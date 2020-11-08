Clear

Alex Trebek, long-running 'Jeopardy!' host, dead at 80

CNN's Brian Stelter reflects on the impact legendary "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek had during his tenure on the game-show. Trebek died at his Caifornia home surrounded by his friends and family, according to a tweet from the official account of the show.

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry and Dakin Andone, CNN

Alex Trebek, the genial "Jeopardy!" host with all the answers and a reassuring presence in the TV game-show landscape for five decades, has died. He was 80 years old.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement shared on the show's Twitter account Sunday. "Thank you, Alex."

The cause of death was not immediately announced. Trebek revealed in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, triggering an outpouring of support and well wishes at the time.

"Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings said on Twitter Sunday he was thinking of Trebek's family and the "Jeopardy!" family, "which, in a way, included millions of us," he said.

"Alex wasn't just the best ever at what he did," Jennings wrote. "He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him."

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean, who he married in 1990, and his three children.

Over 37 seasons, Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes of "Jeopardy!," the most by a presenter of any single TV game show, according to a statement from Sony Pictures.

But despite the years he spent on "Jeopardy!," the syndicated quiz show where answers are presented in the form of a question, Trebek wasn't exactly an overnight success.

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, he studied philosophy before becoming a journalist, working as a reporter for the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

In 1966, while still in his mid-20s, he switched from journalism to hosting game shows, starting with a quiz show titled "Reach for the Top," and followed a few years later by another, "Jackpot."

It wasn't until 1984 that Trebek landed what turned out to be his big break, when producer-host Merv Griffin chose him to emcee a revival of "Jeopardy!," which was paired with another hit game show, "Wheel of Fortune."

The combination became a formidable block in the hour leading into prime time while earning Trebek five Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as host.

His longevity was reflected in a personal milestone, when he passed "The Price is Right's" Bob Barker in the Guinness Book of Records as the person who had hosted the most game-show episodes.

In a 2014 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Trebek downplayed that honor, saying, "I'm just enjoying what I'm doing, I'm happy to have a job. I like the show, I like the contestants and it pays well."

Trebek began hinting it might be time to retire in 2018, before agreeing to sign one last contract extension, which was to run through 2022.

Trebek's last day in the studio was October 29, according to Sony Pictures. "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Trebek will air through December 25.

"The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time," the statement from Sony Pictures said.

'Authoritative, reassuring'

Besides his hosting work, which included such shows as "Classic Concentration" and "High Rollers," Trebek was active as a philanthropist, taking part in USO Tours visiting US troops overseas and serving as a spokesman for various charities, including WorldVision.

One of the few public missteps in Trebek's career came when he tried his hand again at journalism, agreeing to moderate a Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate in 2018. Criticized for a performance that included talking more than either of the candidates, he subsequently apologized, saying he had been "naïve" about his role.

When Trebek announced his diagnosis in March 2019, tributes came from across the entertainment industry, including late-night host Stephen Colbert, who said, "Everybody loves Alex Trebek."

Jennings compared Trebek to CBS anchor Walter Cronkite, tweeting, "Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual."

Trebek earned numerous awards over the course of his career, including the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, which he won seven times, most recently in July. He also received a Daytime Emmy's Lifetime Achievement Award in June 2011.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of children Alex Trebek had. He had three children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170446

Reported Deaths: 2839
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25627403
Mobile17729327
Tuscaloosa11141146
Montgomery11080219
Madison10284105
Shelby818271
Baldwin718883
Lee687865
Calhoun515367
Etowah485358
Morgan481840
Marshall480953
Houston447236
DeKalb385732
St. Clair344752
Elmore343859
Limestone331137
Cullman314027
Walker312996
Talladega293540
Lauderdale291147
Jackson246522
Colbert245033
Blount228626
Autauga226730
Franklin224533
Dale202755
Russell20223
Chilton200135
Dallas198127
Coffee197012
Covington194132
Escambia182331
Chambers148348
Tallapoosa146787
Clarke143518
Pike142514
Marion120331
Barbour10929
Marengo109024
Butler104641
Winston102614
Geneva10168
Lawrence99535
Pickens99118
Bibb92416
Randolph88818
Cherokee83615
Hale82330
Clay81213
Washington80612
Henry7766
Lowndes74529
Monroe69110
Bullock66317
Fayette65815
Crenshaw64130
Cleburne62211
Perry6186
Conecuh60413
Macon59820
Wilcox58912
Lamar5537
Sumter50621
Choctaw40712
Greene35817
Coosa2353
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 278215

Reported Deaths: 3590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby39328586
Davidson34875365
Knox14389101
Rutherford13419126
Hamilton13036117
Williamson814261
Sumner6922120
Wilson537467
Putnam485764
Montgomery478163
Out of TN463641
Sullivan451964
Washington433878
Madison419786
Maury413942
Bradley393624
Blount386546
Sevier375726
Robertson284443
Unassigned27097
Hamblen270751
Tipton267925
Dyer255139
Gibson238152
Greene217560
Coffee216531
Anderson206118
Hardeman202935
Obion201031
Dickson200421
Bedford197223
Lawrence193724
Carter192338
Cumberland187229
McMinn186344
Fayette185930
Trousdale182810
Loudon180113
Jefferson171525
Weakley170929
Warren169211
Roane166310
Wayne16447
Monroe163632
Lauderdale158320
Henderson151229
Hardin150223
Macon147226
Franklin146827
Hawkins139730
Haywood139228
White136816
Overton132528
Marshall130612
Carroll128230
Cocke127321
Johnson125914
Rhea124924
McNairy122130
Campbell121815
Cheatham121012
Giles111238
Smith109416
Lincoln10798
Bledsoe10664
Lake10264
Fentress100914
Crockett100524
Henry98813
Marion90114
Hickman88616
DeKalb86018
Chester79018
Grainger7405
Decatur71911
Grundy63914
Union5825
Lewis5747
Claiborne5718
Polk56113
Unicoi56110
Jackson5177
Humphreys5166
Scott5155
Benton51211
Morgan4846
Cannon4832
Houston48018
Clay44317
Stewart41113
Sequatchie4005
Perry37815
Meigs3728
Pickett30510
Moore2992
Van Buren2332
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events