Clear

How to cope with stress eating through the 2020 election

Eating your way through the stress of the election... CNN's Jeanne Moos counts calories, instead of ballots.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Many of you are drinking and eating your feelings through this nail-biting election week.

And it's not just munching at home. Fast food chains have been opportunistic about election-related stress eating, offering free comfort food to help you cope.

But wait a minute. While it's true that consuming indulgence-worthy calories can help to soothe or even numb your anxiety, excess amounts of cookies, ice cream or the best tasting wine will not make you feel better in the long run. That's true no matter who you are rooting for.

"There is a lot of collective anxiety at this time, which can lend itself to more emotional eating, which makes perfect sense," said Signe Darpinian, a certified eating disorders specialist and the coauthor of "No Weigh! A Teen's Guide to Positive Body Image, Food, and Emotional Wisdom."

"But feeding a body that's not asking to be fed on a regular basis can lead to preoccupation and more emotional headspace than what is ideal," Darpinian previously told CNN.

Consuming excess calories in one sitting can also lead to low energy, bloating, stomach discomfort and weight gain over time. The same can be said for drinking.

Including small amounts of alcohol may be healthful, but even at low levels, alcohol may interfere with sleep, cloud judgment, contribute to weight gain and negatively interact with some medications.

Remember, there is no need to feel badly about turning to your favorite foods or drinks when they provide you some comfort. That's not what this is about. We are human after all, and this is a perfectly acceptable way to cope.

The key is finding strategies to help you eat what you enjoy and feel better, too -- even after the final vote is decided. Whoever you voted for, here are six ways to cope with election-related stress eating.

1. First, don't overdo it

Yes, you can enjoy your glass of pinot grigio, a baked chocolate chip cookie or two out of the oven, a scoop of Häagen Dazs mint chip ice cream or a handful of salty cashews. But aim to give yourself a limit.

You can even say to yourself, "Yes, I am aware I am making the decision to indulge. But I'm not going to stuff myself until I feel sick." Being aware of your decision to eat or drink makes your indulgence even more enjoyable, because you are being mindful about it, which helps you savor it.

2. Pre-portion your snacks

If you are having trouble with portion control, you can try putting small portions of chips, pretzels and cookies into zip-top bags, which can help you naturally avoid eating out of supersize bags or containers, explained registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix in a previous CNN interview. Taub-Dix is creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of "Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table."

To make it easier to control alcohol consumption, put the wine bottle (or extra cans of beer) out of sight after you pour.

3. Pick plant-based comfort foods

A diet filled with plant-based dishes like my DIY grain burger and my maple-roasted Brussels sprouts with mushroom "bacon" are not only delicious; they will also improve your health.

"Research consistently shows that plant-based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer," said Sharon Palmer, a registered dietitian and author of "Plant-Powered for Life," in a previous interview.

Try "plantifying" your favorite comfort-food dishes, by swapping broccoli, peppers and cashew cheese for meat and cheese in a lasagna recipe; using beans, tofu or mushrooms in place of meat for tacos; or making a vegan Bolognese instead of a traditional Bolognese.

4. Give your indulgences a nutritional upgrade

Even if you don't regularly cook, you can still give your meals and snacks a nutritional boost. If you can't part with pasta (and really, who can?), go for lentil or chickpea pastas instead of regular pasta, which have a hearty bite and will boost fiber and protein. You can also try making cauliflower tots instead of tater tots.

When it comes to sweets, if you enjoy ice cream, add fiber and antioxidant-rich berries or diced mango on top. And if you love chocolate, pair it with some fruit, by dipping berries, kiwi or apple slices in melted chocolate; then refrigerate.

5. Nibble on 'busy snacks'

Foods that keeps your hands busy can be helpful during stressful times, Taub-Dix explained. She recommends snacking on healthy, low-calorie "busy snacks" like air-popped popcorn; dipping apple slices into yogurt; or adding your favorite seasonings and spices to Greek yogurt to use as a veggie dip.

6. Take some time for tea

Sipping tea can help a stress-induced craving pass. Green tea in particular has less caffeine than coffee, is a rich source of the antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG, and also contains the amino acid theanine, which may help reduce stress and promote calm feelings.

Now that's something we can all use, even after the ballot-counting is over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 169266

Reported Deaths: 2818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25159391
Mobile17591324
Tuscaloosa10976145
Montgomery10937215
Madison10078102
Shelby801770
Baldwin709777
Lee681265
Calhoun503966
Etowah474557
Marshall472753
Morgan470239
Houston440835
DeKalb379031
Elmore337959
St. Clair337851
Limestone323136
Walker308395
Cullman300126
Talladega289239
Lauderdale283545
Jackson242221
Colbert239032
Autauga223031
Blount222225
Franklin221932
Russell20123
Chilton198333
Dale198252
Dallas195227
Coffee192011
Covington191232
Escambia180331
Chambers146148
Tallapoosa144387
Clarke142218
Pike141014
Marion118831
Barbour10809
Marengo107724
Butler103741
Winston101013
Geneva10038
Lawrence97734
Pickens97218
Bibb90715
Randolph87916
Cherokee83115
Hale81730
Clay79913
Washington79412
Henry7666
Lowndes73929
Monroe68310
Bullock66117
Crenshaw63430
Fayette63115
Cleburne61410
Perry6146
Conecuh59213
Macon59021
Wilcox58512
Lamar5417
Sumter49421
Choctaw39912
Greene35417
Coosa2303
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 271771

Reported Deaths: 3509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38875580
Davidson34201360
Knox14053100
Rutherford13111122
Hamilton12719114
Williamson791159
Sumner6770120
Wilson521465
Putnam474363
Montgomery462163
Out of TN448941
Sullivan436561
Washington426872
Madison409286
Maury393139
Bradley387924
Blount375344
Sevier366224
Robertson277443
Hamblen264851
Tipton261224
Dyer250238
Unassigned24935
Gibson233050
Greene214358
Coffee213532
Hardeman200734
Anderson195918
Obion194428
Bedford192523
Dickson192521
Carter186938
Lawrence186424
Fayette182729
McMinn182441
Trousdale181110
Cumberland178629
Loudon176813
Jefferson167425
Weakley167227
Wayne16397
Warren160311
Monroe160032
Roane159010
Lauderdale155418
Henderson148428
Hardin148023
Macon143226
Franklin142627
Haywood137828
Hawkins137230
White133616
Overton131326
Marshall127612
Johnson125213
Carroll125028
Cocke124620
Rhea122523
McNairy119730
Campbell117614
Cheatham116412
Giles108138
Smith106816
Bledsoe10574
Lincoln10527
Lake10144
Fentress98513
Crockett98424
Henry93613
Marion87714
Hickman86816
DeKalb82018
Chester77817
Grainger7264
Decatur70611
Grundy63014
Union5734
Claiborne5658
Polk55413
Lewis5507
Unicoi5417
Jackson5017
Humphreys4976
Scott4835
Benton48210
Morgan4726
Cannon4692
Houston46118
Clay43316
Sequatchie3955
Stewart39113
Perry37612
Meigs3598
Pickett29910
Moore2972
Van Buren2232
Hancock1263

Most Popular Stories

Community Events