said he hadn't seen or spoken with Pope Francis, who lives in the Vatican guesthouse where the soon-to-be cardinal has been staying.

But on Saturday, Gregory's quarantine was over. And Black Americans' long wait for a cardinal had finally come to an end.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 242874

Reported Deaths: 3572
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31944500
Mobile19687361
Madison13065148
Tuscaloosa12983154
Montgomery12286236
Shelby1020377
Baldwin860398
Lee773566
Morgan653850
Calhoun6240119
Marshall621355
Etowah621066
Houston523038
DeKalb481336
Cullman435442
Limestone420645
St. Clair415855
Elmore404564
Lauderdale400454
Walker3634111
Talladega349054
Jackson313423
Colbert309342
Blount288840
Autauga271642
Franklin251033
Coffee242615
Dale231854
Dallas225932
Chilton221938
Russell22143
Covington218534
Escambia197931
Chambers176550
Tallapoosa175791
Pike158314
Clarke158019
Marion137936
Winston132323
Lawrence127336
Pickens122318
Geneva12138
Marengo121024
Bibb117317
Barbour117110
Butler115341
Randolph102021
Cherokee101524
Hale96131
Clay91124
Washington90919
Fayette89816
Henry8526
Lowndes79529
Monroe78711
Cleburne77114
Macon73122
Crenshaw71130
Bullock69419
Conecuh68414
Perry6846
Lamar6718
Wilcox63218
Sumter57722
Greene42418
Choctaw42113
Coosa3414
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 356716

Reported Deaths: 4526
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby47088658
Davidson42057419
Knox18467149
Rutherford17439160
Hamilton16555152
Williamson1116779
Sumner9573136
Wilson731678
Out of TN721051
Montgomery649683
Sullivan630096
Washington5844106
Maury578367
Putnam578282
Blount540660
Madison5275110
Bradley508435
Sevier476831
Unassigned449222
Robertson371052
Tipton357738
Hamblen340860
Dyer316051
Gibson315064
Greene300672
Dickson284833
Anderson283328
Coffee277641
Bedford270130
Carter266055
Lawrence263934
Obion260449
Cumberland248536
McMinn244555
Roane230929
Warren229419
Loudon224519
Hardeman223237
Jefferson222732
Fayette219138
Weakley212636
Monroe207444
Franklin204434
Lauderdale202523
Trousdale190212
Hawkins189834
Wayne189110
Henderson181533
Macon179228
Hardin174825
Marshall171520
White170918
Carroll169234
Rhea162931
Haywood160830
Cocke159530
Lincoln157914
Cheatham155317
Overton152935
Campbell152723
Henry149317
Giles143949
Johnson141321
Smith140919
McNairy138733
Fentress118920
Lake11656
Hickman116219
Bledsoe11595
Crockett113326
DeKalb111322
Marion107719
Scott10507
Chester101120
Grainger95416
Decatur93713
Unicoi83626
Claiborne8029
Benton78714
Grundy76914
Lewis74714
Cannon7293
Morgan7096
Union7065
Humphreys6948
Jackson67510
Polk65015
Houston58620
Stewart58415
Clay54018
Sequatchie5215
Meigs48313
Perry47721
Moore3893
Pickett38413
Van Buren3482
Hancock1563

Most Popular Stories

Community Events