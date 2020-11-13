Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

McCain's revenge? Biden's win in Arizona is more than that

Article Image

CNN projects that Joe Biden will win Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, called over a week after election day. Biden is only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 78 years.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Nov 13, 2020 12:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jon Talton

It's tempting to say that President Donald Trump's loss of Arizona is the revenge of the late US Sen. John McCain.

As a candidate, Trump said of the Arizona senator, who endured five and a half years at the notorious Vietnam prison nicknamed the Hanoi Hilton, "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

In 2019, after the senator's death, Trump said, "I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be."

McCain had returned the antipathy. For example, when candidate Trump was caught on a recording making obscene remarks about women, McCain said, "Donald Trump's behavior make(s) it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy."

Before his death, McCain insisted his eulogies be delivered by President George W. Bush and his opponent in 2008, President Barack Obama. Trump wasn't invited to the funeral.

The reality is that while McCain's ghost may be smiling over the karma of Trump's loss of Arizona, the McCain-Trump feud was only one factor.

While the senator was beloved by many in Arizona, not least because of his heroism in Vietnam (Trump avoided service claiming bone spurs), many residents new to the state have little knowledge of him.

About half of the state's total population was added between the time McCain was first elected to the Senate in 1986 until his death, based on US Census Bureau data from 1980 and 2019. In addition, while many people came to the state every year, a significant number left -- even if the total kept growing. Arizona added 2.2 million residents from 2010 to 2018, while seeing 1.7 million move to other states.

In other words, it's entirely possible that this churn prevented the kind of civic attachment that would have left a large cohort of Arizonans holding a grudge against Trump over his treatment of McCain.

Many of these new Republican residents are likely ardent Trump supporters, as the President's later narrowing of Joe Biden's lead indicated. Still, polling this past month indicated some might abandon the President for many of the reasons that the rest of the country who voted for Biden did, especially Trump's handling of the pandemic and his repeated lying.

But one big way McCain did helped Biden was through the endorsement of the Democratic nominee by McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, in September. An Arizona native, heiress to a hugely successful Phoenix beer distributorship, and philanthropist, Cindy McCain carries powerful influence in the state.

In a series of tweets, Cindy McCain wrote, "My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

And "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."

Biden was also helped by the support of former state Attorney General Grant Woods, a Republican and longtime McCain friend. McCain's daughter Meghan also supports Biden and has a powerful platform as a television personality.

While the John McCain factor may not have been decisive in the Arizona vote, for some it likely resonated. And it wasn't only personal history and view of service that divided Trump from McCain. It was also their demeanor in presidential campaigning and ultimate defeat.

Remember when McCain stopped short a supporter who claimed Obama was "an Arab?" McCain cut her off, shook his head and said, "he's a decent family man citizen who I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues ..." Trump was an early "birther" on Obama and repeatedly threatened Hillary Clinton with prison while his supporters chanted, "Lock her up."

When McCain lost to Obama in 2008, he gave a graceful concession speech. By contrast, Trump had no words of rebuke for his supporters -- some armed -- massing and chanting outside the elections department in Phoenix as vote counters worked inside last week. And to make matters worse, as election numbers started to turn against him, Trump made incendiary remarks from the White House last Thursday falsely claiming there has been an electoral fraud. It was a stunning and virtually unprecedented act by a president.

Was his defeat McCain's revenge? Maybe in some cosmic sense, if not in a way that can be directly attributed in our world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 208637

Reported Deaths: 3201
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26514442
Mobile18089334
Tuscaloosa11369147
Montgomery11287221
Madison10635117
Shelby853973
Baldwin740984
Lee699465
Calhoun528277
Morgan506141
Etowah503060
Marshall502053
Houston459736
DeKalb400534
St. Clair358054
Elmore352260
Limestone345738
Cullman339830
Walker317696
Lauderdale308849
Talladega300940
Jackson256323
Colbert255737
Blount240034
Autauga235132
Franklin228133
Dale209055
Coffee205412
Chilton203736
Russell20293
Dallas202028
Covington198232
Escambia184731
Tallapoosa151787
Chambers150848
Clarke146718
Pike145214
Marion122633
Barbour11129
Marengo111124
Winston107221
Butler106241
Geneva10538
Pickens103018
Lawrence102835
Bibb96117
Randolph90919
Cherokee86515
Hale84330
Washington84112
Clay82613
Henry7976
Lowndes75029
Monroe70810
Fayette69415
Bullock66819
Crenshaw66030
Cleburne63811
Perry6266
Conecuh62414
Macon62120
Wilcox59712
Lamar5707
Sumter51421
Choctaw40712
Greene36217
Coosa2463
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 293381

Reported Deaths: 3761
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby41003603
Davidson36414374
Knox15088108
Rutherford14255128
Hamilton13715119
Williamson877764
Sumner7356121
Wilson575167
Montgomery512070
Out of TN510144
Putnam509168
Sullivan480274
Washington463583
Maury451645
Madison437689
Bradley412227
Blount407645
Sevier392026
Unassigned30498
Robertson299144
Hamblen281655
Tipton281531
Dyer269844
Gibson252254
Greene233263
Coffee227835
Anderson220619
Dickson216523
Obion212634
Lawrence210324
Bedford210124
Carter207742
Hardeman207635
Cumberland199530
McMinn196747
Fayette192934
Loudon191013
Trousdale184010
Warren183812
Jefferson179926
Roane179111
Weakley178029
Monroe170035
Wayne16647
Lauderdale164820
Henderson156930
Hardin154625
Franklin154328
Macon154226
Hawkins149731
White145217
Haywood143428
Marshall139615
Overton137031
Carroll134230
Cocke134024
Rhea131528
Johnson129416
Cheatham127513
Campbell126417
McNairy126330
Giles117539
Smith117417
Lincoln11728
Bledsoe10894
Lake10805
Henry107813
Fentress103414
Crockett102825
Hickman93816
Marion93215
DeKalb89019
Chester82518
Grainger7615
Decatur75611
Grundy65115
Unicoi61314
Lewis6078
Claiborne6059
Scott6055
Union6045
Polk57513
Benton56813
Jackson5557
Cannon5522
Humphreys5496
Morgan5256
Houston52419
Clay45417
Stewart45113
Sequatchie4255
Perry39916
Meigs3958
Pickett32110
Moore3173
Van Buren2512
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events