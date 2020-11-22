Clear

Why the media may be tempted to keep its focus on Trump

Jim VandeHei, CEO and co-founder of Axios, joins CNN's Brian Stelter to discuss the shifting media landscape as the industry prepares to cover the incoming Biden administration.

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

President-Elect Joe Biden is getting ready to transition and move into the White House in January, but President Donald Trump isn't going to simply fade away.

"He's going to loom large," Jim VandeHei, CEO and co-founder of Axios, said on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "He's going to announce that he's going to run in 2024. He's going to have the RNC under his control."

VandeHei called Joe Biden "more boring" and "more conventional" than President Donald Trump, clarifying that those are affectionate labels.

Trump's daily tweets, theatrics and antics have boosted cable news network viewership numbers and traffic on news websites, and VandeHei said he wouldn't be surprised to see a dip in ratings and traffic, particularly around politics after Trump leaves office.

Seeing those declines could tempt the media to continue covering Trump, who has helped increase eyeballs on their coverage across the United States, VandeHei argued. That doesn't mean the news media is going to be hurt financially: VandeHei noted that many organizations have diversified operations that can withstand a drop in cable ratings.

But it also poses a challenge to journalists.

"Is the media going to ignore him when he's firing spitballs every day?" VandeHei asked. "You're not going to have the theatrics; you're not going to have the tweeting, and the media's going to have to somehow return to normal in an environment where half the country literally kind of hates the work we do."

The new presidency could push the media to look in the mirror and think about how the Biden presidency will be covered.

"I think we do have to do some reflection," VandeHei told Stelter. "Our profession missed that 10 million more people voted for Trump than the last time around."

VandeHei said he fears there will be a "decoupling" of the media in the United States.

"You're literally going to have two Americas where half of the country gives up on a lot of the work we do," he said, referring to the media. "If we lose this war on truth, we're screwed."

And the Trump and Biden campaigns evidently have polar opposite relationships with the media.

"President-elect Biden believes that the media is a critical piece of our democracy," TJ Ducklo, Biden's national press said on "Reliable Sources" in November. "That transparency is incredibly important."

Ducklo emphasized that Biden believes it's the media's job to hold him accountable, adding that he welcomes reporters' role in democracy.

That would represent a huge contrast to Trump's relationship with the media. Trump calls CNN and other news organizations "fake news." And at times, Trump has promoted violence against reporters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 230708

Reported Deaths: 3457
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson30027491
Mobile19189356
Tuscaloosa12356148
Madison12092146
Montgomery11952232
Shelby962976
Baldwin813184
Lee747864
Morgan603147
Calhoun5924113
Etowah580064
Marshall571053
Houston499538
DeKalb457735
Cullman406536
Limestone397044
St. Clair393055
Elmore388561
Lauderdale371253
Walker345896
Talladega331842
Colbert292341
Jackson288524
Blount273536
Autauga259739
Franklin242033
Coffee228115
Dale224254
Dallas218831
Russell21583
Chilton214437
Covington211633
Escambia194031
Tallapoosa168190
Chambers166948
Clarke154719
Pike153114
Marion133035
Winston121023
Lawrence120136
Marengo116124
Barbour115710
Geneva11558
Pickens113318
Butler113241
Bibb103617
Randolph99021
Cherokee97924
Hale91031
Washington89618
Clay88323
Henry8366
Fayette81816
Lowndes78229
Monroe76511
Cleburne74014
Crenshaw70030
Bullock68819
Macon68820
Conecuh66814
Perry6666
Wilcox62118
Lamar6097
Sumter55222
Choctaw41613
Greene39617
Coosa3044
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 335887

Reported Deaths: 4211
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby45045629
Davidson40119400
Knox17242135
Rutherford16458149
Hamilton15557134
Williamson1032372
Sumner8833132
Wilson679474
Out of TN647048
Montgomery604480
Sullivan585589
Putnam564775
Washington541596
Maury537357
Madison4974102
Blount496355
Bradley471233
Sevier449529
Unassigned399213
Robertson346750
Tipton336735
Hamblen321457
Dyer303649
Gibson291961
Greene274167
Anderson265025
Dickson262826
Coffee258239
Carter247450
Obion246643
Bedford245827
Lawrence245732
Cumberland236534
McMinn229454
Warren222916
Hardeman218336
Roane214922
Loudon212517
Fayette210537
Jefferson208630
Weakley204034
Lauderdale196721
Monroe195142
Trousdale188812
Franklin187429
Wayne178510
Henderson175830
Hawkins174934
Macon174027
Hardin169525
White164717
Marshall160017
Carroll159031
Haywood157629
Rhea152529
Cocke151226
Overton148733
Cheatham145016
Campbell142121
Lincoln142011
Henry138417
McNairy136432
Smith136218
Johnson135621
Giles132840
Fentress115119
Lake11375
Bledsoe11355
Crockett110125
Hickman108917
DeKalb107220
Marion102216
Chester96919
Scott9117
Decatur89712
Grainger87713
Unicoi75423
Claiborne7349
Benton72714
Grundy72714
Lewis69711
Cannon6782
Union6735
Jackson6529
Morgan6396
Humphreys6317
Polk61914
Houston56419
Stewart53914
Clay52018
Sequatchie4875
Perry45621
Meigs45512
Pickett36212
Moore3612
Van Buren3362
Hancock1403

Most Popular Stories

Community Events