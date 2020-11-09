Clear

10 million people have been infected with coronavirus in the US -- and the rates keep rising in 43 states

President-elect Joe Biden announced a new coronavirus task force that will be handling coronavirus responses to the growing pandemic, while urging Americans to wear masks.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

In less than 10 months, the US went from one known coronavirus infection to 10 million.

That bleak milestone was reached Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the most recent 1 million infections happened faster than any previous million, in just 10 days.

The virus is now spreading exponentially in all regions of the country. As of Monday, 43 states reported at least 10% more new Covid-19 cases compared to last week, according to Johns Hopkins.

And the rate of new infections is far outpacing the rate of testing.

The average daily number of new cases soared 34% over the past week, but testing has only increased 7.41% over the past week, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

"We absolutely need more testing. Cases are rising faster than testing rates are rising," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Track the virus in your state and nationwide

And with every surge in new infections comes new hospitalizations and deaths. More than 237,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins.

But amid the horrific trends, there's some good news on the vaccine front.

One vaccine may be 90% effective

On Monday, the drugmaker Pfizer said early data show its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective.

More than 43,000 volunteers had received either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo.

A so-called interim analysis looked at the first 94 coronavirus infections among the group. Fewer than 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine. More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.

Pfizer said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months after getting their second dose of vaccine, as requested by the FDA.

That request could be made by the third week of November.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said so far, the vaccine has shown no safety problems.

"But we need to wait until the results are there," Bourla told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

It's not clear exactly when the vaccine might be publicly available to most Americans. But when it is, "the vaccine will be available for free to all American citizens," Bourla said.

'Pouring gasoline on a fire'

While America waits for a vaccine, coronavirus is raging at levels never before seen during the pandemic.

The US has averaged 108,737 new Covid-19 cases a day over the past week -- a new record high, according to Johns Hopkins.

The most infections ever reported in one day was on Saturday, with 128,412 new cases.

"Over the last week, about 23 states in all regions of the country reported record (new) cases," Walensky said.

"The death rates are high, and in fact they represent case counts from two to three weeks ago. So that's when we had case counts in the 60,000-70,000 range. So you can imagine what's going to happen in the weeks ahead."

And 19 states reported record-high Covid-19 hospitalizations over the weekend, according the Covid Tracking Project.

Emergency medicine physician Dr. Megan Ranney said the US is "heading into the very worst of this pandemic,"

"We're about to see all of these little epidemics across the country, crossed and mixed," Ranney said.

"It's going to be an awful lot like pouring gasoline on a fire," she said.

'We must ... avoid further devastation'

Of the 43 states where new cases soared more than 10% this past week, 10 states have seen increases of more than 50%: Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state.

Seven states are relatively steady: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

No state has decreased the rate of new infections by more than 10% this past week.

Utah is one of many states cracking down with new mitigation efforts.

Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency and issuing a mask mandate for all of Utah.

He also limited social gatherings to households only until November 23.

"Hospitalizations and ICUs are nearing capacity and healthcare providers will be unable to care for Utahns in the coming days if this surge continues," the governor's office said in a statement.

"We must take action now to protect our hospitals and healthcare workers and to avoid further devastation on our families, communities, and businesses."

Study: Hydroxycholorquine doesn't work against Covid-19

Hydroxychloroquine doesn't help patients hospitalized with respiratory illness from Covid-19, according to research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It's the latest of several studies to find the antimalarial drug does not work on Covid-19, despite President Donald Trump's promotion of the drug.

In this study, a randomized trial involved 479 Covid-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory illness. Some received hydroxychloroquine, and some received a placebo.

The results found strong evidence that hydroxychloroquine is "not beneficial" for adults hospitalized with Covid-19. They found "no significant difference between the hydroxychloroquine and placebo groups."

The US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine on March 28 after heavy promotion Trump and his administration.

After additional studies on hydroxychloroquine, the emergency use authorization was revoked on June 15.

In an editorial in JAMA, Dr. Michael Saag, a researcher with the Department of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said politicization was an important factor in promoting use of the drug.

"The clear, unambiguous, and compelling lesson from the hydroxychloroquine story for the medical community and the public is that science and politics do not mix," Saag wrote.

"The number of articles in the peer-reviewed literature over the last several months that have consistently and convincingly demonstrated the lack of efficacy of a highly hyped 'cure' for COVID-19 represent the consequence of the irresponsible infusion of politics into the world of scientific evidence and discourse. For other potential therapies or interventions for COVID-19 (or any other diseases), this should not happen again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 173854

Reported Deaths: 2865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25827403
Mobile17782328
Tuscaloosa11205146
Montgomery11119219
Madison10358105
Shelby825171
Baldwin722683
Lee690365
Calhoun518167
Etowah488758
Morgan487740
Marshall485253
Houston448536
DeKalb389632
St. Clair347752
Elmore345459
Limestone335037
Cullman319527
Walker314196
Talladega294140
Lauderdale293747
Jackson247622
Colbert246133
Blount229726
Autauga228330
Franklin225034
Dale204355
Russell20223
Chilton201135
Dallas198627
Coffee198512
Covington194132
Escambia182931
Chambers148548
Tallapoosa147687
Clarke144318
Pike142914
Marion121131
Barbour10959
Marengo109524
Butler105241
Winston103914
Geneva10258
Lawrence100335
Pickens99418
Bibb92616
Randolph89018
Cherokee84015
Hale82530
Clay81613
Washington81212
Henry7776
Lowndes74529
Monroe69210
Bullock66417
Fayette66415
Crenshaw64430
Cleburne62711
Perry6186
Macon61020
Conecuh60513
Wilcox59112
Lamar5547
Sumter50921
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2353
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 281851

Reported Deaths: 3595
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby39852588
Davidson35139365
Knox14554102
Rutherford13640126
Hamilton13191117
Williamson829961
Sumner7025120
Wilson547167
Putnam488364
Montgomery485663
Out of TN477841
Sullivan460764
Washington439578
Madison425986
Maury419542
Bradley394824
Blount391646
Sevier381426
Unassigned29117
Robertson286843
Hamblen274251
Tipton272325
Dyer260739
Gibson241852
Greene219160
Coffee218231
Anderson212318
Obion205131
Hardeman203835
Dickson203021
Bedford199223
Carter194638
Lawrence194224
Cumberland189729
McMinn188044
Fayette187630
Trousdale183210
Loudon182713
Weakley173029
Jefferson172625
Roane170210
Warren169911
Monroe165733
Wayne16487
Lauderdale159820
Henderson152529
Hardin150523
Macon148526
Franklin148127
Hawkins142030
Haywood140528
White138116
Overton132928
Marshall131212
Carroll130030
Cocke129222
Johnson127514
Rhea125224
Campbell123815
McNairy123330
Cheatham122512
Giles111938
Smith111416
Lincoln10968
Bledsoe10704
Lake10424
Crockett101824
Fentress101114
Henry100813
Marion90514
Hickman89416
DeKalb86118
Chester80118
Grainger7545
Decatur73211
Grundy64114
Union5915
Claiborne5788
Lewis5727
Unicoi57110
Polk56213
Scott5435
Jackson5297
Humphreys5266
Benton52011
Cannon4942
Morgan4936
Houston48718
Clay44617
Stewart42013
Sequatchie4025
Perry38315
Meigs3798
Pickett30910
Moore3032
Van Buren2332
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events