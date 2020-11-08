Clear

The people who deserve the most credit for defeating Trump

Article Image

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered her first national address after American voters chose her running mate Joe Biden as the country's 46th president. Harris is America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

Countless people deserve credit for their role in defeating Donald Trump, but to me the biggest thanks go to the women of America. You gave us hope with the original Women's March in 2017 the day after Trump inauguration, planting the seeds for resistance to the new administration. There's clearly a straight line that runs from that march to the election of Kamala Harris as the first female vice president in our nation's history.

Don't get me wrong: Defeating Trump ultimately took a herculean effort by women as well as men coming together from various communities to form a coalition that I view as the best of America. But think back to when Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017. It was a day filled with pain and apprehension for millions. Trump's inaugural address offered little comfort, instead offering a jarring promise to end "American carnage."

But when the sun came up the next day, the streets of America were soon filled with more than one million people taking part in the Women's March in cities from Washington DC to Los Angeles and countless places in between. This march, organized by women, featured women of all ages -- along with male allies -- taking to the streets wearing their famous pink hats and bearing signs opposing Trump from, "My body, my choice" to "Resist, Organize, Onward."

That march lifted the spirts of not only those who attended, but the millions more Trump opponents who watched on television. This massive street action that spanned from sea to shining sea told us two things: We were not alone and that we would not be silent in the face of Trump -- but rather would stand up to him every step of the way.

We saw an example of that just a few days later when Trump signed an executive order -- referred to as the "Muslim ban"-- that prohibited immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country for 90 days, partially fulfilling his bigoted campaign promise of a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the country "until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."

In response, and perhaps inspired by the template of the Women's March, people took to the streets and airports to protest this executive order as Trump began turning his hate-filled campaign rhetoric into American policy.

From there women didn't just march, they ran for office in record numbers for Congress come the 2018 midterm election, primarily as Democrats opposing Trump. And not only did a record number of women win seats in Congress that year, many were from the very communities Trump demonized during his campaign such as the first two Muslim American women ever elected to Congress, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

It was also women who led the Democrats to taking control of the House in that 2018 election, with 59% of women voting Democratic to 40% voting Republican. That 19% gap was a record for a midterm election and nearly doubled the percentage of women who voted Democratic in the 2016 election.

This year, women made up a higher percentage of the electorate than men and supported now President-elect Joe Biden and Harris in big numbers. On the national level, exit polls found the Biden/Harris ticket won the vote of female voters by 13 points -- matching Hillary Clinton's margin in 2016 -- but Biden/Harris received more support than Clinton in some key battleground states in the Midwest. That may have made the difference in those places that decided this election.

All of this laid the groundwork for Vice President-elect Harris' victory and in turn her remarkable words Saturday night in her victory address. She spoke of Biden having "the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president." She spoke of the struggle of women who came before her, especially Black women, saying, "Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision ... I stand on their shoulders."

And Harris powerfully declared, "while I may be the first woman in this office, I won't be the last," adding the moving line, "Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

This has been a long time coming. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment guaranteeing that women have a right to vote. And now for the first time in our nation's history, we will have a female vice president.

Harris' elevation to vice president is the manifestation of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr's famed words, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." In this case, it's justice when it comes to gender equality. And the next step is the election of a woman as President of the United States. When that happens, it will again be due to the tireless and awe-inspiring efforts of our nation's women.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170446

Reported Deaths: 2839
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25627403
Mobile17729327
Tuscaloosa11141146
Montgomery11080219
Madison10284105
Shelby818271
Baldwin718883
Lee687865
Calhoun515367
Etowah485358
Morgan481840
Marshall480953
Houston447236
DeKalb385732
St. Clair344752
Elmore343859
Limestone331137
Cullman314027
Walker312996
Talladega293540
Lauderdale291147
Jackson246522
Colbert245033
Blount228626
Autauga226730
Franklin224533
Dale202755
Russell20223
Chilton200135
Dallas198127
Coffee197012
Covington194132
Escambia182331
Chambers148348
Tallapoosa146787
Clarke143518
Pike142514
Marion120331
Barbour10929
Marengo109024
Butler104641
Winston102614
Geneva10168
Lawrence99535
Pickens99118
Bibb92416
Randolph88818
Cherokee83615
Hale82330
Clay81213
Washington80612
Henry7766
Lowndes74529
Monroe69110
Bullock66317
Fayette65815
Crenshaw64130
Cleburne62211
Perry6186
Conecuh60413
Macon59820
Wilcox58912
Lamar5537
Sumter50621
Choctaw40712
Greene35817
Coosa2353
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 278215

Reported Deaths: 3590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby39328586
Davidson34875365
Knox14389101
Rutherford13419126
Hamilton13036117
Williamson814261
Sumner6922120
Wilson537467
Putnam485764
Montgomery478163
Out of TN463641
Sullivan451964
Washington433878
Madison419786
Maury413942
Bradley393624
Blount386546
Sevier375726
Robertson284443
Unassigned27097
Hamblen270751
Tipton267925
Dyer255139
Gibson238152
Greene217560
Coffee216531
Anderson206118
Hardeman202935
Obion201031
Dickson200421
Bedford197223
Lawrence193724
Carter192338
Cumberland187229
McMinn186344
Fayette185930
Trousdale182810
Loudon180113
Jefferson171525
Weakley170929
Warren169211
Roane166310
Wayne16447
Monroe163632
Lauderdale158320
Henderson151229
Hardin150223
Macon147226
Franklin146827
Hawkins139730
Haywood139228
White136816
Overton132528
Marshall130612
Carroll128230
Cocke127321
Johnson125914
Rhea124924
McNairy122130
Campbell121815
Cheatham121012
Giles111238
Smith109416
Lincoln10798
Bledsoe10664
Lake10264
Fentress100914
Crockett100524
Henry98813
Marion90114
Hickman88616
DeKalb86018
Chester79018
Grainger7405
Decatur71911
Grundy63914
Union5825
Lewis5747
Claiborne5718
Polk56113
Unicoi56110
Jackson5177
Humphreys5166
Scott5155
Benton51211
Morgan4846
Cannon4832
Houston48018
Clay44317
Stewart41113
Sequatchie4005
Perry37815
Meigs3728
Pickett30510
Moore2992
Van Buren2332
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events