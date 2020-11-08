Clear

Misinformed through social media, Trump supporters take to the streets to challenge election result

Article Image

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as part of a "Stop the Steal" protest. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to then about why they believe the election was stolen from them.

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Story by: Donie O'Sullivan Video by: Richa Naik and Jeremy Moorhead

In the capital of Pennsylvania — the state that ultimately tipped the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden — supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest the election result this weekend.

The past four years in America have been an education in how grievances and misinformation on social media don't just stay online — they spill out onto the streets, can manifest as violence, and, as seen in Harrisburg, this weekend, be used in attempts to undermine the bedrock of American democracy: free and fair elections.

Trump supporters here gathered under the banner "Stop the Steal," convinced the election had been stolen.

One woman told me she had seen so much "evidence" that the election had been rigged she would support a total re-vote.

"When you have video footage of people taking bags of ballots and showing that they are for Donald Trump and lighting them on fire," she said, "there's a problem."

But the video she cited as evidence of a rigged American election is not real.

It has been circulating on social media for days, even being retweeted by Eric Trump, the President's son, but the video does not show Trump ballots being burned, as some have claimed.

Election officials in Virginia, where the papers that looked like ballots appeared to be from, have explained that what you see in the video are sample ballots. They have been trying to correct the viral misinformation for days.

"Note the absence of the bar code markings that are on all official ballots. The ballots in the video were sample ballots," the City of Virginia Beach said in press release last week.

Trump supporters' use of false information in this way is not unique; it is not a one-off.

Other protesters I spoke to in Harrisburg cited a sudden change in an online result map in favor of Biden on election night in Michigan as evidence that something had gone awry. Trump had amplified that claim himself on his Twitter account. But that too has been shown to be misinformation (a thorough debunk here). Twitter labeled Trump's post with a message that read "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading"

The use of false information didn't start with "Stop the Steal." Trump and some of his supporters have weaponized misinformation throughout the election campaign. CNN has previously shown how deceptively edited videos of Biden had contributed to some Trump supporters' belief that Biden was not fit for office.

This, of course, does not happen in a vacuum.

The President himself, his allies, and Fox News personalities, embrace misinformation. Sometimes Trump will retweet a post with false claims that is already going viral. At other times, Trump will create his own misinformation by posting false claims. Trump and his followers have used misinformation as "evidence" to prove the validity of more misinformation.

Social media exacerbates the problem — serving as an engine for misinformation to spread.

Over the past week, Twitter, and to a lesser extent Facebook, have taken aggressive steps to label as misinformation false posts from the President as he seeks to undermine the integrity of the election.

But those labels won't convince Trump supporters who have already embraced conspiracy theories about the election. Some view labels and fact-checks as proof that they are actually correct and that Big Tech is trying to censor them.

"I think that's not their place. That's not their place to determine what the truth is for the people. We have a mind of our own. We can determine what the truth is," the woman in Harrisburg, who had cited the fake burning ballots video, told me.

The middle-aged woman told me her name was Melissa but did not want to share her full name citing "cancel culture."

Although she might have been wrong about that video, she did identify the role platforms like Facebook play in shaping American political discourse as catalysts for confirmation bias.

"We're like one big science experiment for social media," she said. "If I'm seeking a certain viewpoint and they seem to see that I favor that viewpoint more, that's the viewpoint that they're going to feed me and then the other side's going to get a different viewpoint," she said.

Asked if it concerns her, "I mean it concerns me, yes. Because of the fact that, unfortunately, people fail to think for themselves. They feed into everything that they're seeing without questioning it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170446

Reported Deaths: 2839
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25627403
Mobile17729327
Tuscaloosa11141146
Montgomery11080219
Madison10284105
Shelby818271
Baldwin718883
Lee687865
Calhoun515367
Etowah485358
Morgan481840
Marshall480953
Houston447236
DeKalb385732
St. Clair344752
Elmore343859
Limestone331137
Cullman314027
Walker312996
Talladega293540
Lauderdale291147
Jackson246522
Colbert245033
Blount228626
Autauga226730
Franklin224533
Dale202755
Russell20223
Chilton200135
Dallas198127
Coffee197012
Covington194132
Escambia182331
Chambers148348
Tallapoosa146787
Clarke143518
Pike142514
Marion120331
Barbour10929
Marengo109024
Butler104641
Winston102614
Geneva10168
Lawrence99535
Pickens99118
Bibb92416
Randolph88818
Cherokee83615
Hale82330
Clay81213
Washington80612
Henry7766
Lowndes74529
Monroe69110
Bullock66317
Fayette65815
Crenshaw64130
Cleburne62211
Perry6186
Conecuh60413
Macon59820
Wilcox58912
Lamar5537
Sumter50621
Choctaw40712
Greene35817
Coosa2353
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 278215

Reported Deaths: 3590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby39328586
Davidson34875365
Knox14389101
Rutherford13419126
Hamilton13036117
Williamson814261
Sumner6922120
Wilson537467
Putnam485764
Montgomery478163
Out of TN463641
Sullivan451964
Washington433878
Madison419786
Maury413942
Bradley393624
Blount386546
Sevier375726
Robertson284443
Unassigned27097
Hamblen270751
Tipton267925
Dyer255139
Gibson238152
Greene217560
Coffee216531
Anderson206118
Hardeman202935
Obion201031
Dickson200421
Bedford197223
Lawrence193724
Carter192338
Cumberland187229
McMinn186344
Fayette185930
Trousdale182810
Loudon180113
Jefferson171525
Weakley170929
Warren169211
Roane166310
Wayne16447
Monroe163632
Lauderdale158320
Henderson151229
Hardin150223
Macon147226
Franklin146827
Hawkins139730
Haywood139228
White136816
Overton132528
Marshall130612
Carroll128230
Cocke127321
Johnson125914
Rhea124924
McNairy122130
Campbell121815
Cheatham121012
Giles111238
Smith109416
Lincoln10798
Bledsoe10664
Lake10264
Fentress100914
Crockett100524
Henry98813
Marion90114
Hickman88616
DeKalb86018
Chester79018
Grainger7405
Decatur71911
Grundy63914
Union5825
Lewis5747
Claiborne5718
Polk56113
Unicoi56110
Jackson5177
Humphreys5166
Scott5155
Benton51211
Morgan4846
Cannon4832
Houston48018
Clay44317
Stewart41113
Sequatchie4005
Perry37815
Meigs3728
Pickett30510
Moore2992
Van Buren2332
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events