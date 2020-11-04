Clear

Election uncertainty leaves US economic rescue hanging in the balance

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement in Wilmington, Delaware, on the night of the 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

As Americans wait on the final results of the 2020 election, the outcome will have a big effect on the size and timing of any additional economic rescue package.

As of Wednesday evening, with the presidential race still up in the air, Democrats looked likely to retain control of the House although with fewer seats. But it's still unclear which party will control the Senate. Democrats still may flip it, but if so only by a very narrow margin.

So here is how a stimulus package may take shape depending on how the presidential and Senate races play out.

If Biden wins and Republicans keep control of the Senate

Thanks to a divided Congress, and with Republicans unwilling to spend as much as Democrats, this scenario would likely result in the smallest of economic rescue packages and it probably wouldn't pass until February.

"The Senate GOP will dig their heels in but have to deal, because of a thinner margin [of Republican votes]. But the economy will be struggling so it will be hard not to do anything," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics.

Zandi expects there might be a $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion package that could include money for supplemental unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, rental assistance, airlines, healthcare and schools, as well as more money for Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses. But, he said, he doesn't expect there to be much aid for state and local governments.

Then again, if the economy is perceived to be in better shape than it is now, there may be less pressure to do a deal.

Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute, who considers leading indicators to assess where the economy is headed, said no matter who wins, the economy is unlikely to fall into a recession in the next two quarters. But, he noted, because the recovery so far has been much stronger for higher-income households and the manufacturing and construction sectors, lower-income households and the service sector will still be in pain.

"Those lower-income households are probably going to suffer. But it doesn't mean the recovery falls apart," Achuthan noted.

If Trump wins and Republicans retain control of the Senate

If President Trump is re-elected to a second term, "there's a reasonable probability he'll cut a deal with Democrats and get Senate Republicans to go along," Zandi predicts.

After all, Trump, has often expressed willingness to spend more than his own party and might be amenable to a $2 trillion package, he said.

Depending on how the job market is performing, that package might include money for supplemental unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks, more funds for small businesses and help for airlines, and healthcare and education.

As for timing, assuming the presidential contest isn't locked in litigation for weeks, there's a chance a package could come together by December 11, which is when Congress must pass a new continuing resolution to keep the government funded. Otherwise, there will be a government shutdown, which benefits no one.

But there may be other political considerations that hinder the passage of a stimulus package next month, said Pete Davis, a former Capitol Hill economist who now advises Wall Street money managers on Washington policy developments.

Chief among them is that during the lame duck session -- which runs from now until the next Congress is seated in January -- lawmakers who lost their seats may demand a number of pricey concessions in exchange for their stimulus votes. And if the Republican majority doesn't want to make those concessions, passage might be postponed until the end of January or early February.

"That's why you want to avoid the lame duck if you have the majority in January," Davis said.

If Biden wins and Democrats flip the Senate

This scenario could result in a package of up to $2.5 trillion, Zandi predicts, or even $3 trillion, Davis suggested.

It is also the most likely one to include funding to help state and local governments, whose coffers have been hammered by the pandemic, he said.

Such a package wouldn't come together until after Biden takes office, so by late January or sometime in February. But to get there quickly -- given what would be Democrats' razor thin margin in the Senate -- might require that they eliminate the filibuster, which would be a controversial procedural overhaul, Davis noted.

If Trump wins and Democrats flip the Senate

If Trump wins and Democrats take control in the Senate, they could end up creating one of the largest rescue packages -- perhaps closer to $3 trillion -- Zandi estimates.

"I think Trump's pretty disposed to going big. And there would be no brakes put on by Senate Republicans," Zandi said.

But the timing on that would have to be after the inauguration, after Senate Democrats take over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 168115

Reported Deaths: 2799
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24754388
Mobile17406323
Tuscaloosa10844145
Montgomery10814211
Madison9893101
Shelby787070
Baldwin699574
Lee674965
Calhoun495165
Marshall461853
Morgan459437
Etowah457854
Houston434135
DeKalb372130
Elmore334259
St. Clair329846
Limestone316634
Walker299295
Cullman291525
Talladega284338
Lauderdale279843
Jackson236319
Colbert233632
Autauga219731
Franklin219232
Blount216225
Russell20063
Chilton196233
Dale195552
Dallas192427
Covington189530
Coffee189311
Escambia178531
Chambers142847
Tallapoosa141987
Clarke140917
Pike139914
Marion115031
Barbour10749
Marengo106924
Butler102941
Winston98813
Geneva9857
Lawrence95833
Pickens94418
Bibb89015
Randolph87116
Cherokee80815
Hale80130
Clay78513
Washington77912
Henry7576
Lowndes73329
Monroe67410
Bullock65717
Crenshaw62630
Fayette61615
Perry6066
Cleburne5909
Conecuh58413
Wilcox57912
Macon57221
Lamar5337
Sumter48921
Choctaw39612
Greene35117
Coosa2283
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 266357

Reported Deaths: 3454
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38333578
Davidson33627355
Knox13747100
Rutherford12822117
Hamilton12532113
Williamson769759
Sumner6639120
Wilson511466
Putnam469064
Montgomery453463
Out of TN439238
Sullivan424258
Washington406967
Madison400885
Maury383239
Bradley382324
Blount366243
Sevier360124
Robertson273143
Hamblen262050
Tipton256624
Unassigned25166
Dyer244038
Gibson227649
Coffee209530
Greene203857
Hardeman197233
Obion191428
Anderson190916
Dickson187321
Bedford186123
Trousdale180910
Lawrence180224
Carter179837
Fayette179829
McMinn177341
Loudon174213
Cumberland173528
Jefferson166824
Weakley165427
Wayne16287
Warren157111
Monroe156331
Lauderdale153718
Roane15359
Henderson146527
Hardin146123
Macon139626
Franklin139126
Haywood135328
Hawkins132430
White129815
Overton129526
Marshall124612
Johnson123410
Carroll121128
Cocke120918
Rhea118723
McNairy118430
Campbell114914
Cheatham114612
Smith105914
Giles105638
Bledsoe10544
Lake10034
Lincoln9935
Fentress97213
Crockett95223
Henry89213
Hickman86215
Marion85514
DeKalb79818
Chester75917
Decatur69011
Grainger6594
Grundy61714
Union5684
Claiborne5578
Polk55213
Unicoi5257
Lewis5036
Jackson4907
Humphreys4866
Morgan4667
Benton46210
Houston45618
Cannon4512
Scott4495
Clay43116
Sequatchie3823
Stewart37013
Perry36610
Meigs3538
Pickett2939
Moore2902
Van Buren2202
Hancock1293

Most Popular Stories

Community Events