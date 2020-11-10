Clear

Alarm grows over Trump's 'dictator moves' as he denies election defeat

President-elect Joe Biden dismissed President Donald Trump's refusal to concede, noting Biden's team has already begun the transition process.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump's administration is taking on the characteristics of a tottering regime -- with its loyalty tests, destabilizing attacks on the military chain of command, a deepening bunker mentality and increasingly delusional claims of political victory.

In response, a visibly confident President-elect Joe Biden is going out of his way to project calm amid the deepening chaos, even as Trump and senior Republicans still refuse to acknowledge the President's defeat in a stunning break with America's democratic traditions.

Biden is taking calls with leaders of the country's top allies, which reflects the inevitability of his ascent to power. While the President is staying behind closed doors, tweeting in wild block capital letters and unleashing a purge of the Pentagon's civilian leadership, Biden is on camera. The President-elect is reassuring the American people with a composure granted by an election win that Trump's threadbare legal cases baselessly alleging massive voter fraud have little chance of overturning the will of the voters.

The President-elect on Tuesday consciously avoided escalating a confrontation with Trump, who is withholding the access and funding that incoming presidents normally rely on to stand up their administrations. But while Trump will remain President until January 20, an unmistakable symbolic transfer of authority is taking place despite Trump's efforts to deny his successor legitimacy.

"We don't see anything that's slowing us down, quite frankly," Biden said.

The President-elect has already crossed the necessary threshold of 270 electoral votes, according to projections from CNN and other major news outlets and has a chance of matching Trump's 2016 total of 306 electoral votes given his leads in Georgia and Arizona.

And more false accusations and conspiracy theories touted by Trump supporters to claim electoral fraud are dissolving, a day after Attorney General William Barr stepped into the political fray to advise prosecutors to probe major fraud.

The Department of Homeland Security meanwhile pushed back on rumors that ballots were cast on behalf of dead people.

But the Trump team only dug itself deeper into a bizarre parallel universe -- one where the President has already secured a second term -- consistent with the embrace of misinformation and alternative facts that has characterized the last four years.

Pompeo uses platform to advance electoral fraud claims

The administration's defiance took an even more ridiculous twist on Tuesday when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo showed his loyalty to a leader who shows no sign of working on key issues -- including a pandemic that has now landed more Americans in hospitals than ever before.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said. Asked whether Trump's refusal to concede undercut traditional US critiques of corrupt elections abroad, Pompeo rounded on a reporter: "That's ridiculous. And you know it's ridiculous, and you asked it because it's ridiculous." As recently as Monday, Pompeo issued a statement warning of electoral issues in Myanmar, which was long ruled by the military and has endured a difficult transition to semi-democracy where dissidents once looked at the US as a lodestar.

In Wilmington, Delaware, the President-elect pointedly refused to pour fuel on the fire, dismissing the idea that he needed to take legal action to release transition funds and making clear that he was confident that the process of assuming power would eventually work itself out.

He described Trump's behavior since Election Day as "an embarrassment" and after saying he was seeking to be tactful added: "It will not help the President's legacy." Asked whether Republicans would ever accept his victory, he said, "They will, they will," and he suggested with a half-smile that GOP senators were "mildly intimidated" by the President.

Biden, who once had a reputation as a windy public speaker, is showing a new persona to the American people. He noticeably chose his words carefully on Tuesday, putting on a show of calm, as he experiences the transformation that often comes over victorious candidates as they begin to assume the weight of the presidency after winning elections.

Pentagon purge

Trump by contrast is tarnishing the instruments of American democracy by refusing to concede and leaving the country more vulnerable with revenge firings that threaten to weaken critical national security agencies.

After Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who had put loyalty to the Constitution ahead of his duty to the President, three other senior Pentagon officials have been fired or resigned. They include the department's top policy official, James Anderson, who resigned and is being replaced by retired Brigadier General Anthony Tata, whose nomination for the post earlier this summer foundered after CNN's KFile reported his numerous past Islamophobic and offensive remarks.

Sources told Barbara Starr and CNN's Pentagon team that the dismissals might be motivated by pushback from Esper and his team against a withdrawal from Afghanistan that would be carried out before the required conditions on the ground were met, and other pending security issues.

"This is scary, it's very unsettling," one defense official told CNN. "These are dictator moves."

A disputed transfer of power could offer US adversaries an opening, especially if there is a belief abroad that there is disarray in the national security infrastructure. Trump may next turn his ire on CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray, CNN's Jake Tapper has reported. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on CNN International Tuesday that he feared the US was entering a dangerous period.

"I think (Trump) is going to be uniquely distracted from world events and national security," Murphy said. Former national security adviser John Bolton told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Pompeo's comments on a Trump transition were "delusional."

"I think he has eviscerated his credibility internationally because I think there are very few people even in the US government who believe that is the case," Bolton said.

Trump's legal battle faces massive odds

Despite Trump's claims that his second term is being stolen from him, the President's legal claim has so far made no headway in its efforts to claim massive fraud. The gambit looks increasingly like a political exercise as Trump struggles to come to terms with his defeat while Republican senators scared of the President's political base refuse to cross him, especially with two Georgia run-off elections scheduled for January that will decide control of their chamber.

Trump's already minuscule opportunity to change the course of the election is diminishing by the day. Biden is now more than 46,000 votes ahead in Pennsylvania, is up by 12,000 in Georgia and has a lead of 14,000 ballots in Arizona. It is not clear whether there are sufficient remaining votes left in the Grand Canyon state for the President to overtake the President-elect.

As the Trump campaign filed a new long-shot lawsuit in Michigan, which Biden won by nearly than 150,000 votes, its communications director Tim Murtaugh said, "We do believe that ultimately President Trump will be declared the winner of this election."

But Benjamin Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election lawyer, said that the Trump campaign "was a long way from nowhere" in its quest to overturn the outcome of the election.

"To win cases, they have to put enough results into play to change the outcome of the election in individual states and in none of the suits they have filed around the country are they anywhere close to doing that in any state," Ginsberg said on CNN's "The Situation Room."

Still, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dug in Tuesday on his insistence that Trump was within his rights to pursue his complaints.

"I think we ought to quit all the hand-wringing and not act like this is extraordinary," the newly reelected Kentucky Republican said.

"We're going to get through this period and we'll swear in the winner on January the 20th, 2021, just like we have every four years since 1793."

While many observers believe McConnell is playing a long political game — with the Georgia run-offs and the 2022 midterm congressional elections in mind, the silence of Republican senators is emboldening Trump's intransigence.

The world has already moved on

But while GOP lawmakers aren't willing to break with the President, many world leaders are moving to embrace Biden -- including a number of whom who saw themselves as ideological counterparts of the President.

Biden's campaign released statements on the President-elect's calls with the leaders of France, Germany and Ireland. Biden also spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose populist leanings made him a good fit with Trump. Johnson promised to work with Biden in a post-Covid-19 era.

Even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who bonded with Trump over their common strongman tendencies, issued a public message congratulating Biden on his "election success." And Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- who has a close and controversial relationship with Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner -- sent Biden a cable in which they conveyed congratulations on "His Excellency's victory in the presidential elections."

Biden said he had a simple message for all the world leaders: "I am letting them know America is back."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 204857

Reported Deaths: 3084
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26003403
Mobile17807328
Tuscaloosa11260146
Montgomery11175219
Madison10459105
Shelby831971
Baldwin726383
Lee692665
Calhoun521767
Etowah492558
Morgan492440
Marshall486453
Houston451636
DeKalb391132
St. Clair349952
Elmore347759
Limestone338037
Cullman324627
Walker315296
Lauderdale296347
Talladega295340
Jackson249122
Colbert247933
Blount233526
Autauga230430
Franklin225734
Dale205755
Russell20223
Chilton201835
Coffee200012
Dallas198727
Covington194432
Escambia183031
Chambers148948
Tallapoosa148687
Clarke144918
Pike143114
Marion121531
Marengo109924
Barbour10989
Butler105441
Winston104314
Geneva10328
Pickens100818
Lawrence100735
Bibb93216
Randolph89518
Cherokee84515
Hale83330
Washington81812
Clay81713
Henry7826
Lowndes74529
Monroe69210
Fayette67815
Bullock66417
Crenshaw64830
Cleburne62911
Perry6196
Macon61220
Conecuh60713
Wilcox59312
Lamar5597
Sumter51021
Choctaw40712
Greene36217
Coosa2363
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 287770

Reported Deaths: 3610
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby40577588
Davidson35655366
Knox14785103
Rutherford13914127
Hamilton13404117
Williamson851761
Sumner7168120
Wilson560767
Out of TN502443
Montgomery496363
Putnam495664
Sullivan473565
Washington452578
Maury436642
Madison433186
Bradley403425
Blount398046
Sevier386826
Unassigned32067
Robertson291743
Hamblen278351
Tipton277525
Dyer264839
Gibson246252
Greene227161
Coffee223431
Anderson217618
Dickson210222
Obion208831
Hardeman206335
Bedford205123
Carter200039
Lawrence199824
Cumberland194629
McMinn191444
Fayette189830
Loudon185813
Trousdale183610
Warren177611
Jefferson177525
Weakley175829
Roane174510
Monroe168633
Wayne16577
Lauderdale163020
Henderson154629
Hardin152223
Franklin151127
Macon149926
Hawkins146230
Haywood142128
White141116
Marshall136013
Overton135028
Carroll133030
Cocke130322
Rhea129024
Johnson128715
Campbell125616
McNairy125530
Cheatham125412
Giles113938
Smith113616
Lincoln11308
Bledsoe10794
Lake10534
Henry104313
Crockett102624
Fentress102614
Hickman92016
Marion91714
DeKalb90718
Chester81118
Grainger7635
Decatur74711
Grundy64214
Unicoi59712
Union5965
Lewis5937
Claiborne5878
Scott5745
Polk56513
Benton54211
Humphreys5406
Jackson5337
Cannon5172
Morgan5046
Houston50318
Clay44717
Stewart43513
Sequatchie4115
Perry39315
Meigs3838
Moore3112
Pickett31110
Van Buren2422
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events