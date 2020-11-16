Clear

Dow approaches 30,000 after Moderna says vaccine is 94.5% effective

Noubar Afeyan, Moderna co-founder and chairman, says the company's innovations enable it to "keep the vaccine under refrigeration conditions for up to 30 days," enabling broad distribution.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

US stocks are up on Monday and the Dow is closing in on 30,000 points, after Moderna said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective.

That heralded another breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus that could eventually help the world's biggest economies recover from deep recessions.

Moderna said in a statement that the first interim analysis of Phase 3 trial results showed its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective against the coronavirus. Last week, Pfizer said that a vaccine it developed with German drugmaker BioNTech was more than 90% effective against Covid-19.

There are dozens more potential vaccines in development, and the promising test results from Moderna and Pfizer suggest that vaccines may be an effective way to fight the coronavirus. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered.

US stocks rallied following Moderna's announcement but pared some of the buoyant gains in the early afternoon. The Dow climbed 1.1%, or 310 points, leaving it about 220 points below hitting 30,000 for the first time in its history.

Even if the Dow falls short of the big number, it's still on track to surpass its February all-time high.

The S&P 500 is also on track for a new record high. The index gained 0.6% in the early afternoon. The Nasdaq was up a modest 0.3%.

Shares of Moderna climbed nearly 9%.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note on Monday before the Moderna results were announced that vaccine breakthroughs show "there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

"Forget the fact President Trump has refused to concede defeat in the US election, or that Europe and the US remain gripped by new waves of the virus, or that another key Brexit deadline has passed and a 'no deal' exit is edging closer. Markets are focused on the increasing likelihood of a vaccine breakthrough," he wrote.

Yet there are reasons for investors to temper their enthusiasm. It will take months for the vaccines to be distributed, and the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is surging. Big economies in Europe such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have been locked down for a second time.

Moderna said Monday that it expects to have roughly 20 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship in the United States by the end of this year. The company is on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021, it added.

Pfizer told CNN last week that it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses globally this year, and 1.3 billion in 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 217822

Reported Deaths: 3248
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson27884461
Mobile18524339
Tuscaloosa11810148
Montgomery11596224
Madison11305118
Shelby901173
Baldwin764684
Lee721265
Calhoun560877
Morgan540041
Etowah534861
Marshall533053
Houston476137
DeKalb420934
St. Clair373655
Cullman370130
Limestone365341
Elmore364861
Lauderdale329851
Walker329496
Talladega317141
Colbert273638
Jackson271923
Blount254934
Autauga245636
Franklin233633
Dale217554
Coffee217014
Chilton207836
Russell20733
Dallas206228
Covington203932
Escambia188131
Tallapoosa160488
Chambers157048
Clarke150318
Pike149414
Marion127632
Winston113822
Marengo113224
Barbour11289
Geneva11018
Butler108741
Lawrence107635
Pickens107318
Bibb98617
Randolph95020
Cherokee90815
Washington87512
Hale87330
Clay85013
Henry8156
Lowndes76029
Fayette73515
Monroe73210
Bullock67719
Crenshaw67530
Cleburne66911
Macon65420
Conecuh64514
Perry6396
Wilcox60612
Lamar5847
Sumter53321
Choctaw41112
Greene37517
Coosa2693
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 310937

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby42660612
Davidson37842382
Knox15959115
Rutherford15146131
Hamilton14437123
Williamson948966
Sumner7995122
Wilson616869
Out of TN572642
Montgomery549375
Putnam533570
Sullivan525377
Washington493087
Maury481946
Madison462794
Bradley437827
Blount430347
Sevier412627
Unassigned357210
Robertson316146
Tipton306532
Hamblen303456
Dyer282647
Gibson266059
Greene249663
Coffee237636
Anderson235923
Dickson234924
Lawrence225325
Bedford224824
Obion224736
Carter224044
Cumberland217131
McMinn213348
Hardeman211935
Warren203115
Loudon200615
Fayette198536
Roane197414
Jefferson191427
Weakley191334
Trousdale186310
Lauderdale184620
Monroe178940
Wayne16958
Franklin167829
Henderson161930
Hardin161725
Macon161726
Hawkins161131
White152917
Haywood148628
Marshall147215
Carroll144230
Cocke142426
Overton141533
Rhea139127
Cheatham134313
Campbell132920
Johnson132417
McNairy131531
Lincoln12718
Smith126917
Giles125439
Henry122715
Lake11075
Bledsoe11064
Fentress109117
Crockett105625
Hickman99016
DeKalb97119
Marion96815
Chester87419
Decatur81411
Grainger8069
Scott7216
Grundy69414
Unicoi66117
Benton65113
Lewis6479
Claiborne6459
Union6395
Jackson6117
Cannon6062
Polk59913
Humphreys5916
Morgan5686
Houston53319
Stewart48713
Clay47416
Sequatchie4485
Perry42918
Meigs41510
Pickett34111
Moore3322
Van Buren2872
Hancock1313

Most Popular Stories

Community Events