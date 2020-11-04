Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The *next* 5 things to watch in the 2020 race

CNN's Jake Tapper says he still isn't sure whether the 2020 election feels like the 2016 presidential election or the 2018 midterm election.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

As election night turns into the morning after, there is still far more that we don't know about the race to be the next president -- and to control the US Senate -- than we do.

For an election that drew more interest from voters than any in recent memory, the early results were remarkably predictable. President Donald Trump secured wins in traditional Republican states. Former Vice President Joe Biden did the same in reliably Democratic states.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

The normal-ness of the map -- at least as Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning -- in what has been one of the least normal extended periods in American political history created a sort of news void in the early hours of the vote counting. Twitter rushed to fill that void, with skittish Democrats wildly sharing the news that betting markets had shifted to Trump (which is indicative of not that much) and Republicans insisting that we were looking at Trump's 2016 shock-the-world moment all over again. (One thing we do know for sure: Democrats' dreams of a Biden landslide will not happen.)

The truth is that, despite the fact that the calendar has flipped to November 4, the race for president and the battle for the Senate majority are simply too early too call.

Without any definitive answers, where should we keep our collective eyes over the next 24-48 hours? Here are a few places.

1) The Rust Belt, again: From the start of Biden's campaign for the Democratic nomination, he had a simple argument to members of his party: If we can win back Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, we win back the White House. And I am the best candidate in the party to do that. As the day after the election dawns, Biden's initial pledge will be put to the ultimate test. It's not yet clear whether Biden will need to sweep Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan or win two of the three (or one of the three) in order to get to 270 electoral votes. But there's little doubt at this point that his (and Trump's) fates hang on the results in that trio of states.

Build your own road to 270 electoral votes with CNN's interactive map

2) The perception game: As most Americans -- even on the West Coast -- began to turn off their TVs and silence their phones, Biden led in the electoral vote count but Trump was ahead in a number of key states thanks to several of them tabulating votes cast on Election Day before adding in those cast early -- either by mail or in person. How do those conflicting signals influence the way people talk and think about the race into Wednesday (and beyond)? If past is prologue, being ahead -- even by a single vote (electoral or otherwise) has a huge impact on public perception of who is likely to win. (Al Gore's campaign was forever fighting the perception that he was losing the race during the Florida recount because George W. Bush was ahead.) So do people latch on to the likely Biden electoral vote lead when they get up Wednesday morning? Or do they look to Trump's potential edges in the raw vote totals in uncalled states?

3) The Trump gambit: The President's Twitter feed -- always the best window into what he is thinking -- was relatively quiet throughout Tuesday night. But even as Biden was addressing supporters in Delaware just after midnight Eastern time, Trump tweeted this: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" That's consistent with his preelection message -- the fact-free assertion that the ongoing counting of mail-in ballots in urban areas is somehow evidence that the race is being taken from him. Because of the fears surrounding the coronavirus, the way America voted in this election was simply different, with a massive number (100 million-plus) casting votes before Election Day. That sea change means that vote-counting is slower than in past elections. But that is evidence of the system working, not failing. Of course, Trump is able to convince his supporters of anything -- facts be damned -- and appears to be entirely committed to making this false argument even as legally cast ballots are counted.

Biden, for his part, said in a tweet: "We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election."

4) Senate Republicans feel good-ish: Nothing, as I noted above, is close to over just yet. But Senate Republicans feel far better about their chances of holding the majority waking up on Wednesday than they did waking up on Tuesday. Why? Because, like in the presidential race, things have generally gone as expected so far. Yes, Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado), the most endangered Republican incumbent, lost. But so did Sen. Doug Jones (Alabama), the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent. Which left the math exactly where we started at the beginning of the night: Democrats needing to net three seats for the majority (if Biden wins) or four seats (if he doesn't). Long(ish) chances for Democratic challengers to knock off GOP incumbents in South Carolina and Texas fell by the wayside. And in toss-up races in North Carolina, Maine and Georgia, Republican incumbents held leads of varying sizes over their Democratic opponents. Those three states -- plus Arizona, where Democrat Mark Kelly is holding a clear edge over Sen. Martha McSally -- will decide which side holds the majority come January.

5) The lawsuits: Remember that over the weekend, Trump said this about Pennsylvania -- and its plan to continue to count mail-in ballots for several days after Tuesday: "Now, I don't know if that's going to be changed, because we're going to go in the night of -- as soon as that election is over, we're going in with our lawyers." What he and his legal team do -- in Pennsylvania and other states that will continue to count ballots through Wednesday and maybe even Thursday -- is anybody's guess. But Trump has long used litigation (or the threat of litigation) to muddy the waters or to intimidate people into giving him what he wants. That, of course, won't be so easy in a scenario where the presidency is on the line. Biden and his legal team will push back hard against any attempt to stop vote counts or invalidate ballots. And then, like most everything, it will come down to lawyers and judges. Sort of like what happened in the 2000 presidential race. In that contest, the Bush legal team was widely regarded as having won the legal fight, which allowed the then-Texas governor to win the political fight (and the presidency). Who will history judge as having won the coming legal fight in this election?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 166627

Reported Deaths: 2782
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24597388
Mobile17342322
Tuscaloosa10824145
Montgomery10760210
Madison9852101
Shelby782670
Baldwin698571
Lee673665
Calhoun492565
Marshall459352
Morgan456736
Etowah456354
Houston434135
DeKalb370330
Elmore332559
St. Clair325443
Limestone314134
Walker298595
Cullman286625
Talladega281838
Lauderdale276543
Jackson235919
Colbert231332
Franklin218932
Autauga218631
Blount210825
Russell20083
Chilton195833
Dale194552
Dallas190927
Covington189430
Coffee188511
Escambia176831
Tallapoosa140987
Clarke140817
Chambers139747
Pike139314
Marion113431
Marengo107123
Barbour10659
Butler102641
Winston98513
Geneva9847
Lawrence94633
Pickens93218
Bibb88315
Randolph87016
Hale79830
Cherokee79115
Clay77912
Washington77612
Henry7526
Lowndes73129
Monroe66810
Bullock65517
Crenshaw62430
Fayette61014
Perry6066
Cleburne5919
Conecuh57813
Wilcox57712
Macon56921
Lamar5356
Sumter48821
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2253
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 264587

Reported Deaths: 3379
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38288572
Davidson33402353
Knox1361597
Rutherford12730117
Hamilton12395111
Williamson766257
Sumner6598119
Wilson506565
Putnam468161
Montgomery452062
Out of TN435737
Sullivan416755
Madison399481
Washington396760
Maury380639
Bradley377824
Blount365042
Sevier358023
Robertson272943
Hamblen260050
Tipton256523
Unassigned24396
Dyer243138
Gibson227249
Coffee205830
Greene199856
Hardeman196833
Obion191527
Anderson190216
Bedford184723
Dickson184320
Trousdale18029
Fayette179827
Lawrence178020
McMinn176340
Carter174836
Cumberland173227
Loudon172413
Jefferson165224
Weakley164927
Wayne16247
Warren156711
Monroe155930
Lauderdale153218
Roane15288
Henderson146826
Hardin146123
Macon139425
Franklin137325
Haywood135228
Hawkins131229
White129515
Overton129125
Marshall123512
Johnson12329
Carroll120827
Cocke120117
Rhea118222
McNairy118130
Campbell114013
Cheatham113912
Smith105114
Bledsoe10504
Giles103538
Lake10034
Lincoln9884
Fentress97012
Crockett94523
Henry88812
Hickman85015
Marion84514
DeKalb79618
Chester75816
Decatur68911
Grainger6554
Grundy60914
Union5674
Claiborne5568
Polk54513
Unicoi5156
Lewis4916
Jackson4888
Humphreys4824
Morgan4667
Benton46210
Houston45117
Cannon4472
Scott4375
Clay42716
Sequatchie3752
Perry3649
Stewart36413
Meigs3496
Pickett2909
Moore2882
Van Buren2182
Hancock1293

Most Popular Stories

Community Events