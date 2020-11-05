Clear

Medical workers on the pandemic's front lines are using outdoor adventures to recharge and connect with each other

Brad Ludden and First Descents normally provide free weeklong adventures to young adults with cancer and multiple sclerosis, but once Covid-19 hit they saw an opportunity to help those helping others through the pandemic.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Meg Dunn, CNN

When Covid-19 hit, Shannon Basara was a registered nurse working at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Denver.

Right away, the 26-year-old volunteered to work in the Covid intensive care unit.

"I live alone, I don't have kids, I'm not taking care of parents," Basara said. "So, I was lower risk and felt comfortable that I was in a good place to quarantine should I happen to catch it."

Basara didn't know how long she'd be working in the Covid ICU -- where she cared for patients requiring ventilators and life support -- or how bad things would get.

"Working through peak Covid was kind of terrifying as we saw every ICU bed fill up and fill up," she said. "It's very hard to look at life knowing I am being actively traumatized, and I am likely going to have PTSD from this. But you have to put that out of your head because you have to show up to work every single day and take care of these patients."

After a few grueling months, Basara knew she needed to take care of her mental health and process some of the trauma she experienced.

That's when she learned about the Hero Recharge program provided by the non-profit First Descents. She knew this was the opportunity she needed.

First Descents normally provides free weeklong adventure retreats to young adults with cancer and multiple sclerosis. When Covid-19 hit and it was no longer safe for those groups to gather, the organization realized it could help a whole new community.

"These health care workers have been stuck for days, weeks, months inside, without seeing the light of day," said Brad Ludden, a 2016 CNN Hero and founder of First Descents. "The outdoors is a tremendously powerful place for healing and connection ... (and) one of the most powerful things we can provide them."

First Descents teamed up with the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to provide free outdoor adventures, such as surfing, rock climbing and mountain biking, to hundreds of frontline health care workers in major cities across the United States.

The non-profit also worked with an infectious disease specialist to make sure it took every safety precaution necessary to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The retreats are open to frontline workers from across the medical field -- nurses, doctors and EMS workers. Basara said she was most excited about connecting with other frontline health care workers.

"It's nice to connect with people who understand what you've been through and what you've seen," she said.

Basara also took part in rock climbing, mountain biking and yoga classes.

"It feels like I'm finally taking a step for myself in finally feeling like I can breathe," she said. "We focus so much on the lungs of this respiratory viral illness that when you get outside and breathe, you're so thankful for it."

For Basara, the retreat was the break she needed to recharge and get back to work.

"It feels like we've actually taken those guards down and we're starting to feel things again," she said. "Maybe moving forward, I can handle this a lot better knowing that there's other people, and I'm not alone."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 169266

Reported Deaths: 2818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24973390
Mobile17505324
Tuscaloosa10937145
Montgomery10889211
Madison9959102
Shelby794770
Baldwin706177
Lee677665
Calhoun500165
Etowah471355
Marshall468153
Morgan466937
Houston437735
DeKalb376931
Elmore336659
St. Clair335750
Limestone320035
Walker305695
Cullman295425
Talladega286638
Lauderdale282044
Jackson238619
Colbert236632
Autauga221231
Franklin220232
Blount218825
Russell20083
Dale197352
Chilton197033
Dallas194427
Coffee190911
Covington190230
Escambia179731
Chambers144948
Tallapoosa143087
Clarke141718
Pike140614
Marion117731
Barbour10799
Marengo107324
Butler103441
Winston100213
Geneva9938
Lawrence96834
Pickens95818
Bibb89715
Randolph87616
Cherokee82315
Hale81630
Clay79313
Washington78712
Henry7626
Lowndes73529
Monroe67810
Bullock65917
Crenshaw62930
Fayette62415
Perry6096
Cleburne6049
Conecuh58813
Macon58821
Wilcox58012
Lamar5407
Sumter49021
Choctaw39712
Greene35417
Coosa2293
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 269802

Reported Deaths: 3478
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38623578
Davidson34006357
Knox1393599
Rutherford13014121
Hamilton12652113
Williamson782060
Sumner6723120
Wilson516665
Putnam472964
Montgomery456963
Out of TN448239
Sullivan433058
Washington420567
Madison407285
Maury388639
Bradley385024
Blount372643
Sevier363724
Robertson275843
Hamblen263551
Tipton259624
Dyer248038
Unassigned24455
Gibson231650
Coffee213131
Greene211257
Hardeman200434
Anderson193818
Obion193628
Bedford191423
Dickson190421
Lawrence185424
Carter183337
Fayette181429
Trousdale180910
McMinn180241
Cumberland176429
Loudon175513
Jefferson166925
Weakley166927
Wayne16387
Warren159911
Monroe159032
Lauderdale155318
Roane15529
Hardin147823
Henderson147728
Macon142826
Franklin141726
Haywood137128
Hawkins135430
White132815
Overton130526
Marshall127112
Johnson124510
Carroll123328
Cocke123220
Rhea121223
McNairy119030
Campbell115914
Cheatham115712
Giles107638
Smith106214
Bledsoe10574
Lincoln10436
Lake10104
Fentress98213
Crockett97124
Henry92613
Marion86714
Hickman86516
DeKalb81618
Chester77117
Grainger7224
Decatur70311
Grundy62814
Union5714
Claiborne5588
Polk55313
Lewis5357
Unicoi5357
Jackson5017
Humphreys4946
Benton47410
Morgan4706
Scott4655
Cannon4642
Houston46218
Clay43216
Sequatchie3915
Stewart37513
Perry37211
Meigs3548
Pickett29910
Moore2972
Van Buren2232
Hancock1263

Most Popular Stories

Community Events