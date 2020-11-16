5 things to know for November 16: Covid, Election 2020, Iota, antibiotics, Belarus

Clear
Barack Obama's new memoir is out tomorrow, and he's using the book tour to talk about his hopes and despair in a deeply divided nation. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The US surpassed 11 million coronavirus infections over the weekend, and states are rushing to set up restrictions as hospitalizations grow. Just six days ago, there were 10 million cases nationwide. Health experts are calling the pandemic a "humanitarian" crisis and pleading with President Trump to allow transition talks between his health officials and aides of President-elect Joe Biden. The incoming White House chief of staff said their team has not talked to current top health officials about the pandemic because of Trump's refusal to trigger ascertainment — the formal process of opening a transition to a new administration. Instead, Biden's team is getting up to speed on the pandemic response by back-channeling with governors, members of the private sector and the medical community.

2. Election 2020

President Donald Trump has not stopped his obsessive effort to discredit an election that he lost by a wide margin. He continues to spread lies and misinformation to his nearly 90 million Twitter followers, alleging that the election was rigged. On Sunday, he appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won, blaming his loss on baseless and debunked conspiracy theories about the election. He backtracked the acknowledgment in a later tweet and asserted that the fight has only begun. "I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go," he said. Since Biden was declared the President-elect, Trump has spent no time answering questions from reporters he doesn't perceive as allies.

3. Hurricane Iota

Hurricane Iota is rapidly strengthening as it approaches Central America, where it's expected to make landfall tonight as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Iota is threatening the coast of Nicaragua and will be the second deadly storm in as many weeks to hit the area. Earlier this month, Hurricane Eta made landfall as a Category 4 storm, causing landslides and flooding that displaced thousands and left scores of people dead or missing. Iota is forecast to unleash life-threatening storm surge and heavy rains along the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

4. Antibiotics

Children under age 2 who got antibiotics were more likely to have several  illnesses or conditions later in life, a new study shows. Babies and toddlers who got one dose of antibiotics were more likely to have asthma, eczema, hay fever, food allergies, weight problems, obesity and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder later in childhood. Multiple antibiotic treatments below age 2 were associated with varying conditions based on the child's gender, age, type of medication and number of doses. Researchers analyzed data from over 14,500 children. About 70% of them had received at least one antibiotic -- with most receiving multiple.

5. Belarus

At least 1,000 people were detained across Belarus as crowds protested against longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko. Protesters have taken to the streets for more than three months demanding his resignation after an August election they say was rigged. The protests have grown in recent days following the death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year-old anti-government protester, who died Thursday after he was beaten by security forces, his family members said. Protesters chanted and carried signs with the words "I'm going out," which were his last known words before he died. Lukashenko has ruled the country for 26 years.

TODAY'S NUMBER

600,000

That's how many pounds of food were distributed to families gathered to collect it in Dallas as the coronavirus pandemic increases the need.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other. Stop pitting Americans against each other and start supporting policies proven to effectively fight the virus."

Dana Nessel, Michigan attorney general, after a White House coronavirus task force member criticized the state's pandemic restrictions.

TODAY'S WEATHER

