Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Why this race likely comes down to Arizona and Pennsylvania

Four years ago President Trump flipped Pennsylvania red on his path to the White House. John King explains which cities and suburbs Joe Biden needs to turn it blue again.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Nov 3, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

President Donald Trump is trying to stop former Vice President Joe Biden's pathway to 270 electoral votes. The polls released over the weekend suggest that this will be a difficult, but not an impossible task.

Trump's best path to stop Biden is for there to be a larger than average polling error in Arizona and especially Pennsylvania.

The electoral math is pretty simple. Biden needs to find 38 electoral votes on top of the 232 in the contests that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He's likely to win the one from Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. Remember, the state of Nebraska allocates an electoral vote to the winner of each of its congressional districts.

On top of that, Biden holds clear and significant leads in two states Trump won by less than a point in 2016: Michigan and Wisconsin. A CNN/SSRS poll on Saturday put Biden up 12 points in Michigan among likely voters, while Biden led in Wisconsin by 8 points in a CNN/SSRS poll and 11 points in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday.

Build your own road to 270 electoral votes with CNN's interactive map

Those two states are worth a combined 26 electoral votes. Add in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, you get Biden to 259 electoral votes.

This means Biden needs to get 11 more electoral votes. Other polls released on Saturday and Sunday from individual states worth at least 11 electoral votes suggest he will have options to choose from.

The hardest lift is probably in Florida. A New York Times/Siena College poll has Biden and Trump separated by 3 points, while an ABC News/Washington Post poll has the race within 2 points. Although the nominal leader in both was different, the polls combined indicate what has become clear for weeks. Florida and its 29 electoral votes are too close to call with perhaps a slight edge to Biden.

Biden could also get to 270 electoral votes with North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes. A CNN/SSRS poll had Biden up by 6 points there yesterday, while the polling average puts the race closer to a 3 point edge. This is a race that Biden is favored to win, though one where an average sized polling error (about 3 points in competitive presidential races dating back to 1972) would be enough for Trump to emerge victorious.

If Trump is able to take both Florida and North Carolina (along with Georgia which has similar polling to Florida), then you can begin to see how Trump could pull it off.

He would need to win in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Is that possible? Yes. Will it be easy? No.

Let's start with Arizona. Biden had a 6 point advantage in a New York Times/Siena College poll put out on Sunday. CNN/SSRS had Biden at 50% and Trump at 46% on Saturday. The average poll overall has Biden up by 4 points. So Trump needs a larger than average polling error in a state where there hasn't been a tradition of polling errors favoring Republicans.

If Trump is able to overcome that, he'll still need to go into Pennsylvania and win there. (There's a reason Trump has been barnstorming the state.)

Three polls out this weekend show similar results in the Keystone State. Biden was up 5 points in a Muhlenberg College poll (well within the poll's 5.5 point margin of error), 6 points in a New York Times/Siena College poll and 7 points in an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Overcoming an average 6 point polling deficit is possible. It's quite hard though. It's basically a little less than the chance of flipping a coin in the air three times and having it land on heads all three times.

As I've noted before, this isn't 2016. Trump needs something to have a bigger polling miss. See it's not only the state polls that need to be off by a considerable margin. Trump has to hope the national polls are off by plenty, too.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

He's down about 9 points nationally. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll emphasizes that point with Trump trailing by 10 points in their final national poll released Sunday. Trump was down just 4 points in their final 2016 poll.

The national polls were quite good in 2016. And although the national margin and the margin in the state that ultimately determines the winner can differ (see 2016), there won't be a 9 point gap between them. Nothing like that has ever been close to happening since the Republican Party was founded.

That means that whatever polling error hits the swing states needs to happen in the national polling as well, unlike in 2016.

This again is possible, though it is unlikely. That makes Biden a clear favorite and Trump a clear underdog with just two days to go until Election Day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165984

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24597388
Mobile17342322
Tuscaloosa10824145
Montgomery10760210
Madison9852101
Shelby782670
Baldwin698571
Lee673665
Calhoun492565
Marshall459352
Morgan456736
Etowah456354
Houston434135
DeKalb370330
Elmore332559
St. Clair325443
Limestone314134
Walker298595
Cullman286625
Talladega281838
Lauderdale276543
Jackson235919
Colbert231332
Franklin218932
Autauga218631
Blount210825
Russell20083
Chilton195833
Dale194552
Dallas190927
Covington189430
Coffee188511
Escambia176831
Tallapoosa140987
Clarke140817
Chambers139747
Pike139314
Marion113431
Marengo107123
Barbour10659
Butler102641
Winston98513
Geneva9847
Lawrence94633
Pickens93218
Bibb88315
Randolph87016
Hale79830
Cherokee79115
Clay77912
Washington77612
Henry7526
Lowndes73129
Monroe66810
Bullock65517
Crenshaw62430
Fayette61014
Perry6066
Cleburne5919
Conecuh57813
Wilcox57712
Macon56921
Lamar5356
Sumter48821
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2253
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 264587

Reported Deaths: 3379
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38288572
Davidson33402353
Knox1361597
Rutherford12730117
Hamilton12395111
Williamson766257
Sumner6598119
Wilson506565
Putnam468161
Montgomery452062
Out of TN435737
Sullivan416755
Madison399481
Washington396760
Maury380639
Bradley377824
Blount365042
Sevier358023
Robertson272943
Hamblen260050
Tipton256523
Unassigned24396
Dyer243138
Gibson227249
Coffee205830
Greene199856
Hardeman196833
Obion191527
Anderson190216
Bedford184723
Dickson184320
Trousdale18029
Fayette179827
Lawrence178020
McMinn176340
Carter174836
Cumberland173227
Loudon172413
Jefferson165224
Weakley164927
Wayne16247
Warren156711
Monroe155930
Lauderdale153218
Roane15288
Henderson146826
Hardin146123
Macon139425
Franklin137325
Haywood135228
Hawkins131229
White129515
Overton129125
Marshall123512
Johnson12329
Carroll120827
Cocke120117
Rhea118222
McNairy118130
Campbell114013
Cheatham113912
Smith105114
Bledsoe10504
Giles103538
Lake10034
Lincoln9884
Fentress97012
Crockett94523
Henry88812
Hickman85015
Marion84514
DeKalb79618
Chester75816
Decatur68911
Grainger6554
Grundy60914
Union5674
Claiborne5568
Polk54513
Unicoi5156
Lewis4916
Jackson4888
Humphreys4824
Morgan4667
Benton46210
Houston45117
Cannon4472
Scott4375
Clay42716
Sequatchie3752
Perry3649
Stewart36413
Meigs3496
Pickett2909
Moore2882
Van Buren2182
Hancock1293

Most Popular Stories

Community Events