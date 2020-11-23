Clear

Hospitalizations and Covid-19 cases soar as the US enters one of the busiest travel weeks of the year

Traditionally the Thanksgiving holiday is heavily traveled, but climbing coronavirus case numbers have many rethinking their plans. CNN's Natasha Chen reports the decision hasn't come easily for all.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

From surging case numbers to record hospitalizations, the US is grappling with what experts long warned could be the biggest spike in the Covid-19 pandemic -- and it still has to get through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Historically, the week of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest for travel. But with the US reporting its 20th day in a row of more than 100,000 new cases Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traveling for the holiday this year to decrease risk of spreading infections.

As new cases spike, hospitalization rates have followed. At least 83,870 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday -- the 13th straight day the US has broken its hospitalization record, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Still, more than a million people passed through airports on Friday alone, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

While people board airplanes and load cars to visit family, the US has reported a million infections in under a week. Since the pandemic began, more than 12.2 million people have been infected and 256,783 people have died of the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts have long worried that the colder months could drive people indoors, leading to a rise in infection rates. On Friday, the CDC said that 50% of cases are spread by people without symptoms. With just one infected person having the potential to cause an outbreak, experts worry that people traveling and gathering could prove dangerous to the American public that is still in the thick of the pandemic.

State leaders warn against superspreader events

As the pandemic devastates regions across the country, many state leaders are urging residents to follow recommended guidelines.

Oregon reported a record high for three days in a row with 1,517 new cases on Sunday. Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two week "social freeze" on November 18 and warned residents Sunday not to attend large Thanksgiving gatherings.

"Our hospitals are simply too strained for superspreader events," Brown tweeted.

In Nevada, cases are rising at "wildfire level," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. He announced new restrictions will begin Tuesday, including a mask mandate indoors and outdoors for residents and visitors, limiting private gatherings to ten people or less and requiring restaurant reservations to be for no more than four people at a table.

El Paso, Texas, has a record number of active cases with 35,963 as of Sunday, according to the El Paso Department of Health. The case load has motivated the Texas National Guard to "provide mortuary support," County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told CNN affiliate KVIA.

"Right now they're helping us with the overflow of transporting where the trailers are, trying to get some movement so we don't have any backup," Samaniego told KVIA. "We've got a lot of loved ones waiting for relatives and moms and dads."

On Friday, Samaniego sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in hopes of reinstating a curfew for El Paso county as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the area.

Promising vaccine developments

Americans likely still have a while to wait for a vaccine, but there are promising developments in the research.

The US Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting December 10 for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss an emergency use authorization request for a vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted on Sunday.

"While we can't predict how long FDA's review will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible," Hahn tweeted.

On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization for their vaccine that they said was shown in analysis to be 95% effective with no health concerns.

The application came days after Moderna said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in a clinical trial.

Even if a vaccine gets the green light from the FDA, most Americans probably won't be vaccinated until the spring or summer of 2021, health experts say.

In the meantime, experts say tens of thousands of lives could be saved or lost -- depending on people's behavior.

"Measures that include wearing masks, frequent hand washing, maintaining physical distance and restricting the size of gatherings will remain crucial," the Infectious Diseases Society of America said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 230708

Reported Deaths: 3457
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson30027491
Mobile19189356
Tuscaloosa12356148
Madison12092146
Montgomery11952232
Shelby962976
Baldwin813184
Lee747864
Morgan603147
Calhoun5924113
Etowah580064
Marshall571053
Houston499538
DeKalb457735
Cullman406536
Limestone397044
St. Clair393055
Elmore388561
Lauderdale371253
Walker345896
Talladega331842
Colbert292341
Jackson288524
Blount273536
Autauga259739
Franklin242033
Coffee228115
Dale224254
Dallas218831
Russell21583
Chilton214437
Covington211633
Escambia194031
Tallapoosa168190
Chambers166948
Clarke154719
Pike153114
Marion133035
Winston121023
Lawrence120136
Marengo116124
Barbour115710
Geneva11558
Pickens113318
Butler113241
Bibb103617
Randolph99021
Cherokee97924
Hale91031
Washington89618
Clay88323
Henry8366
Fayette81816
Lowndes78229
Monroe76511
Cleburne74014
Crenshaw70030
Bullock68819
Macon68820
Conecuh66814
Perry6666
Wilcox62118
Lamar6097
Sumter55222
Choctaw41613
Greene39617
Coosa3044
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 335887

Reported Deaths: 4211
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby45045629
Davidson40119400
Knox17242135
Rutherford16458149
Hamilton15557134
Williamson1032372
Sumner8833132
Wilson679474
Out of TN647048
Montgomery604480
Sullivan585589
Putnam564775
Washington541596
Maury537357
Madison4974102
Blount496355
Bradley471233
Sevier449529
Unassigned399213
Robertson346750
Tipton336735
Hamblen321457
Dyer303649
Gibson291961
Greene274167
Anderson265025
Dickson262826
Coffee258239
Carter247450
Obion246643
Bedford245827
Lawrence245732
Cumberland236534
McMinn229454
Warren222916
Hardeman218336
Roane214922
Loudon212517
Fayette210537
Jefferson208630
Weakley204034
Lauderdale196721
Monroe195142
Trousdale188812
Franklin187429
Wayne178510
Henderson175830
Hawkins174934
Macon174027
Hardin169525
White164717
Marshall160017
Carroll159031
Haywood157629
Rhea152529
Cocke151226
Overton148733
Cheatham145016
Campbell142121
Lincoln142011
Henry138417
McNairy136432
Smith136218
Johnson135621
Giles132840
Fentress115119
Lake11375
Bledsoe11355
Crockett110125
Hickman108917
DeKalb107220
Marion102216
Chester96919
Scott9117
Decatur89712
Grainger87713
Unicoi75423
Claiborne7349
Benton72714
Grundy72714
Lewis69711
Cannon6782
Union6735
Jackson6529
Morgan6396
Humphreys6317
Polk61914
Houston56419
Stewart53914
Clay52018
Sequatchie4875
Perry45621
Meigs45512
Pickett36212
Moore3612
Van Buren3362
Hancock1403

Most Popular Stories

Community Events