Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County standoff ends peacefully Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Ex-press secretary: Trump ruined this job

Article Image

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer responds to "Have you ever lied to the American people?" CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on his not-quite-an-apology tour.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joe Lockhart

It started on a brisk Saturday in January 2017 with an angry press secretary, Sean Spicer, looking straight into the camera and lying to the American people on behalf of Donald Trump.

The lie was about the size of the inaugural crowd. It was easily disproven and had no real purpose. It was not to protect national security or for any other justifiable reason. Spicer stood at a White House lectern and lied simply to feed the new President's ego and ease his limitless insecurity. Over time we learned just how significant and prophetic that first big lie was.

Fast forward to this week, when Spicer's successor Kayleigh McEnany, on Fox News, deflected a question about the Trump administration sharing intelligence with the Biden transition team. McEnany said that was really a question for the White House, but she couldn't answer it right now because at that moment, on the air, she was appearing as a member of the Trump campaign. Now it should go without saying you can't be a White House staffer and a campaign adviser at the same time, but in the Trump Administration, that's where we are.

It would be funny if it weren't so destructive. This White House's antics keep reminding people of the satirical HBO series "Veep." But they are not a joke. The administration's chronic lying has divided Americans, degraded their trust in government, and, worst of all, turned facts and evidence into slippery instruments of partisan politics.

As Trump said in a speech to the VFW in July: "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news." He added, "What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

And if you are part of the Make America Great Again crowd, you only believe what Trump says.

So, tens of millions of Americans have trusted Trump and refused to put on a mask to protect themselves and everyone around them from a highly contagious disease that has killed more than 245,000 in the US. Trump sidelines actual infectious disease experts and instead makes a neuroradiologist, Scott Atlas, the face of the administration's coronavirus efforts.

Trump tells us to believe that tear gas wasn't used on peaceful protesters outside the White House to clear the way for a Presidential photo-op -- and half of America goes along with the lie, despite visual evidence shown on our screens over and over again.

That same half of America agreed with him that Russian interference in the 2016 election was a political hoax and the President himself was the victim. Both Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee said the opposite. And let's not forget the "perfect call" where the President attempted to pressure the Ukrainian President into manufacturing dirt on the President's political opponents. (Trump denies that was his goal.)

The dishonesty from this President and his press secretaries -- all four of them -- has us where we are today.

Truth now comes in two varieties: Republican and Democratic. This is shaking the foundation of our democracy.

Now, some will say, politicians and their spokespeople always lie. For some that is true. But there is a long tradition of telling the truth from the White House podium. For some 90 years press secretaries have done their best to promote the agenda of their president, but have also clung steadfastly to telling the truth. Why? To retain their credibility and keep the country informed. Those who strayed from that practice, Richard Nixon's press secretary Ron Ziegler, for example, were punished not only by the reporters who covered him and openly doubted his word, but also by history.

My own experience just 20 years ago is telling. When President Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury, over his affair with a White House intern, I was forced to concede major elements of the story as true -- objective truth -- despite the damage it did to the President. If this happened today, Trump's representatives would say the DNA test was rigged and the internet would be flooded with headlines: "It was some other dude's DNA."

Of all the challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden, restoring objective truth and common facts will be among the most daunting and important. But it can be done.

My advice for the incoming White House press secretary is to find a mistake or misjudgment the new President or his team has made and embrace it, highlight it with the media and the public. Credibility comes from being honest about the things you screw up. Taking responsibility, something Donald Trump told us out loud he never does, is the key to winning trust and restoring a common set of facts.

It's easy to say to the new press secretary: Promise you will never lie. The fact is the last four press secretaries have promised the truth and delivered everything but. The ability to be a trusted messenger for the President needs to be earned. And it's earned by telling the truth even when it's difficult and damaging to your team's interests.

It took Donald Trump less than four years to destroy the credibility of the Oval Office. He leaves us in a place where we don't trust the evidence right in front of our nose. He did this deliberately and my guess is he's quite proud of his work.

That same deliberate effort, this time to be everything Donald Trump and his minions were not, is the only way we can to return to the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan's world of reality, where "everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 213617

Reported Deaths: 3231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson27264454
Mobile18319336
Tuscaloosa11566148
Montgomery11449221
Madison11002118
Shelby879273
Baldwin752384
Lee712265
Calhoun542977
Morgan527041
Etowah518760
Marshall515953
Houston468837
DeKalb411834
St. Clair366854
Cullman359630
Elmore358761
Limestone357741
Walker325296
Lauderdale322151
Talladega308341
Colbert268138
Jackson264423
Blount248834
Autauga241736
Franklin230933
Dale214254
Coffee211612
Chilton205336
Russell20473
Dallas204328
Covington200832
Escambia186231
Tallapoosa156488
Chambers154548
Clarke148518
Pike148214
Marion125832
Marengo112324
Winston111922
Barbour11179
Geneva10788
Butler106841
Pickens105318
Lawrence105035
Bibb97317
Randolph93320
Cherokee89215
Washington86512
Hale85130
Clay83313
Henry8076
Lowndes75529
Monroe71910
Fayette71415
Bullock67319
Crenshaw66930
Cleburne65511
Macon64620
Conecuh63714
Perry6346
Wilcox60212
Lamar5797
Sumter52121
Choctaw40912
Greene36917
Coosa2573
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 300458

Reported Deaths: 3852
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby41571609
Davidson37015379
Knox15400113
Rutherford14659129
Hamilton13963123
Williamson903465
Sumner7638121
Wilson590668
Out of TN541343
Montgomery527974
Putnam519970
Sullivan498275
Washington472085
Maury462446
Madison448694
Bradley422427
Blount418347
Sevier402927
Robertson304546
Unassigned303910
Hamblen291756
Tipton291632
Dyer278045
Gibson257756
Greene239463
Coffee232436
Anderson227221
Dickson223823
Obion217735
Lawrence216925
Carter216643
Bedford215324
Hardeman209435
Cumberland207931
McMinn203048
Fayette195936
Loudon194215
Warren191914
Roane186413
Jefferson185527
Trousdale184510
Weakley181831
Lauderdale181520
Monroe173639
Wayne16847
Franklin160829
Henderson159430
Macon159126
Hardin157425
Hawkins154431
White148217
Haywood146028
Marshall143515
Overton139033
Carroll138830
Cocke137426
Rhea135527
Cheatham130813
Johnson130617
Campbell130218
McNairy128531
Lincoln12158
Smith121017
Giles120839
Henry113413
Bledsoe10924
Lake10885
Fentress105416
Crockett103725
Hickman95916
Marion94415
DeKalb90219
Chester84119
Grainger7859
Decatur78411
Scott6756
Grundy67214
Lewis6279
Claiborne6239
Benton62013
Unicoi62016
Union6115
Jackson5967
Polk58413
Cannon5752
Humphreys5696
Morgan5406
Houston52719
Clay46916
Stewart46813
Sequatchie4415
Perry41817
Meigs39910
Pickett32911
Moore3262
Van Buren2612
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events