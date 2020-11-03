Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'This is it': Late night makes a case against President Trump

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden are nervous for Election Day and give their take on the potential firing of Dr. Fauci.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Late night TV comedians, like much of America, were grappling with their anxiety on the eve of the US election.

Stephen Colbert, for one, wants everyone to remain calm.

The host of the "Late Show" on CBS opened his broadcast on the eve of the election by taking it easy and telling an anxious nation to relax.

"I'm oddly calm," Colbert said Monday night. "I'm approaching tomorrow with the languid placidity of the blue whale. My heart beats but eight times a minute. I'm the most relaxed I've been in months because at 11:38 the night before the election, what are you going to do?"

Colbert said America can officially say that it has given Trump a chance and that everyone has made up their mind.

"We are in the grip of the gravitational forces of democracy, which is pulling us towards the results," Colbert said. "It's like our country is a deep space object falling towards a black hole. Either we're going to get sucked over the event horizon into a well of corruption that not even votes can escape from or we use this gravity well to slingshot and pick up speed, and go off in a completely different direction. "

Colbert added, "Maybe that planet where Baby Yoda lives. He's cute."

The host said Tuesday is not just a test of the strength of American voters, but of American institutions.

"It just needs to hold together for one last run," Colbert said. "Our democracy is like the Millennium Falcon. She ain't pretty, but remember when she passed the voting rights act in 12 parsecs?"

Over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel eased his pre-election jitters with tequila shots and meditation.

"The past four years have taken a toll on all of us, except for one person -- Donald Trump," Kimmel said on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night. "Donald Trump is the only president who hasn't aged in office at all."

Kimmel said that "24 hours from now, our long national nightmare will be... contested for weeks on end."

"The best way to describe how I'm feeling right now, it's somewhere between Christmas Eve and the night before a liver transplant," he said.

Trevor Noah of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" was looking beyond Election Day to Election Night.

"I promise you now if Biden wins on Election Night, then Trump will say 'You've got to hold everything until all the votes are counted.' And then when all of the votes are counted, Trump will say, 'Oh, we should hold everything until all the votes are recounted," Noah said. "Trump is that kid that keeps changing the rules until he wins. Best of five. Best of 13. Best of 123!"

So Noah broke it down in a way that he said Trump would understand.

"Donald, we have to wait for the election results," Noah said. "Because right now they're under audit by the IRS."

And on NBC's "Late Night," Seth Meyers laid out what he's seen over the last four years.

"One of the many things you can say about the Trump era and about this campaign is that it's been exhausting," Meyers said. "Just four years of constant crises, late breaking news, midnight votes and 3AM tweets."

Meyers told the audience that "this is it," and that this is our chance to put an end to "the cruelty" and the "abuse of power" and the "criminal neglect."

And in a rare TV appearance, singer Tracy Chapman performed a moving, acoustic rendition of her 1998 single "Talkin' Bout A Revolution."

"Trump incites violence, and threatens to cheat because he wants us to feel like he's inevitable. That he's isolated from public opinion and democratic accountability. That nothing and no one can stop him," Meyers said on Monday night. "Tomorrow is our chance to prove him wrong."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165984

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24597388
Mobile17342322
Tuscaloosa10824145
Montgomery10760210
Madison9852101
Shelby782670
Baldwin698571
Lee673665
Calhoun492565
Marshall459352
Morgan456736
Etowah456354
Houston434135
DeKalb370330
Elmore332559
St. Clair325443
Limestone314134
Walker298595
Cullman286625
Talladega281838
Lauderdale276543
Jackson235919
Colbert231332
Franklin218932
Autauga218631
Blount210825
Russell20083
Chilton195833
Dale194552
Dallas190927
Covington189430
Coffee188511
Escambia176831
Tallapoosa140987
Clarke140817
Chambers139747
Pike139314
Marion113431
Marengo107123
Barbour10659
Butler102641
Winston98513
Geneva9847
Lawrence94633
Pickens93218
Bibb88315
Randolph87016
Hale79830
Cherokee79115
Clay77912
Washington77612
Henry7526
Lowndes73129
Monroe66810
Bullock65517
Crenshaw62430
Fayette61014
Perry6066
Cleburne5919
Conecuh57813
Wilcox57712
Macon56921
Lamar5356
Sumter48821
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2253
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 264587

Reported Deaths: 3379
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38288572
Davidson33402353
Knox1361597
Rutherford12730117
Hamilton12395111
Williamson766257
Sumner6598119
Wilson506565
Putnam468161
Montgomery452062
Out of TN435737
Sullivan416755
Madison399481
Washington396760
Maury380639
Bradley377824
Blount365042
Sevier358023
Robertson272943
Hamblen260050
Tipton256523
Unassigned24396
Dyer243138
Gibson227249
Coffee205830
Greene199856
Hardeman196833
Obion191527
Anderson190216
Bedford184723
Dickson184320
Trousdale18029
Fayette179827
Lawrence178020
McMinn176340
Carter174836
Cumberland173227
Loudon172413
Jefferson165224
Weakley164927
Wayne16247
Warren156711
Monroe155930
Lauderdale153218
Roane15288
Henderson146826
Hardin146123
Macon139425
Franklin137325
Haywood135228
Hawkins131229
White129515
Overton129125
Marshall123512
Johnson12329
Carroll120827
Cocke120117
Rhea118222
McNairy118130
Campbell114013
Cheatham113912
Smith105114
Bledsoe10504
Giles103538
Lake10034
Lincoln9884
Fentress97012
Crockett94523
Henry88812
Hickman85015
Marion84514
DeKalb79618
Chester75816
Decatur68911
Grainger6554
Grundy60914
Union5674
Claiborne5568
Polk54513
Unicoi5156
Lewis4916
Jackson4888
Humphreys4824
Morgan4667
Benton46210
Houston45117
Cannon4472
Scott4375
Clay42716
Sequatchie3752
Perry3649
Stewart36413
Meigs3496
Pickett2909
Moore2882
Van Buren2182
Hancock1293

Most Popular Stories

Community Events