Clear

Fox News hosts sow distrust in legitimacy of election

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham parroted talking points from President Donald Trump's campaign to try and sow doubt about the outcome of the US presidential election.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 2:20 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Top personalities at Fox News on Wednesday baselessly called into question the legitimacy of the presidential election, parroting the dangerous rhetoric from President Donald Trump aimed at portraying the contest as rigged.

The network's prime time lineup of pro-Trump propagandists spent the evening suggesting the election was potentially rife with corruption and implying Democrats might be stealing the election.

"Tonight every American should be angry, outraged and worried and concerned about what happened in the election and the lead up to the election," Sean Hannity declared on his program.

Large chunks of Hannity's show were devoted to pushing the narrative of deteriorating trust in the voting system. The host, who is close with the President, asked his audience, "Do you trust what happened in this election? Do you believe these election results are accurate? Do you believe this was a free and fair election?"

"I have a lot of questions," Hannity concluded.

Hannity was joined in his efforts to impugn the integrity of the electoral system by his colleagues Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, two hosts who also have a history of advancing dishonest arguments to support Trump.

Carlson invited guests on his show, including a Trump campaign lawyer, who skewered the electoral process.

Carlson contended the "outcome of our presidential election was seized from the hands of voters" and put in the hands of "clearly corrupted city bureaucrats." He added that "many Americans will never again accept the results of a presidential election."

Ingraham, who asserted that there were "many questions" open about the process, asserted there were "unverifiable dumps of votes" infecting the total numbers.

Ingraham bluntly asked at the outset of her show, "Is the fix already in?"

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment asking whether Fox News executives, such as chief executive Suzanne Scott or president Jay Wallace, were OK with the network's top talent attacking the electoral system.

But the apparent goal of the erroneous and baseless claims appeared aimed at softening the ground for Trump to dispute the official results of the election.

Other guests who appeared on the network on Wednesday also advanced similar arguments to suggest Democrats were stealing the election. Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich spent several minutes on "Fox & Friends" casting doubt on the legitimacy of the vote and advising Trump to demand Congress open up investigations in several states.

Trump himself has attacked the legitimate vote counting effort, calling it a "fraud" with no basis. The President has claimed he "did win" the election, despite the scores of votes that have yet to be counted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 168115

Reported Deaths: 2799
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24754388
Mobile17406323
Tuscaloosa10844145
Montgomery10814211
Madison9893101
Shelby787070
Baldwin699574
Lee674965
Calhoun495165
Marshall461853
Morgan459437
Etowah457854
Houston434135
DeKalb372130
Elmore334259
St. Clair329846
Limestone316634
Walker299295
Cullman291525
Talladega284338
Lauderdale279843
Jackson236319
Colbert233632
Autauga219731
Franklin219232
Blount216225
Russell20063
Chilton196233
Dale195552
Dallas192427
Covington189530
Coffee189311
Escambia178531
Chambers142847
Tallapoosa141987
Clarke140917
Pike139914
Marion115031
Barbour10749
Marengo106924
Butler102941
Winston98813
Geneva9857
Lawrence95833
Pickens94418
Bibb89015
Randolph87116
Cherokee80815
Hale80130
Clay78513
Washington77912
Henry7576
Lowndes73329
Monroe67410
Bullock65717
Crenshaw62630
Fayette61615
Perry6066
Cleburne5909
Conecuh58413
Wilcox57912
Macon57221
Lamar5337
Sumter48921
Choctaw39612
Greene35117
Coosa2283
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 266357

Reported Deaths: 3454
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38333578
Davidson33627355
Knox13747100
Rutherford12822117
Hamilton12532113
Williamson769759
Sumner6639120
Wilson511466
Putnam469064
Montgomery453463
Out of TN439238
Sullivan424258
Washington406967
Madison400885
Maury383239
Bradley382324
Blount366243
Sevier360124
Robertson273143
Hamblen262050
Tipton256624
Unassigned25166
Dyer244038
Gibson227649
Coffee209530
Greene203857
Hardeman197233
Obion191428
Anderson190916
Dickson187321
Bedford186123
Trousdale180910
Lawrence180224
Carter179837
Fayette179829
McMinn177341
Loudon174213
Cumberland173528
Jefferson166824
Weakley165427
Wayne16287
Warren157111
Monroe156331
Lauderdale153718
Roane15359
Henderson146527
Hardin146123
Macon139626
Franklin139126
Haywood135328
Hawkins132430
White129815
Overton129526
Marshall124612
Johnson123410
Carroll121128
Cocke120918
Rhea118723
McNairy118430
Campbell114914
Cheatham114612
Smith105914
Giles105638
Bledsoe10544
Lake10034
Lincoln9935
Fentress97213
Crockett95223
Henry89213
Hickman86215
Marion85514
DeKalb79818
Chester75917
Decatur69011
Grainger6594
Grundy61714
Union5684
Claiborne5578
Polk55213
Unicoi5257
Lewis5036
Jackson4907
Humphreys4866
Morgan4667
Benton46210
Houston45618
Cannon4512
Scott4495
Clay43116
Sequatchie3823
Stewart37013
Perry36610
Meigs3538
Pickett2939
Moore2902
Van Buren2202
Hancock1293

Most Popular Stories

Community Events