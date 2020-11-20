Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US Full Story

College students head home as coronavirus cases spike

CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports on the impacts holiday travel may have on the rising number of coronavirus infections, as students try to return home for Thanksgiving break.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

When Dr. Deborah Birx hit the road earlier this year to take her message of coronavirus prevention to towns and cities across the country, she made a point of including college campuses.

There she could see how universities were adapting in the pandemic with social distancing, mask wearing and introducing testing regimes.

And the senior member of the White House coronavirus task force also had a message for students: Don't take coronavirus home for Thanksgiving.

At Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, she said: "We will have to adapt this Thanksgiving, just like the students have adapted to how they interact with each other. This virus can spread among families and friends if you take your mask off and you're primarily indoors."

With many colleges ending their fall semester this week, it's now crunch time. Some like the University of Michigan and the State University system of New York are requiring negative Covid-19 tests for their on-campus students before they may leave.

"As many of our students are going back home, we want to give our families and our students ... confidence that we are maximizing all of our public health protections," said SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras.

The University of Wisconsin is mandating coronavirus tests both before and after the Thanksgiving break, whereas both Penn State and Indiana University have no requirement for students to test before leaving campus.

The lack of federal, nationwide guidance to colleges is baffling to David Paltiel, professor of public health at Yale School of Management. And without it, school officials have a bigger role in trying to stem the infections, he said.

"Young, asymptomatic individuals, the so-called 'silent spreaders,' are fueling the epidemic in this country," Paltiel told CNN. "So colleges have a responsibility to ensure that they don't unwittingly unleash ticking time bombs into the nation's airports, train stations and Thanksgiving dining tables."

He criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its role.

"The CDC has not only been useless in this regard, they've actually issued colleges a free pass throughout the semester to do the wrong thing -- simply to test students for symptoms, to sit around, basically like a fire department waiting for reports that a house is burned to the ground before springing into action."

On Thursday, the CDC recommended against any Thanksgiving travel. It also said that returning college students should not be considered household members for the purpose of gatherings. Families could ask students to quarantine as much as possible for 14 days before a visit, it suggested.

Paltiel says quarantining students, limiting exposure and testing for coronavirus before leaving campus should all be done.

"And then finally, flu shots. Nobody goes home to break bread with Granny without a flu shot," he said. "Anything that we can do to reduce strain on the health care workers and health care system is worth doing."

The messages from Paltiel and Birx are being taken to heart at Plymouth State, not least because the university president is Birx's brother, Donald.

"I would call her and talk to her about what the ideas were and what we were thinking about," Donald Birx told CNN of his sister and how he planned this semester. "She gave us feedback about what she thought about those processes and what to do. And I think some of the things like ending early, she gave us assurance that we could do that. She also gave us an assurance that if we did the right measures, and we did the testing, and we use masks, and we were really religious about it, that she said we could pull it off."

He also embraced having her visit last month.

"She spent 45 minutes just talking about all the background, what she'd learned," he said. "She had been at 42 states and 30 universities -- she'd been all over the country. So she shared all that information with us and the students."

At Plymouth State, a gymnasium has been refitted as a Covid-19 testing site where everyone on campus gets a weekly test, and the public university has set up its own testing lab to get quicker results.

The strategy appears to be working. The school currently has fewer than 20 confirmed active cases, all isolated instances off campus.

Donald Birx said his own family would also heed his sister's words at home.

"We're gonna be following guidelines that Deb has ... she's been really worried about Thanksgiving," he told CNN.

"I know she's gonna have a get together with our parents down in Washington because they're living at the house," he said.

He accepts the holidays will be different this year, for his family and his staff and students.

"Although we're the 'Live Free (or) Die' state, we don't want to die," he said. "We want to live."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 225910

Reported Deaths: 3419
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson29186490
Mobile18966356
Tuscaloosa12179149
Montgomery11837231
Madison11834129
Shelby944475
Baldwin793384
Lee736364
Calhoun5814111
Morgan573844
Etowah565063
Marshall557554
Houston490738
DeKalb443534
Cullman394032
St. Clair385655
Limestone383444
Elmore379761
Lauderdale357853
Walker339996
Talladega326341
Colbert284740
Jackson280024
Blount268335
Autauga255439
Franklin238033
Coffee224615
Dale222755
Dallas213431
Chilton212236
Russell21043
Covington208132
Escambia191731
Tallapoosa166589
Chambers164148
Clarke153019
Pike152014
Marion130333
Winston118323
Marengo115724
Lawrence115235
Barbour114510
Geneva11358
Butler111341
Pickens110818
Bibb101118
Randolph96821
Cherokee95624
Hale89731
Washington88417
Clay86823
Henry8236
Fayette78216
Lowndes77029
Monroe75211
Cleburne69614
Crenshaw69230
Bullock68019
Macon68020
Conecuh66614
Perry6516
Wilcox61918
Lamar6007
Sumter54722
Choctaw41112
Greene38917
Coosa2934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 328088

Reported Deaths: 4128
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby44374625
Davidson39405393
Knox16817128
Rutherford16052143
Hamilton15246134
Williamson1005570
Sumner8529129
Wilson658171
Out of TN625646
Montgomery580577
Sullivan562089
Putnam549874
Washington527792
Maury522652
Madison4922100
Blount480450
Bradley462231
Sevier434628
Unassigned409914
Robertson335349
Tipton323334
Hamblen313157
Dyer297248
Gibson287160
Greene269367
Anderson253525
Dickson252826
Coffee251838
Carter242749
Lawrence239931
Obion239740
Bedford238128
Cumberland227134
McMinn224953
Hardeman216836
Warren214016
Roane209621
Loudon207316
Fayette207137
Jefferson203330
Weakley201234
Lauderdale193220
Monroe188942
Trousdale188512
Franklin182129
Wayne17499
Henderson172830
Hawkins170734
Macon170727
Hardin167325
White160217
Marshall156117
Carroll154030
Haywood153429
Cocke148826
Rhea148529
Overton144833
Cheatham142116
Campbell138320
McNairy135432
Johnson135018
Henry133916
Lincoln133711
Smith131417
Giles130040
Bledsoe11275
Lake11275
Fentress111419
Crockett109125
Hickman106017
DeKalb102020
Marion100915
Chester93119
Decatur86011
Scott8436
Grainger84212
Unicoi71922
Benton71814
Grundy71414
Claiborne6989
Lewis68010
Union6665
Cannon6532
Jackson6399
Humphreys6217
Polk61214
Morgan6006
Houston55819
Stewart52714
Clay51018
Sequatchie4795
Perry45021
Meigs43712
Moore3522
Pickett35212
Van Buren3092
Hancock1383

Most Popular Stories

Community Events