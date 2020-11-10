Clear

'The Crown' tackles the Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher years

The fourth season of the award-winning series "The Crown" returns to Netflix on November 15. CNN takes a look at new cast members and who will be recast next season.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

The fourth season of "The Crown" is dominated by two women, and neither is the Queen. The stately Netflix drama rather pivots to the tragic tale of Princess Diana and the ascent of prime minister Margaret Thatcher, operating along those parallel tracks while as usual punctuating the narrative with signature events from British history.

Thatcher -- who bore the nickname "The Iron Lady" -- is played by "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson, the partner of series creator Peter Morgan. They deliver an extremely complex portrait, and Anderson so fastidiously captures the 1980s leader's carefully enunciated speech pattern that it's almost painful listening to her squeeze out words.

That's actually the meatier part of the story -- capturing Thatcher's intense discomfort around the Royals, and her prickly interactions with Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) -- if not the showier and more commercial one. Of course, that hinges on Diana (Emma Corrin) and her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who, despite pressure to settle down, never gets over his infatuation for Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell).

Morgan zeroes in on the dark side of Diana's fairy-tale story, as it's noted that Charles -- 12 years her senior to begin with -- acts old and stodgy for his age, while she acts younger. He's resentful of her popularity and appalled by her public displays, such as performing a surprise dance routine for his birthday.

Diana's angst and pain is depicted in a number of ways, including an eating disorder, and her own extramarital dalliance as Charles stays away and rejects her. The key episode unfolds during the couple's whirlwind trip to Australia, a triumph for her and source of profound discomfort to him.

Yet for those fascinated by the levers of power, Thatcher's arc possesses more heft, including the misogyny that she faced, and her harsh approach to other women despite those dynamics.

"The way those men patronize me," she fumes to her husband, while leading England into war in the Falklands and resisting efforts to sanction the South African government.

The Royal Family doesn't exactly take a back seat over the 10 episodes, perhaps because Colman and the rest of the core cast remain fabulous, including an episode where an intruder improbably finds his way into the palace. In the "Oh, to be a fly on the wall" department, Morgan fills in the gaps.

The Queen even finds herself second-guessing her parenting skills, given how the now-grown children have turned out, a subplot that takes on a slightly different meaning in light of questions surrounding Prince Andrew's relationship with accused sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The new season starts out a bit slowly, but the action quickly picks up. All told, the show remains an utterly enjoyable binge, even if the latest season doesn't quite measure up to the previous ones -- a byproduct of the years and conflicts encompassed.

While this material encompasses what's perhaps the most media-friendly period in terms of subject matter, the emphasis on Diana and Charles can't help but feel more People magazine-ish, and thus less revelatory. (By contrast, the earlier struggles of Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter last season, were a highlight, and her role is diminished.)

That quibble doesn't significantly detract from the show's status as one of Netflix's -- and indeed TV's -- best. Like everything else associated with the much-examined lives of the Royals, chalk it up as another high-class problem.

"The Crown" premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 204857

Reported Deaths: 3084
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26003403
Mobile17807328
Tuscaloosa11260146
Montgomery11175219
Madison10459105
Shelby831971
Baldwin726383
Lee692665
Calhoun521767
Etowah492558
Morgan492440
Marshall486453
Houston451636
DeKalb391132
St. Clair349952
Elmore347759
Limestone338037
Cullman324627
Walker315296
Lauderdale296347
Talladega295340
Jackson249122
Colbert247933
Blount233526
Autauga230430
Franklin225734
Dale205755
Russell20223
Chilton201835
Coffee200012
Dallas198727
Covington194432
Escambia183031
Chambers148948
Tallapoosa148687
Clarke144918
Pike143114
Marion121531
Marengo109924
Barbour10989
Butler105441
Winston104314
Geneva10328
Pickens100818
Lawrence100735
Bibb93216
Randolph89518
Cherokee84515
Hale83330
Washington81812
Clay81713
Henry7826
Lowndes74529
Monroe69210
Fayette67815
Bullock66417
Crenshaw64830
Cleburne62911
Perry6196
Macon61220
Conecuh60713
Wilcox59312
Lamar5597
Sumter51021
Choctaw40712
Greene36217
Coosa2363
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 287770

Reported Deaths: 3610
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby40577588
Davidson35655366
Knox14785103
Rutherford13914127
Hamilton13404117
Williamson851761
Sumner7168120
Wilson560767
Out of TN502443
Montgomery496363
Putnam495664
Sullivan473565
Washington452578
Maury436642
Madison433186
Bradley403425
Blount398046
Sevier386826
Unassigned32067
Robertson291743
Hamblen278351
Tipton277525
Dyer264839
Gibson246252
Greene227161
Coffee223431
Anderson217618
Dickson210222
Obion208831
Hardeman206335
Bedford205123
Carter200039
Lawrence199824
Cumberland194629
McMinn191444
Fayette189830
Loudon185813
Trousdale183610
Warren177611
Jefferson177525
Weakley175829
Roane174510
Monroe168633
Wayne16577
Lauderdale163020
Henderson154629
Hardin152223
Franklin151127
Macon149926
Hawkins146230
Haywood142128
White141116
Marshall136013
Overton135028
Carroll133030
Cocke130322
Rhea129024
Johnson128715
Campbell125616
McNairy125530
Cheatham125412
Giles113938
Smith113616
Lincoln11308
Bledsoe10794
Lake10534
Henry104313
Crockett102624
Fentress102614
Hickman92016
Marion91714
DeKalb90718
Chester81118
Grainger7635
Decatur74711
Grundy64214
Unicoi59712
Union5965
Lewis5937
Claiborne5878
Scott5745
Polk56513
Benton54211
Humphreys5406
Jackson5337
Cannon5172
Morgan5046
Houston50318
Clay44717
Stewart43513
Sequatchie4115
Perry39315
Meigs3838
Moore3112
Pickett31110
Van Buren2422
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events