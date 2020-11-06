Clear

5 things to know for November 6: Election, vote fallout, down-ballot, Covid, Ethiopia

From Cori Bush, Missouri's first Black congresswoman, to Sarah McBride, the nation's first state senator to publicly identify as transgender, the 2020 election was filled with historical milestones.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

An early winter storm will blast the West this weekend, which is great news for fire-ravaged areas. It's not so great for everyone else, who will have to deal with a lot of rain and snow.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

The landscape of the US presidential election is shifting rapidly in the remaining undecided states. Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Georgia, a shocking development in a traditional Republican stronghold. He's also gaining on President Trump in Pennsylvania, where tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted. Races in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska are also too close to call. A little math: Biden's still at 253 Electoral College votes (some outlets have called Arizona for the Democrat, but his lead there has shrunk, and CNN, among others, has not made a projection). Trump is at 213 electoral votes. Remember, the magic number is 270, so a win in Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, would put Biden over the top. The Keystone State may finish its reporting today. Georgia carries 16 votes, Arizona 11, Nevada 6, North Carolina 15 and Alaska 3.

2. Election reactions 

President Trump has cast unfounded doubt on the election process as his path to a second term narrows. In a speech yesterday, Trump alleged voter fraud and said unnamed opponents are "trying to steal an election" and "trying to rig an election." He also called mail-in voting "corrupt" and made several false claims about how elections are run at the state level. The Trump campaign has filed several election-related lawsuits in various states, but the legal challenges often haven't held up. Some Trump supporters have outright urged violence. Former adviser Steve Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter after calling for attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. In Philadelphia, police are investigating a potential attack plot at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being tallied last night. Protests and unrest roiled several cities as election anxiety mounts.

3. Other notable races 

The balance of power in the Senate is still even, with 47 races called for each party. That's not good news for Democrats, who will likely lose out on a majority. However, both Senate races in Georgia between GOP incumbents and Democratic challengers could go to high-stakes runoffs. Republicans are overperforming in House races, in large part because of female candidates. At least 13 non-incumbent Republican women have won their contests so far, CNN projects. Here are some other interesting results:

• Former astronaut Mark Kelly holds a comfortable lead for an Arizona Senate seat over GOP Sen. Martha McSally. Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.

• Californians voted to pass Prop 22, a ballot measure that exempts Uber and Lyft from classifying their drivers as employees. That's good news for the companies' stock, but some labor advocates say this could lead to further exploitation of gig economy workers.

• Rhode Island voters approved removing "Plantations" from the state's official name over concerns about the word's history.

• Alabama voters approved an amendment to remove from their state's constitution racist language that reflected defunct laws on segregation and interracial marriage.

4. Coronavirus 

The US reported more than 121,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, which is an all-time high. (The previous all-time high was, well, the day before.) The country is rapidly approaching 10 million cumulative cases and 235,000 total deaths. A new forecast from the Centers for Disease Control predicts 31,000 additional American lives could be lost in the next two and a half weeks alone. New case records are still soaring in Europe as well, and even more countries are entering renewed lockdowns. In India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, more than 1,400 teachers and students have tested positive for the virus.

5. Ethiopia

Is Ethiopia headed for civil war? The East African country's government has announced a six-month state of emergency over growing tensions in the northern Tigray region. Ethiopia's military now says it's at "war" with the Tigray region's ruling party after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops to head there in response to an alleged attack by the Tigray People's Liberation Front on a federal military base. This development could test Ethiopia's fragile federal system. The world now looks to Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his work as a regional peacemaker, to pull his country back from the brink.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How to cope with stress-eating

We're getting to the point where we need coping mechanisms for our coping mechanisms.

Here's what this year's Starbucks holiday cups look like 

Plan your unnecessarily political Facebook rants accordingly.

Tesla rolled out (heh) its own tequila, and it's already sold out 

Clearly the car company's figured out people will buy anything it makes.

TikTok is swooning over a new kind of celebrity: election analysts

Oh, hi, John King. 

Beach ball-sized jellyfish capable of damaging boats spotted in South Carolina

A jellyfish ... that can damage boats? Oh, absolutely not. Send that back.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Trying these officers together will give the jury a complete picture of what happened on the day that George was murdered."

A statement from the family of George Floyd, praising the recent decision by a Minneapolis judge to try all four former city police officers charged in Floyd's death at the same time

TODAY'S NUMBER

500,000+

That's how many Australians have signed a petition calling for a probe into the extent of dominance held by Rupert Murdoch's media empire. The petition requests a Royal Commission -- Australia's highest form of public inquiry -- to "investigate threats to media diversity."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Eta is still on the move 

Tropical Depression Eta left more than 50 dead, displaced thousands and caused widespread devastation in Central America. Now, the storm has reentered the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to pass over Cuba on Saturday night into Sunday morning. After that, it will likely head toward Florida.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Waiting for election results like ... 

Ansd thus ends our election week animal videos series. Here is your emotional support sloth. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 169266

Reported Deaths: 2818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25159391
Mobile17591324
Tuscaloosa10976145
Montgomery10937215
Madison10078102
Shelby801770
Baldwin709777
Lee681265
Calhoun503966
Etowah474557
Marshall472753
Morgan470239
Houston440835
DeKalb379031
Elmore337959
St. Clair337851
Limestone323136
Walker308395
Cullman300126
Talladega289239
Lauderdale283545
Jackson242221
Colbert239032
Autauga223031
Blount222225
Franklin221932
Russell20123
Chilton198333
Dale198252
Dallas195227
Coffee192011
Covington191232
Escambia180331
Chambers146148
Tallapoosa144387
Clarke142218
Pike141014
Marion118831
Barbour10809
Marengo107724
Butler103741
Winston101013
Geneva10038
Lawrence97734
Pickens97218
Bibb90715
Randolph87916
Cherokee83115
Hale81730
Clay79913
Washington79412
Henry7666
Lowndes73929
Monroe68310
Bullock66117
Crenshaw63430
Fayette63115
Cleburne61410
Perry6146
Conecuh59213
Macon59021
Wilcox58512
Lamar5417
Sumter49421
Choctaw39912
Greene35417
Coosa2303
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 271771

Reported Deaths: 3509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38875580
Davidson34201360
Knox14053100
Rutherford13111122
Hamilton12719114
Williamson791159
Sumner6770120
Wilson521465
Putnam474363
Montgomery462163
Out of TN448941
Sullivan436561
Washington426872
Madison409286
Maury393139
Bradley387924
Blount375344
Sevier366224
Robertson277443
Hamblen264851
Tipton261224
Dyer250238
Unassigned24935
Gibson233050
Greene214358
Coffee213532
Hardeman200734
Anderson195918
Obion194428
Bedford192523
Dickson192521
Carter186938
Lawrence186424
Fayette182729
McMinn182441
Trousdale181110
Cumberland178629
Loudon176813
Jefferson167425
Weakley167227
Wayne16397
Warren160311
Monroe160032
Roane159010
Lauderdale155418
Henderson148428
Hardin148023
Macon143226
Franklin142627
Haywood137828
Hawkins137230
White133616
Overton131326
Marshall127612
Johnson125213
Carroll125028
Cocke124620
Rhea122523
McNairy119730
Campbell117614
Cheatham116412
Giles108138
Smith106816
Bledsoe10574
Lincoln10527
Lake10144
Fentress98513
Crockett98424
Henry93613
Marion87714
Hickman86816
DeKalb82018
Chester77817
Grainger7264
Decatur70611
Grundy63014
Union5734
Claiborne5658
Polk55413
Lewis5507
Unicoi5417
Jackson5017
Humphreys4976
Scott4835
Benton48210
Morgan4726
Cannon4692
Houston46118
Clay43316
Sequatchie3955
Stewart39113
Perry37612
Meigs3598
Pickett29910
Moore2972
Van Buren2232
Hancock1263

Most Popular Stories

Community Events