Clear
BREAKING NEWS Marshall County schools going remote through Jan. 5 due to spike in coronavirus cases Full Story

Trump's Defense Department purge threatens our security

Article Image

Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper tells CNN's Don Lemon that it is is "very disturbing" that President Trump is replacing top officials in the Department of Defense with "political commissars."

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Miles Taylor

With two months until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Donald Trump is playing politics with the military -- and putting the country's security at risk.

By firing some of the top leaders at the Department of Defense and replacing them with partisan loyalists, President Trump has created severe turbulence inside an institution that should be focused on preparing for a new commander-in-chief and protecting Americans against possible threats in the presidential transition period.

Instead, the department is now consumed by personnel drama and fear over what the outgoing president might order the military to do in his final days.

I've seen this kind of "national security purge" firsthand. It's dangerous.

In 2019, when I was chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, Trump unexpectedly forced out the secretary, deputy secretary, and other senior leaders for refusing reckless, and sometimes illegal, White House demands.

It took months for the DHS to recover from the chaos, and America was less safe as a consequence.

Why? Because "leadership decapitation" has three highly disruptive effects, which the Defense Department is now experiencing.

First, it creates distraction, as "acting" officials must learn new jobs on the fly, taking time away from pressing national security matters, such as planning for the incoming administration or reviewing sensitive US troop deployments overseas.

Second, it fosters discord, as the sudden changes lead to bureaucratic infighting. This might be manageable when one top DOD job changes hands, but when multiple experienced leaders are nixed in favor of less-qualified political appointees, it throws the civilian leadership of the military into disarray.

Third, it leads to indecision, as mid-level managers become paralyzed with uncertainty. Former colleagues in the Pentagon are already telling me they're unsure what the marching orders are from their temporary bosses. The result is that some important defense activities -- from cybersecurity to counterterrorism -- could grind to a halt until the new guard has a chance to review them, giving bad guys in dark corners of the globe a reprieve.

This couldn't come at a worse time.

In the national security community, we've long worried about our adversaries taking advantage of the US in times of presidential transition.

Whether it's seizing another country's territory, conducting a surprise digital attack on a US ally, or targeting Americans overseas, foreign powers might view America as less likely to mount a tough response amidst the complicated hand-off between two administrations.

In my view, the President's Defense Department firings increase these odds.

The question on many minds is, "Why is Trump doing this now?" In mere weeks, he'll no longer be commander-in-chief. So, what gives?

Some fear he's aiming to pull US forces out of strategic locations around the world or to selectively cherry-pick and declassify information about Russia to rebut the "collusion" narrative, potentially burning sensitive intelligence sources in the process.

Meanwhile, Americans on social media have voiced darker worries and conspiracy theories -- that he's preparing to deploy US troops in states where he's challenging the vote or to protect himself from having to leave office.

Don't put anything past Trump. But most of the "worst case" scenarios are either highly implausible or would be hard to play out in 60 days.

Keep in mind, to get anything done, the President's loyalists need the acquiescence of the Pentagon's many thousands of career civil servants and uniformed personnel, who carry out policy every day. These men and women do not easily say "yes" to foolish or illegal demands.

That doesn't mean Trump won't try to take inappropriate actions for naked political reasons.

I expect the interim regime atop the Defense Department to issue a flurry of policy directives, in part to show what Trump would have done in a second term and perhaps to convince his base that they should re-nominate him to shake up the so-called "Deep State."

Few of the changes will stick, and most will be reversible by a Biden administration, although the dysfunction is likely to create headaches for the incoming team -- which may also be what the White House is trying to do.

More than anything, though, the President is likely exacting revenge against appointees who didn't bend to his will. Firing them is Trump's last act of retribution, an unsurprising move for a man who bragged to us about his own vindictiveness. (He once told a group of us in the Oval Office in 2019 that, right or wrong, he'd learned to sue people who crossed him, rather than simply make threats, because a lawsuit would force them to their knees and they'd settle.)

Americans should be less worried who Trump has sent to the Pentagon, and more worried about how his impulsive and retaliatory actions affect our service members, making it harder for them to do their jobs to protect us.

Voters should also be concerned that, virtually, all elected Republicans are not crying "foul" and condemning the President for playing personnel roulette with our military.

Trump's purges are bad for government stability and even worse for US security.

For those of us who served in his administration, the episode is another sobering reminder of why he's unfit for office -- and validation of why he didn't deserve a second chance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 176355

Reported Deaths: 2958
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26514442
Mobile18089334
Tuscaloosa11369147
Montgomery11287221
Madison10635117
Shelby853973
Baldwin740984
Lee699465
Calhoun528277
Morgan506141
Etowah503060
Marshall502053
Houston459736
DeKalb400534
St. Clair358054
Elmore352260
Limestone345738
Cullman339830
Walker317696
Lauderdale308849
Talladega300940
Jackson256323
Colbert255737
Blount240034
Autauga235132
Franklin228133
Dale209055
Coffee205412
Chilton203736
Russell20293
Dallas202028
Covington198232
Escambia184731
Tallapoosa151787
Chambers150848
Clarke146718
Pike145214
Marion122633
Barbour11129
Marengo111124
Winston107221
Butler106241
Geneva10538
Pickens103018
Lawrence102835
Bibb96117
Randolph90919
Cherokee86515
Hale84330
Washington84112
Clay82613
Henry7976
Lowndes75029
Monroe70810
Fayette69415
Bullock66819
Crenshaw66030
Cleburne63811
Perry6266
Conecuh62414
Macon62120
Wilcox59712
Lamar5707
Sumter51421
Choctaw40712
Greene36217
Coosa2463
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 293381

Reported Deaths: 3761
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby41003603
Davidson36414374
Knox15088108
Rutherford14255128
Hamilton13715119
Williamson877764
Sumner7356121
Wilson575167
Montgomery512070
Out of TN510144
Putnam509168
Sullivan480274
Washington463583
Maury451645
Madison437689
Bradley412227
Blount407645
Sevier392026
Unassigned30498
Robertson299144
Hamblen281655
Tipton281531
Dyer269844
Gibson252254
Greene233263
Coffee227835
Anderson220619
Dickson216523
Obion212634
Lawrence210324
Bedford210124
Carter207742
Hardeman207635
Cumberland199530
McMinn196747
Fayette192934
Loudon191013
Trousdale184010
Warren183812
Jefferson179926
Roane179111
Weakley178029
Monroe170035
Wayne16647
Lauderdale164820
Henderson156930
Hardin154625
Franklin154328
Macon154226
Hawkins149731
White145217
Haywood143428
Marshall139615
Overton137031
Carroll134230
Cocke134024
Rhea131528
Johnson129416
Cheatham127513
Campbell126417
McNairy126330
Giles117539
Smith117417
Lincoln11728
Bledsoe10894
Lake10805
Henry107813
Fentress103414
Crockett102825
Hickman93816
Marion93215
DeKalb89019
Chester82518
Grainger7615
Decatur75611
Grundy65115
Unicoi61314
Lewis6078
Claiborne6059
Scott6055
Union6045
Polk57513
Benton56813
Jackson5557
Cannon5522
Humphreys5496
Morgan5256
Houston52419
Clay45417
Stewart45113
Sequatchie4255
Perry39916
Meigs3958
Pickett32110
Moore3173
Van Buren2512
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events