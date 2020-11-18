Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pfizer: vaccine is 95% effective Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for November 18: Covid-19, election, stimulus, US troops, Ethiopia

CNN's Chris Cuomo breaks down President Donald Trump's firing of Chris Krebs, a Department of Homeland Security official who had rejected Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comments on the transition of power from one presidential administration to the next.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

For Thanksgiving Day, Zoom is lifting the time limit for free meetings -- so your virtual family get-togethers won't be cut short.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The FDA has issued an emergency authorization for the first rapid coronavirus test that can be used at home and deliver results within minutes. The new test uses nasal swab samples and is authorized for ages 14 and older. It'll help people skip long lines as coronavirus cases skyrocket nationwide and comes days after more positive news on vaccine trials: Moderna announced a 94.5% effective rate, while Pfizer/BioNTech said final analysis shows its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns and Pfizer's CEO says the company plans to file for emergency use authorization for it soon. The US continues to set grim records, with about 76,830 people hospitalized nationwide, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. This is likely the "last big surge" before a vaccine offers help, said Dr. Mark McClellan, a former FDA commissioner. "The months ahead are going to look better than the weeks ahead," he added.

2. Election 2020

President Trump has fired the head of a federal cybersecurity agency who debunked his election conspiracy theories. Christopher Krebs was director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Homeland Security Department. His agency recently launched an online rumor control blog rebutting claims of election fraud spread by Trump and his supporters. Krebs also posted on social media -- often with blaring red siren emojis -- fact checks of the baseless claims. In a tweet announcing the ouster, the President called Krebs' characterization of the election "highly inaccurate." Krebs fired back with a tweet of his own: "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow (sic)." Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden announced nine key members of his White House senior staff.

3. Stimulus

The fate of a federal stimulus package is looking bleak. Lawmakers are getting less confident a deal can be reached in the lame duck session -- with the focus instead turning to a government spending negotiation that must be finished by December 11. Aides on both sides say serious conversations about the stimulus have tapered off, even as US coronavirus cases have soared past 11 million. "The men and women throughout our country -- they're suffering because of Covid and we're not doing a damn thing to help them," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat. The divide between Republicans and Democrats continues to simmer over how much money each side is willing to spend. Democrats -- including Biden -- have urged Senate Republicans to pass House Democrats' Heroes Act, which totals more than $2 trillion. Republicans, meanwhile, have made it clear they are not willing to spend much north of $1 trillion.

4. US troops

With two months left in office, President Trump is rushing to bring more US troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq. The withdrawal of thousands of troops would be completed by January 15 (just ahead of Biden's inauguration), leaving Afghanistan and Iraq with 2,500 troops each -- down from about 4,500 and 3,000, respectively, the acting defense secretary said. A senior defense official said the move is consistent with Trump's promise to the American people. But it also suggests the President may fall short of fulfilling one of his core pledges to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before he leaves office -- something he pledged as recently as October.

5. Ethiopia

A deadly humanitarian crisis is developing in Ethiopia, where thousands of people are fleeing violence in the Tigray region. About 4,000 have crossed the border into eastern Sudan every day over the past week, and that number is growing, the United Nations warned. The crisis started on November 4 after the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the region after accusing forces loyal to local leaders of attacking federal troops deployed there. The federal forces have since bombed targets in Tigray, leading to intense clashes with local forces. Pleas from neighboring nations to deescalate have fallen on deaf ears.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter's growing up

The social media platform's introducing a bunch of new features, including disappearing tweets and audio. No edit button, though.

Travel tradition with a twist 

National Geographic unveiled its best travel destinations for 2021 -- but with options that reflect the times we're in.

Persistence does pay

After playing the same set of lottery numbers for 26 years, one North Carolina couple is now $366,000 richer.

Hello, better sleep 

Students designed a series of innovative solutions, including a pillow that forces people off their phones by blocking nearby wireless access.

It was just a matter of time

Amazon's making a leap into the health care industry with the launch of a new digital drugstore that'll have special perks for Prime members.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1.5 million

The value in bribes a Maryland CEO paid to get his sons accepted to Harvard University, according to federal officials

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You hear about the deaths, but you don't ever really hear about the people left behind, and in this instance, it's a 4-year-old."

Margie Bryant, great-aunt of a Texas boy who lost both parents to coronavirus

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Patience in action

Ever seen a science project with 250,000 falling dominoes? We haven't either, so here goes. Try not to think about the cleanup. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 220848

Reported Deaths: 3301
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson28420476
Mobile18696342
Tuscaloosa11949149
Montgomery11709227
Madison11523120
Shelby916074
Baldwin777284
Lee727865
Calhoun570277
Morgan553542
Etowah544061
Marshall538453
Houston480037
DeKalb426034
Cullman379930
St. Clair376455
Limestone372342
Elmore372061
Lauderdale343152
Walker332696
Talladega318841
Colbert279239
Jackson274124
Blount259434
Autauga250637
Franklin235133
Dale219754
Coffee219514
Chilton209337
Dallas208730
Russell20873
Covington204732
Escambia188331
Tallapoosa161488
Chambers159548
Pike151114
Clarke150719
Marion129433
Winston114922
Marengo113923
Barbour11349
Geneva11188
Butler109941
Lawrence109835
Pickens108318
Bibb100417
Randolph95820
Cherokee91915
Washington88017
Hale87931
Clay85215
Henry8176
Lowndes76729
Fayette75715
Monroe73311
Cleburne68412
Crenshaw68030
Bullock67819
Macon66220
Conecuh64714
Perry6426
Wilcox60818
Lamar5887
Sumter53722
Choctaw41112
Greene37917
Coosa2734
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 320729

Reported Deaths: 3995
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby43700616
Davidson38719390
Knox16474126
Rutherford15635134
Hamilton14919125
Williamson989268
Sumner8312126
Wilson637769
Out of TN617645
Montgomery570577
Putnam545173
Sullivan539477
Maury512548
Washington512588
Madison471896
Blount455749
Bradley449830
Sevier425027
Unassigned409310
Robertson328248
Tipton313833
Hamblen308456
Dyer288647
Gibson271360
Greene259166
Anderson248825
Dickson246126
Coffee245136
Bedford234324
Lawrence233926
Carter230945
Obion229138
Cumberland222433
McMinn218650
Hardeman213535
Warren207816
Roane205217
Loudon204916
Fayette201937
Jefferson197428
Weakley194534
Lauderdale188320
Trousdale187410
Monroe184942
Franklin176029
Wayne17268
Hawkins167031
Henderson165930
Macon165227
Hardin163525
White158017
Marshall152015
Haywood150629
Carroll147630
Cocke147026
Rhea144828
Overton143134
Cheatham138616
Campbell136320
Johnson133718
McNairy132631
Lincoln130410
Giles129340
Smith128917
Henry126115
Bledsoe11174
Lake11165
Fentress110019
Crockett106725
Hickman103117
DeKalb99620
Marion99115
Chester90119
Decatur82611
Grainger82410
Scott7816
Grundy70414
Unicoi69318
Claiborne6739
Lewis6719
Benton66913
Union6575
Cannon6312
Jackson6297
Humphreys6107
Polk60714
Morgan5816
Houston54919
Stewart51914
Clay48517
Sequatchie4645
Perry44218
Meigs42710
Pickett34512
Moore3432
Van Buren2902
Hancock1343

Most Popular Stories

Community Events