Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Victory over the All Blacks was an 'emotional' moment for Argentina, says Hugo Porta

Argentina rugby legend Hugo Porta says there is no reason why the Pumas can't make it two wins in a row in The Rugby Championship when they face Australia on Saturday. The South Americans are on a roll after beating New Zealand's mighty All Blacks for the first time in their history.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay and Alex Thomas, CNN

It took 30 attempts for Argentina to finally beat the All Blacks, a landmark moment in the country's rugby history that was met with tears of joy from the Pumas at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium.

The 25-15 victory was even more remarkable when you consider that Argentina's previous Test match was more than a year ago -- a victory over the USA that signaled the end of a disappointing World Cup campaign after group stage defeats by France and England.

Preparation for the Pumas' Tri-Nations opener had been hampered by coronavirus restrictions with players forced to train in their homes. A video released by the team on social media shows scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli practicing passes in a garage and flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez running 21 kilometers in his home.

By contrast, New Zealand entered last weekend's game having played four Tests against Australia throughout October and November.

Given the circumstances, it's no surprise former flyhalf Hugo Porta, who scored all the Pumas' points in a 21-21 draw against the All Blacks 35 years ago, called it an "emotional weekend" for Argentina against New Zealand. The Pumas' first ever match against the All Blacks was also in 1985.

"I always was very optimistic," Porta tells CNN Sport. "I always said that I was going to be alive to see the Pumas beat the All Blacks (and) it came to be true last weekend."

Porta once said that when teams play New Zealand -- historically so dominant in international rugby -- they either win or they learn, and the Pumas have done their fair share of learning over the years.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Porta's 1985 side was the closest Argentina had previously come to beating the All Blacks. This time around it was another flyhalf, Sanchez, who contributed all the Pumas' points as he rediscovered his world-class form in Sydney.

"It brings back some memories, but the main thing to say is this -- I have to explain it to the people here -- that I wasn't on the winning side," says Porta.

"I was very happy for Nicolas because he's been through difficult problems this last year. So I was very happy for him. And I sent him a message and got his reply ... he is very proud and he's a very, very nice guy."

Argentina enlisted the help of Michael Cheika before the All Blacks clash -- a man who knows about preparing to face New Zealand better than most having coached Australia for five years.

Appointed head coach of Lebanon's rugby league team on Thursday, Cheika will leave his role as consultant coach with the Pumas having had a hand in arguably their greatest ever victory.

But Porta doesn't want praise for Cheika to rob the players of the credit they deserve.

"To tell you the truth, I don't think he can make a difference being with the team for the last week," says the 69-year-old Porta, who enjoyed an international career that spanned 19 years.

"Probably he can put (out) some ideas but the ones that were on the field were the players (and) the win really belongs to them, to the way they think (through) the game and the decisions they took.

"I think Cheika made a contribution, but I wouldn't say we win because Cheika is there."

In a continent where football is king, Argentina has led the way for South American rugby having finished third and fourth at World Cups in 2007 and 2015.

Yet the sport still holds a largely amateur status in Argentina with Super Rugby's Jaguares the country's only professional club side and many international players opting to play for teams in Europe.

Some would argue that Argentina needs more professional clubs to regularly challenge -- and beat -- the likes of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in the Rugby Championship, but Porta maintains that amateur rugby is a key part of the country's sporting fabric.

"I don't know if we want to change the structure," he says.

"Sport is an expression of the culture of a country and our culture is based on the clubs. Our clubs here are playing a major role. They play a role that goes further than sporting activities -- it's a social thing.

"What we must do is to improve the competition inside the domestic competition and then the best players are going to go to Europe (to play professionally)."

As Argentina prepares to face Australia this weekend, Porta is confident the Pumas can record back-to-back Test victories for the first time since June 2016.

"When 15 Argentinians wear the Puma jersey, they are capable of doing anything on the field," he says.

"So you have to believe. I know that these players, they believe that they could win the game because if you don't believe, you wouldn't be playing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 225910

Reported Deaths: 3419
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson29186490
Mobile18966356
Tuscaloosa12179149
Montgomery11837231
Madison11834129
Shelby944475
Baldwin793384
Lee736364
Calhoun5814111
Morgan573844
Etowah565063
Marshall557554
Houston490738
DeKalb443534
Cullman394032
St. Clair385655
Limestone383444
Elmore379761
Lauderdale357853
Walker339996
Talladega326341
Colbert284740
Jackson280024
Blount268335
Autauga255439
Franklin238033
Coffee224615
Dale222755
Dallas213431
Chilton212236
Russell21043
Covington208132
Escambia191731
Tallapoosa166589
Chambers164148
Clarke153019
Pike152014
Marion130333
Winston118323
Marengo115724
Lawrence115235
Barbour114510
Geneva11358
Butler111341
Pickens110818
Bibb101118
Randolph96821
Cherokee95624
Hale89731
Washington88417
Clay86823
Henry8236
Fayette78216
Lowndes77029
Monroe75211
Cleburne69614
Crenshaw69230
Bullock68019
Macon68020
Conecuh66614
Perry6516
Wilcox61918
Lamar6007
Sumter54722
Choctaw41112
Greene38917
Coosa2934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 328088

Reported Deaths: 4128
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby44374625
Davidson39405393
Knox16817128
Rutherford16052143
Hamilton15246134
Williamson1005570
Sumner8529129
Wilson658171
Out of TN625646
Montgomery580577
Sullivan562089
Putnam549874
Washington527792
Maury522652
Madison4922100
Blount480450
Bradley462231
Sevier434628
Unassigned409914
Robertson335349
Tipton323334
Hamblen313157
Dyer297248
Gibson287160
Greene269367
Anderson253525
Dickson252826
Coffee251838
Carter242749
Lawrence239931
Obion239740
Bedford238128
Cumberland227134
McMinn224953
Hardeman216836
Warren214016
Roane209621
Loudon207316
Fayette207137
Jefferson203330
Weakley201234
Lauderdale193220
Monroe188942
Trousdale188512
Franklin182129
Wayne17499
Henderson172830
Hawkins170734
Macon170727
Hardin167325
White160217
Marshall156117
Carroll154030
Haywood153429
Cocke148826
Rhea148529
Overton144833
Cheatham142116
Campbell138320
McNairy135432
Johnson135018
Henry133916
Lincoln133711
Smith131417
Giles130040
Bledsoe11275
Lake11275
Fentress111419
Crockett109125
Hickman106017
DeKalb102020
Marion100915
Chester93119
Decatur86011
Scott8436
Grainger84212
Unicoi71922
Benton71814
Grundy71414
Claiborne6989
Lewis68010
Union6665
Cannon6532
Jackson6399
Humphreys6217
Polk61214
Morgan6006
Houston55819
Stewart52714
Clay51018
Sequatchie4795
Perry45021
Meigs43712
Moore3522
Pickett35212
Van Buren3092
Hancock1383

Most Popular Stories

Community Events