Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pfizer says early analysis shows its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for November 9: Biden, Election 2020, Covid-19, Alex Trebek, Bolivia

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a frequent Trump critic, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) both congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory. The two GOP senators are the only sitting Republican lawmakers to call the President-elect as the rest of the party either urged President Donald Trump not to concede or stayed silent despite no widespread evidence of fraud in the election.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

More than 23 million Floridians are bracing for heavy rain, high winds and flooding as Tropical Storm Eta moves north. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President-elect Biden

Joe Biden already has big plans for his first day in office. The Democratic President-elect plans to issue a series of executive orders to undo many of the policies that Donald Trump put into place. His transition team has outlined Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change as priorities. Biden's first focus is likely to be the pandemic, with his team just announcing the people who will make up his coronavirus advisory board. He has also previously said he would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization on his first day. But despite Biden's promises of a bold agenda, Democrats worry that his administration will only be able to go as far as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell lets him.

2. Election 2020

Donald Trump still hasn't publicly accepted that he lost the 2020 presidential election, and Republicans and his inner circle are divided on how to proceed. His son-in-law Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump are advising him to come to terms with Biden's victory, sources tell CNN. But his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are urging allies to press on with the fight. With no proof of its claims, Trump's campaign is planning a messaging blitz and pushing legal challenges designed to cast doubt on the results and delay their certification. Meanwhile, many top congressional Republicans have either been silent or urged Trump not to concede. Former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney are among those that have congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win.

3. Coronavirus

While much of the nation has been focused on the 2020 election for the past week, the coronavirus pandemic has raged on. The US recorded 105,927 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the fifth day in a row that cases topped 100,000. Nearly all of the US is seeing infections rise, with one emergency physician warning that the nation is "heading into the very worst of this pandemic." The US isn't alone in hitting frightening new records. More than 50 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, with the United Kingdom, France, Russia and Japan among the countries where cases are climbing.

4. Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the genial "Jeopardy!" host with all the answers and a beloved presence on TV screens for five decades, died on Sunday at the age of 80. The legendary game show host is the latest icon to die this year after a battle with pancreatic cancer, following John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The cause of his death was not immediately announced. Despite being ill, Trebek continued his work on the hit quiz show, providing stable enjoyment for so many in a year marked by instability. The show's executive producer said Trebek kept on going because he "really believed in the importance of 'Jeopardy!'" and "loved that 'Jeopardy!' popularized intelligence." His run isn't quite over yet, though: "Jeopardy!" will continue to air episodes hosted by Trebek through December 25.

5. Bolivia

Bolivia has a new president: Luis Arce was inaugurated on Sunday after his victory in October's elections. His inauguration caps a tumultuous period for the Andean nation and ushers the socialists back into power after long-term leftist leader Evo Morales was ousted during angry protests late last year. Arce, a former economy minister and close ally of Morales, comes to power trying to heal the divisions of a political crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Tensions are still high in Bolivia, especially over changes made by the socialist-controlled Congress to lower the majority needed to pass new laws and the planned return of Morales from exile in Argentina.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Virgin Hyperloop passed its first test with actual passengers

Sadly though, it'll be a while before we're able to travel in tubes at super high speeds.

Kamala Harris won't be the first person of color to serve as VP

Ninety-two years ago, the US elected a Native American and member of the Kaw Nation as vice president.

After 14 boys, this Michigan family finally welcomes a baby girl

And she'll be able to get away with anything.

An 8-year-old from Texas takes first place for best mullet

Congratulations are in order for Jaxson Crossland.

For the first time, a woman free-climbed Yosemite's El Capitan in under 24 hours

Ain't no mountain high enough!

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What makes these creatures like a gold mine for medicine is actually the deadliness."

Zoltan Takacs, a biomedical scientist who travels the world in search of venomous snakes that can be used to develop life-saving medical treatments.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2

That's how many new marsupial species scientists recently discovered in Australia. Until last week, the greater glider was classified as a single species, but a new study found it was actually three different ones.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just a pure and wholesome puppy-kitten friendship

The best therapy. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170446

Reported Deaths: 2839
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25827403
Mobile17782328
Tuscaloosa11205146
Montgomery11119219
Madison10358105
Shelby825171
Baldwin722683
Lee690365
Calhoun518167
Etowah488758
Morgan487740
Marshall485253
Houston448536
DeKalb389632
St. Clair347752
Elmore345459
Limestone335037
Cullman319527
Walker314196
Talladega294140
Lauderdale293747
Jackson247622
Colbert246133
Blount229726
Autauga228330
Franklin225034
Dale204355
Russell20223
Chilton201135
Dallas198627
Coffee198512
Covington194132
Escambia182931
Chambers148548
Tallapoosa147687
Clarke144318
Pike142914
Marion121131
Barbour10959
Marengo109524
Butler105241
Winston103914
Geneva10258
Lawrence100335
Pickens99418
Bibb92616
Randolph89018
Cherokee84015
Hale82530
Clay81613
Washington81212
Henry7776
Lowndes74529
Monroe69210
Bullock66417
Fayette66415
Crenshaw64430
Cleburne62711
Perry6186
Macon61020
Conecuh60513
Wilcox59112
Lamar5547
Sumter50921
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2353
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 281851

Reported Deaths: 3595
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby39852588
Davidson35139365
Knox14554102
Rutherford13640126
Hamilton13191117
Williamson829961
Sumner7025120
Wilson547167
Putnam488364
Montgomery485663
Out of TN477841
Sullivan460764
Washington439578
Madison425986
Maury419542
Bradley394824
Blount391646
Sevier381426
Unassigned29117
Robertson286843
Hamblen274251
Tipton272325
Dyer260739
Gibson241852
Greene219160
Coffee218231
Anderson212318
Obion205131
Hardeman203835
Dickson203021
Bedford199223
Carter194638
Lawrence194224
Cumberland189729
McMinn188044
Fayette187630
Trousdale183210
Loudon182713
Weakley173029
Jefferson172625
Roane170210
Warren169911
Monroe165733
Wayne16487
Lauderdale159820
Henderson152529
Hardin150523
Macon148526
Franklin148127
Hawkins142030
Haywood140528
White138116
Overton132928
Marshall131212
Carroll130030
Cocke129222
Johnson127514
Rhea125224
Campbell123815
McNairy123330
Cheatham122512
Giles111938
Smith111416
Lincoln10968
Bledsoe10704
Lake10424
Crockett101824
Fentress101114
Henry100813
Marion90514
Hickman89416
DeKalb86118
Chester80118
Grainger7545
Decatur73211
Grundy64114
Union5915
Claiborne5788
Lewis5727
Unicoi57110
Polk56213
Scott5435
Jackson5297
Humphreys5266
Benton52011
Cannon4942
Morgan4936
Houston48718
Clay44617
Stewart42013
Sequatchie4025
Perry38315
Meigs3798
Pickett30910
Moore3032
Van Buren2332
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events