Clear

There is a hunger crisis in America this Thanksgiving

Regina Status is one of 50 million Americans who won't have enough to eat this year, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports on food insecurity this Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

It took just 10 minutes for Regina Status to pick up her Thanksgiving basket in front of her Bronx, New York, apartment. A last-minute delivery from Agatha House Foundation, a local food pantry, arrived just in time.

But in those few minutes, Status slowly pushed her food cart, fighting the cold and the whipping wind she said took her breath away. In many ways it represents her life over the past few months.

Status is one of 50 million Americans who won't have enough to eat this year, in part because of the pandemic. According to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief group in the United States, the number of hungry Americans in the US is trending towards recession numbers, when 56 million Americans were food insecure.

"I had no turkey," said Status. "I didn't even know where that was going to come from. But you know, I've got to take it one day at a time."

Status says she wasn't eligible for unemployment and is living off what she calls her "survival fund" -- money she received after her daughters' father died from cancer years ago. It was supposed to be for their college fund, but today it pays the bills.

In the summer, she was relying on multiple food pantries to make ends meet, but earlier this fall her car was totaled. Now she has no way to make her early-morning pantry runs and gets by on a once-a-week delivery from Agatha House.

"It's just a relief that I don't have to purchase all of that," she said of the Thanksgiving basket from Agatha House. "It's a relief that somebody is actually thinking about me."

This week, Agatha House is preparing Thanksgiving baskets for families who would otherwise go without a meal. They are meticulously curated with fresh fruit, a signature Thanksgiving turkey, and even a small gift -- candles and picture frames are tucked inside.

"I think we have to look in and try to imagine ourselves in their position, what we would want for ourselves, not just to give them a cardboard box," said Jeanette Joseph-Greenaway, founder of Agatha House Foundation.

Joseph-Greenaway says the pantry has experienced a 100% increase in need since the pandemic, with many new faces.

"A lot of them are coming here to make ends meet -- the in-between to just get over the hump. Between their rents and the rest of the bills that have not stopped, they have to come to the food pantry," said Joseph-Greenaway.

Food pantry deliveries are 'essential'

The Bronx has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and rate of unemployment of New York's five boroughs. The Bronx's 15th Congressional District has the highest food insecurity rate among children in the country, according to Feeding America. And now that the city's public schools are remote-only, it places a higher burden on families to provide meals.

"There are 22 million children who even before this pandemic relied upon free and reduced lunch," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America. "When you hear that schools are closed, not only does that mean that there are challenges for children with an education, but it also means lost meals."

At home with her two high schoolers, Status now has to come up with money for three meals a day.

"I have to constantly buy food because now I have to supply food for breakfast. Now I have to supply food for lunch," she said.

The once-weekly pantry deliveries she gets are essential.

"I get eggs, I get milk. So all I have to do now is just provide the cereal, because they love their cereal in the morning," Status said.

Latino and Black households make up the majority of the population in the Bronx. Before the pandemic, Black Americans were nearly 2 1/2 times as likely to live in food-insecure households as White Americans, while Latinos were twice as likely, according to Feeding America. In their revised food insecurity projections for 2020, 18 of the 25 counties projected to have the highest 2020 food insecurity rates are majority Black.

"Communities of color are two times more likely to suffer, not only with the underlying illnesses that make the disease more lethal, but also with food and security itself," said Babineaux-Fontenot.

'The need continues'

In April, the USDA allocated $850 million for food banks' administrative costs and food purchases through the CARES Act. The Department of Agriculture says it has an additional $873.3 million available to purchase agricultural products for food banks. But Feeding America says the need for additional federal aid will grow in the coming months.

"Unfortunately, the need continues. We estimate that over the course of the next 12 months, the gap between what we have and what our neighbors are going to need is about 8 billion meals," said Babineaux-Fontenot.

The incoming Biden administration will inherit a hunger crisis, but Babineaux-Fontenot said there are steps the administration can take to get food to the people who need it.

"There are regulations that require that you have certain work requirements in order to receive food, at a time when people were shut down and not even able to try to get jobs," said Babineaux-Fontenot. "So there absolutely are regulatory barriers that make it even more challenging for vulnerable communities."

This Thanksgiving will look different for millions of Americans. Yet, despite Status' struggle to put food on the table, she's sharing the food she has this Thanksgiving with her elderly neighbor, who is also in need.

"Even if we didn't get the (food from) Agatha House or we were just having a regular chicken every day, just to say that you were alive to eat it, it that's a blessing in itself," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 236865

Reported Deaths: 3472
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31043491
Mobile19446360
Tuscaloosa12684150
Madison12528146
Montgomery12122235
Shelby992276
Baldwin837684
Lee759765
Morgan626247
Calhoun6049113
Etowah600564
Marshall596153
Houston510838
DeKalb469635
Cullman421136
Limestone408844
St. Clair403955
Elmore398961
Lauderdale387253
Walker356199
Talladega339044
Jackson302524
Colbert297641
Blount282236
Autauga266139
Franklin246233
Coffee236615
Dale228454
Dallas222331
Russell21923
Chilton218537
Covington215933
Escambia196931
Tallapoosa171790
Chambers171448
Pike156014
Clarke155319
Marion135535
Winston126623
Lawrence123936
Geneva11848
Pickens117618
Marengo117424
Barbour116710
Bibb115717
Butler114341
Randolph100321
Cherokee99624
Hale93231
Washington89918
Clay89623
Fayette86216
Henry8436
Lowndes78929
Monroe77911
Cleburne75614
Macon71720
Crenshaw70330
Bullock69019
Conecuh68214
Perry6726
Lamar6337
Wilcox62818
Sumter56222
Choctaw41813
Greene41317
Coosa3144
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 345916

Reported Deaths: 4372
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby45850645
Davidson40834409
Knox17686142
Rutherford16918153
Hamilton15944139
Williamson1068176
Sumner9163134
Wilson705076
Out of TN692847
Montgomery623582
Sullivan612491
Putnam573779
Washington5609101
Maury556661
Blount518055
Madison5112107
Unassigned493018
Bradley484533
Sevier469131
Robertson357751
Tipton349138
Hamblen332258
Dyer309349
Gibson302663
Greene287871
Anderson274427
Dickson274232
Coffee263941
Bedford256428
Carter255053
Obion252849
Lawrence251532
Cumberland243535
McMinn234755
Warren227118
Hardeman220937
Roane220626
Loudon218518
Jefferson216431
Fayette214838
Weakley208035
Lauderdale200322
Monroe200042
Franklin194232
Trousdale189712
Hawkins182334
Wayne181210
Henderson178532
Macon177027
Hardin172625
White167418
Marshall165818
Carroll164434
Haywood159530
Rhea156730
Cocke155528
Overton150834
Cheatham149416
Campbell148322
Lincoln147113
Henry145017
Smith138419
Johnson137621
McNairy137533
Giles136044
Fentress117120
Lake11525
Bledsoe11395
Hickman112017
Crockett111025
DeKalb109121
Marion104017
Chester99419
Scott9667
Grainger92915
Decatur91613
Unicoi79125
Benton76415
Claiborne7539
Grundy74214
Lewis71914
Cannon7133
Union6945
Morgan6796
Jackson66410
Humphreys6617
Polk63714
Houston57620
Stewart56914
Clay52818
Sequatchie5015
Meigs46112
Perry46120
Moore3702
Pickett36713
Van Buren3422
Hancock1473

Most Popular Stories

Community Events