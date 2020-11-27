Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Here's how stores are changing Black Friday for the pandemic

A term coined in 1869 has become an annual event for retailers.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Black Friday is officially Black November. Also parts of October. And December, too.

The shopping spectacular is getting a pandemic-induced makeover, with many major retailers starting their sales earlier than ever and ending them later. Companies are hoping to avoid the crush of customers that crowd stores on the Friday after Thanksgiving by giving them more buying, pickup and delivery options.

This year, the Black Friday deals that are usually reserved for in-store shopping will appear online during the month. Nearly 51% of shoppers feel anxious about shopping in-store during the holidays and 64% of their budget is expected to be spent online, according to a new shopping survey from Deloitte.

"Black Friday has definitely transitioned more into a digital affair in the past five years," said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail, previously told CNN Business. "The focal point is not that single day anymore. It's an event spread out over several days."

And those who are brave (or crazy) enough to hit the stores on Black Friday will notice enhanced safety protocols and capacity controls.

Here's how major US retailers changed their Black Friday plans this year:

Best Buy

"As we've said, Black Friday isn't just one day this year — it's months long," Best Buy said in a statement.

That's true: Some Best Buy deals became available online in October with more deals going live in stores on November 1. On select days, Best Buy shoppers can get deeper discounts from its Black Friday ad early via its website, with the first event beginning November 5.

Stores will open at 5 am on Black Friday with the retailer still requiring shoppers to wear face coverings. It's also enforcing capacity controls and there will be a "dedicated customer experience host" to help direct shoppers and answer questions.

Contactless curbside pickup and expanded same-day delivery will also be available.

Home Depot

Home Depot will offer discounts online and in stores from November 6 through December 2.

The retailer recently said it decided to "reinvent" Black Friday this year to reduce stress for consumers who typically rush to stores in droves to grab the best deals. Given the pandemic, the company indicated that maintaining safety was also a factor in its decision.

Home Depot gave its app users advance access earlier this week to some of the discounts.

Lowe's

Loyal customers will see an expanded selection of items, with the company selling more home goods, exercise equipment and other items people wouldn't normally associate with the home improvement retailer.

Lowe's "Season of Savings" already began last week — its earliest start date ever. The Black Friday-like event includes "competitive deals in-store and online" through December.

One notable addition this year: Free delivery of fresh-cut trees and wreaths on orders more than $45.

Macy's

Black Friday sales at the department store will begin online and in stores beginning November 4.

On the day after Thanksgiving itself, Macy's said shoppers can "expect to shop those same deals safely in-store" with additional cleaning, employees wearing personal protection equipment and "occupancy checks with an emphasis on traffic flow to anticipate and mitigate crowds."

Macy's is also promoting curbside pickup, buy-online-pick-up in store and same-day delivery through DoorDash.

Target

Deals will be sold online and in stores for the entire month of November in a promotion called "Black Friday Now." Target will offer "weeklong discounts and digital deals every day" beginning on November 1. It's also extending its price-match policy from two weeks after the purchase date to two months.

Target is also bolstering its safety features at its stores — including contactless payment in its app, reducing lines by having employees rove the store to let customers pay and letting shoppers make reservations.

Walmart

America's largest retailer is spreading Black Friday sales over three weekends, which will begin on its website before hitting stores a few days later. "Black Friday Deals for Days" encompasses the first, second and fourth weekends of November, with the deals appearing online Wednesdays.

Although it's pushing people to shop online and use its curbside pickup option, shoppers that go to its stores won't experience the pandemonium of the past. Instead, they will form single-file lines at the entrance and be given sanitized shopping carts. "Health Ambassadors" will be stationed at entrances to remind people to put on their masks. Social distancing will be enforced inside with capacity controls and one-way lanes.

Walmart said the changes at its stores "will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 241957

Reported Deaths: 3572
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31809500
Mobile19651361
Madison12964148
Tuscaloosa12946154
Montgomery12263236
Shelby1016177
Baldwin857698
Lee771866
Morgan648050
Calhoun6215119
Etowah618266
Marshall618255
Houston522438
DeKalb480436
Cullman433442
Limestone418645
St. Clair413655
Elmore403764
Lauderdale396754
Walker3620111
Talladega347954
Jackson311723
Colbert306042
Blount287940
Autauga270442
Franklin250233
Coffee242015
Dale231754
Dallas225232
Russell22123
Chilton220638
Covington218034
Escambia197931
Chambers176450
Tallapoosa175491
Pike158114
Clarke157619
Marion137136
Winston131123
Lawrence126336
Pickens121618
Geneva12108
Marengo120224
Barbour117010
Bibb117017
Butler115341
Randolph101921
Cherokee101024
Hale96031
Clay91024
Washington90719
Fayette89316
Henry8526
Lowndes79429
Monroe78311
Cleburne76914
Macon73022
Crenshaw70930
Bullock69419
Conecuh68314
Perry6836
Lamar6678
Wilcox63118
Sumter57522
Greene42318
Choctaw42113
Coosa3414
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 352376

Reported Deaths: 4519
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby46549658
Davidson41460419
Knox18183146
Rutherford17212159
Hamilton16369152
Williamson1092178
Sumner9412136
Wilson720078
Out of TN703551
Montgomery637483
Sullivan624996
Putnam577482
Washington5751106
Maury567868
Blount531960
Madison5212108
Bradley501435
Sevier473831
Unassigned460222
Robertson364652
Tipton356638
Hamblen338360
Dyer314751
Gibson311965
Greene295372
Dickson281033
Anderson280628
Coffee271541
Bedford264330
Carter260655
Lawrence260034
Obion258349
Cumberland247035
McMinn239255
Warren228219
Roane227429
Loudon223018
Hardeman222937
Jefferson220832
Fayette217738
Weakley211336
Monroe205644
Lauderdale201523
Franklin200834
Trousdale189912
Hawkins187534
Wayne187010
Henderson180633
Macon178728
Hardin174125
White170218
Marshall167920
Carroll166834
Haywood160230
Rhea160131
Cocke158330
Lincoln154914
Cheatham152817
Overton152535
Campbell151523
Henry148917
Giles140949
Smith140619
Johnson140521
McNairy138533
Fentress118620
Lake11636
Bledsoe11485
Hickman114618
Crockett112826
DeKalb110922
Marion106219
Scott10227
Chester100520
Grainger94716
Decatur93313
Unicoi82426
Claiborne7889
Benton77714
Grundy75614
Lewis73614
Cannon7253
Union7045
Morgan6956
Humphreys6819
Jackson67110
Polk64515
Houston58220
Stewart58015
Clay53818
Sequatchie5085
Perry47321
Meigs46913
Moore3833
Pickett38313
Van Buren3472
Hancock1553

Most Popular Stories

Community Events