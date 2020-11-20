Clear

The US just recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day. One model predicts that number will keep growing

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains to CNN's Chris Cuomo why point-of-care coronavirus tests that can be administered at home is what he will be pushing for from the next administration.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than 2,000 American deaths were recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday -- the highest number since early May.

And as the virus runs unabated across US communities, experts warn the coming weeks will likely be brutal and the pandemic's death toll will keep climbing.

By December 18, more than 2,300 Americans could be losing their lives daily, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

"We expect daily deaths to reach a peak of over 2,500 a day in mid-January," the IHME modeling team wrote on Thursday.

The group also hiked its Covid-19 death forecast considerably, now predicting a total of 471,000 American deaths by March 1 -- up more than 30,000 since their last projection about a week ago.

Health officials predicted a rise in deaths would follow the surge of new infections and hospitalizations much of the country is now experiencing. On Thursday, the US reported a new high of more than 80,600 hospitalized patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project. On the same day, another record: more than 187,800 new cases reported across the country, the most ever.

"It's sometimes very frustrating because we know what works," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday night. "If we had everybody pulling together as a country, doing the fundamental things that we've been speaking out, the mask wearing, the keeping the distance, the avoiding congregate settings and crowds, doing things outdoors ... that's not big stuff. It's easy to do."

Those simple measures could be lifesaving. According to the IHME team, 65,000 lives could be saved by March 1 if 95% of Americans wore masks.

Doctors, nurses, hospitals ask public to celebrate responsibly

In an open letter on Thursday, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association asked the public to scale back on traditional gatherings to help curb the spread of the virus.

"The record-shattering surge underway is resulting in uncontrolled community spread and infection that has already overburdened health systems in some areas and will ultimately consume capacity of our health care system and may reduce the availability of care in many places in our country," they said.

The exploding number of cases also prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update their Thanksgiving travel guidelines, recommending Americans not travel for the holiday. Those who travel should wear masks, keep their distance from others and wash their hands regularly.

"What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays," Dr. Henry Walke, Covid-19 incident manager for the CDC, told reporters in a conference call.

And with the CDC previously estimating at least 40% of infections are asymptomatic, officials are concerned that people could be bringing the infection with them to holiday gatherings without even knowing it and could put other, more vulnerable members of their family at risk.

"I haven't seen my parents since January," Walke said. "I'm staying home, and I have older parents who would like to see me and who would like to see my children."

In the past week, similar messages have been echoed both by leading health experts and state leaders.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that if residents were planning on a Thanksgiving that looks like previous ones, "you're making a mistake." In Utah, where hospitals are overwhelmed and about 45 ICU beds remain vacant, the governor advised that only people from the same household gather for the holiday.

More curfews, measures to curb the spread

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited Stay-at-Home order will be going into effect Saturday for the counties that are in the state's most restrictive tier. That includes Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Orange County and Sacramento County.

About 94% of California's population is currently in the most restrictive tier.

Nonessential work and gatherings must stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the governor said, adding the order will remain in effect for one month.

A statewide curfew is also now in effect in Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine clarified police won't be out pulling people over if they see them driving at night.

"We should assume they have a legitimate reason for being out," the governor said. "But on the other hand, if there is a number of people congregating somewhere, and the police see that ... certainly they're probably going to pull over and say, 'hey, it's beyond the 10 o'clock, you guys need to go home.'"

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will last for 21 days.

In Arkansas, the governor announced an 11 p.m. closure for all businesses that are licensed to sell and allow consumption of alcohol on premises.

The new directive goes into effect Friday and will last until January 3, the governor's office said, adding that it covers restaurants and bars as well as private clubs with "on premise" permits.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 223486

Reported Deaths: 3347
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson28781481
Mobile18834354
Tuscaloosa12052149
Montgomery11789227
Madison11693121
Shelby931775
Baldwin784984
Lee733164
Calhoun576495
Morgan564044
Etowah556261
Marshall551653
Houston485637
DeKalb435234
Cullman390731
St. Clair382055
Elmore375961
Limestone375942
Lauderdale348753
Walker337796
Talladega322741
Colbert282039
Jackson276924
Blount264835
Autauga252937
Franklin236233
Dale222454
Coffee222314
Dallas210730
Chilton210436
Russell20963
Covington205732
Escambia190831
Tallapoosa164289
Chambers162048
Pike151514
Clarke151119
Marion130033
Winston117822
Marengo114623
Barbour113710
Geneva11248
Lawrence112435
Butler110241
Pickens109419
Bibb100818
Randolph96620
Cherokee93516
Hale88931
Washington87817
Clay85915
Henry8196
Lowndes77029
Fayette76616
Monroe74311
Cleburne68912
Crenshaw68330
Bullock67819
Macon66620
Conecuh65514
Perry6456
Wilcox61218
Lamar5967
Sumter54222
Choctaw41112
Greene38217
Coosa2824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 325201

Reported Deaths: 4048
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby44102623
Davidson39122391
Knox16716126
Rutherford15857139
Hamilton15066129
Williamson999369
Sumner8422128
Wilson647670
Out of TN618045
Montgomery575977
Putnam550574
Sullivan550479
Washington519789
Maury515850
Madison486598
Blount472749
Bradley456730
Sevier433727
Unassigned430710
Robertson331949
Tipton320434
Hamblen310956
Dyer292148
Gibson283060
Greene266367
Dickson251926
Anderson251025
Coffee250136
Bedford236828
Lawrence236428
Carter236346
Obion235039
Cumberland225434
McMinn221950
Hardeman215136
Warren212016
Roane208419
Loudon207916
Fayette204737
Jefferson199928
Weakley198534
Lauderdale190920
Trousdale187711
Monroe187042
Franklin179329
Wayne17389
Hawkins169632
Henderson169430
Macon167127
Hardin164425
White159917
Marshall154915
Haywood152729
Carroll151230
Cocke148826
Rhea147728
Overton144034
Cheatham139916
Campbell137720
McNairy135131
Johnson134618
Lincoln132211
Smith130417
Giles130040
Henry128915
Lake11225
Bledsoe11184
Fentress111019
Crockett108425
Hickman104717
DeKalb101720
Marion100115
Chester92319
Decatur86011
Grainger83711
Scott8026
Unicoi71318
Grundy70814
Claiborne6909
Benton68913
Lewis68110
Union6625
Cannon6392
Jackson6349
Humphreys6197
Polk60714
Morgan5946
Houston55419
Stewart52514
Clay49717
Sequatchie4705
Perry44518
Meigs43110
Moore3482
Pickett34712
Van Buren3012
Hancock1353

Most Popular Stories

Community Events