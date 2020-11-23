Clear

Trump's effort to steal the election is done

CNN's Jim Acosta reports that President Trump tweeted about the GSA informing President-elect Joe Biden expressing openness to the transition period going forward.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump's not-secret attempt to steal the presidential election likely met its end Monday. And it was a group of local officials doing their job in Michigan that ended it.

GSA ascertains Biden's victory. After the Michigan board certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory there, the Trump-appointed head of the GSA ended her blockade and "ascertained" Biden's victory, unlocking funds for Biden to pay transition staff and work with the current government. Read more.

Trump tweeted that he let Murphy go ahead, but he will probably continue to grouse and complain and allege wrongdoing where there is none. However, if Michigan's slate of Democratic electors are seated along with Georgia's, this thing is mathematically over. The Electoral College meets December 14.

The next administration is taking shape. Biden continues to build out his administration-in-waiting, making clear a large slate of key national security picks who will be charged with protecting American democracy and encouraging democracy worldwide.

The world was waiting on Lansing. Biden's new diplomats can start their tenure next year by explaining to the world the scene of American democracy live-streamed from Michigan's capital on Monday -- a normally technical state government meeting strangely given huge national importance.

Never before have the arcana, legalese and fine print of American election law been so widely scrutinized as Trump desperately searched for holes and a way to taint or delay results in multiple states.

Bottoms-up America. Monday was, however, a great reminder that in this country, not even the political apparatus behind a hugely powerful US president can influence a state election board.

It was two parts 'Parks and Rec' and one part airing of grievances. If you've never spent time watching your city, town or town council meeting, this is what it's like, no matter the subject.

City election officials, county clerks, former Republican canvassers and Michigan legal experts told members of the four-member bipartisan board their duty was to certify the results, allowing audits and challenges to occur in court.

The Michigan GOP argued the results should be delayed to give more review to Wayne County in particular, pushing Trump's unfounded conspiracy theories. That these insidious claims found an audience in a Republican member of the Michigan canvassing board despite the President's loss by more than 150,000 votes was the latest ongoing drama of the after-election.

When I stopped watching to write this newsletter, there were more than 500 people waiting to speak and they were limiting each person to 1:30 of speaking time.

Read about the full meeting here.

Final result: The two Democrats and one Republican voted to certify the results. So Trump will have to look for a new loophole. He's running out of states and he's running out of options.

Damn the torpedoes. But the longer Trump can keep this going, the more money he can raise from supporters to help fund his next political act. And the more committed followers will sour on the US system. CNN's Fredreka Schouten explains here.

If you don't think Trump still holds sway over the GOP and over his supporters, look to the ratings dip at Fox News as he's continued to vilify the network that for so long seemed like his state TV. And look to the fact that so few Republicans in Congress and elsewhere, still, have acknowledged Biden, although the number is growing.

: Biden's Cabinet

Still waiting to begin his official transition, Biden has begun filling out his Cabinet in a big way and actually earlier than other previous recent presidents.

Here's a snapshot:

Secretary of State -- Anthony Blinken, longtime Biden adviser and former State official. He helped orchestrate Biden's not-very-popular and never-implemented partition plan for Iraq. He's associated with the Iran nuclear deal Trump scuttled.

National Security Adviser -- Jake Sullivan, a former Biden adviser who was a top Clinton aide in 2016 and at 43 is relatively young to have the post.

Secretary of Homeland Security -- Alejandro Mayorkas, who was born in Cuba, is a former deputy secretary of DHS, and would be the first immigrant to lead the DHS and change course at the agency that was the center of Trump's hardline policy.

Director of National Intelligence -- Avril Haines, a former top CIA official and deputy national security adviser, will also make history if confirmed by the Senate.

Ambassador to the UN -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a top official in Obama's state department, is a Black woman and Biden will re-elevate this position to Cabinet rank.

Secretary of Treasury -- Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair, would be the first woman in charge of the nation's finances at Treasury.

That's a lot of Cabinet pieces. But he's got a long way to go.

: Thanksgiving dilemma, continued

The New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo did a valuable exercise in which he talked about the difficulty of deciding whether to travel for Thanksgiving.

He talked about how carefully he's been adhering to social distancing. But then he mapped who he actually comes into contact with. And who they come into contact with. And his bubble was suddenly very big indeed.

But what's at the end of the story is the most incredible part. Despite proving the point about the bubble and how easily the disease is transmitted and the warnings of the CDC and epidemiologists, Manjoo decided his plans are within the letter of the recommendations -- outdoors, a small number of people -- and he'll take the trip.

It appears by travel data and photos of crowded airports that millions of Americans are making this calculation. Let's hope they're all being as careful as Manjoo says he'll be.

: So many people have died

The National Guard has been deployed to help deal with the morgue crisis in El Paso.

I went through some old editions of this newsletter and came across the one from April when the Americans dying of Covid were about to surpass the number of Americans who died in Vietnam.

"The country continues to try to figure out how to process tragic human loss on a wartime scale with the continued and unfathomable economic loss necessary to make sure fewer people die."

When I wrote that, I would not have believed we'd blow past five times the American dead in Vietnam without seeming to slow down. But we seem to have lost the sense of scale of what's happened and the number of deaths seems to be accepted

Outside RFK stadium in Washington, DC is a temporary memorial, with little white flags representing the lost American lives.

Even with universal mask wearing, according to the IHME's least deadly Covid projection, more than 110,000 Americans will die between today and Super Bowl Sunday, on February 21. That's nearly enough people to fill 65,000-seat Raymond James stadium in Tampa. Twice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 232506

Reported Deaths: 3457
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson30318491
Mobile19260356
Tuscaloosa12446148
Madison12204146
Montgomery12000232
Shelby971276
Baldwin819984
Lee750464
Morgan610447
Calhoun5964113
Etowah585764
Marshall579453
Houston503338
DeKalb460835
Cullman409636
Limestone400844
St. Clair396055
Elmore391061
Lauderdale378353
Walker348096
Talladega334042
Colbert294341
Jackson290524
Blount275436
Autauga261739
Franklin243633
Coffee230315
Dale225454
Dallas219631
Russell21753
Chilton216137
Covington212333
Escambia194031
Tallapoosa168590
Chambers167548
Clarke154919
Pike154714
Marion133935
Winston122523
Lawrence121436
Geneva11678
Marengo116424
Barbour116010
Pickens114118
Bibb113617
Butler113341
Randolph99521
Cherokee98524
Hale91531
Washington89818
Clay88823
Henry8386
Fayette83116
Lowndes78529
Monroe76811
Cleburne74214
Crenshaw70030
Macon69420
Bullock68919
Conecuh66814
Perry6686
Wilcox62318
Lamar6227
Sumter55322
Choctaw41713
Greene39917
Coosa3064
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 340476

Reported Deaths: 4266
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby45436634
Davidson40436402
Knox17413137
Rutherford16668150
Hamilton15723135
Williamson1050373
Sumner9016134
Wilson692474
Out of TN668748
Montgomery614481
Sullivan594689
Putnam572279
Washington550298
Maury541957
Blount508055
Madison5064104
Bradley476833
Sevier458530
Unassigned416314
Robertson352550
Tipton345136
Hamblen328257
Dyer307149
Gibson297761
Greene281868
Anderson271525
Dickson264427
Coffee260841
Carter250951
Bedford250328
Obion250347
Lawrence249632
Cumberland240035
McMinn232255
Warren226517
Hardeman220337
Roane217723
Loudon216517
Jefferson212631
Fayette212137
Weakley205934
Lauderdale198721
Monroe197042
Franklin189631
Trousdale189012
Wayne179310
Hawkins178234
Henderson178030
Macon175727
Hardin170925
White166417
Marshall163117
Carroll162832
Haywood159129
Rhea155530
Cocke153928
Overton150034
Campbell146521
Cheatham146316
Lincoln144413
Henry141517
McNairy137232
Smith136919
Johnson136721
Giles134242
Fentress116219
Lake11445
Bledsoe11405
Crockett110925
Hickman109417
DeKalb108220
Marion103117
Chester97919
Scott9407
Grainger91314
Decatur91012
Unicoi77123
Claiborne7509
Benton74914
Grundy73414
Lewis70411
Cannon6962
Union6865
Jackson6579
Morgan6546
Humphreys6407
Polk62914
Houston56819
Stewart54614
Clay52418
Sequatchie4895
Meigs45912
Perry45520
Moore3652
Pickett36512
Van Buren3382
Hancock1453

Most Popular Stories

Community Events