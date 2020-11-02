Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts

Time to vote, America

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with former national security adviser John Bolton about President Donald Trump's rhetoric around when mail-in ballots should be counted and Trump's threats of legal action after polls close on Election Day.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

It's Election Eve.

> 96 million people have already voted.

> 9.3 million people have been infected with Covid-19.

Americans get their last chance Tuesday to judge the presidency of President Donald Trump.

You can tell he's nervous because he made the final moments of his reelection argument about excluding people's votes from being counted.

We don't know who will win this election, but we have already learned something very important about US politics in 2020, and that's this: One party has been actively and openly trying to get people's votes thrown out.

It is literally anti-democratic.

If this were being done quietly, it would be a scandal. Done out loud by the President, it has the veneer of policy. Or at least that's the way it's being treated. But it's no less corrosive to people's faith in the system.

Damn the torpedoes. I've been a little surprised not to feel more urgency from Democratic nominee Joe Biden or his campaign.

Former President Barack Obama was nailing three-pointers before a speech over the weekend. Biden was out with Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh. Those interludes felt like normal-year retail politics, regular get-out-the-young-vote moves at a time when the whole democratic system could be teetering. It's clear that Biden is trying to project a steady hand when everyone's shaking. Then again, this is the turnout portion of an election. It's a few extra people in each neighborhood that make winners.

There's a pit in my stomach tonight. I honestly wonder what comes next and I can't shake the unease.

Will there be violence if Trump wins?

Will there be violence if Trump loses?

Cities, states and businesses have all been preparing for the possibility of civil unrest.

They're erecting a "non-scalable fence" around the White House.

Coordinated attack. Trump's warnings that any result that does not end with him in the White House must be "rigged" are working in tandem with Republican efforts to have hundreds of thousands of votes thrown out. Those efforts have faltered in key state and federal courts.

Too far. Not even the all-Republican Texas state Supreme Court or the Republican-appointed federal court judge were buying the argument of conservative activists and legislators that more than 100,000 votes cast at drive-in polling places should be invalidated. Details here.

Steve Vladeck, a CNN analyst and constitutional law professor at the University of Texas, ripped the lawsuits brought by Republicans in Texas and elsewhere. He argued in The Washington Post they were functionally about invalidating votes Republicans think will be damaging to them:

"Like so many 11th-hour voting-related suits filed by Republicans in recent weeks, this suit has almost nothing to do with voter fraud. Rather, it's the latest in a consistent and cynical line of suits — in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, among others — that appear motivated by partisan gain, assuming that the exclusion of any set of ballots from Harris County, the third-largest in the country and one of Texas's key Democratic strongholds, is good for Republicans."

It's the voters' turn. Anything less than a blowout seems destined to be a legal battle. "I don't think it's fair that we have to wait for a long period of time after the election ... We're going in the night of — as soon as the election is over — we're going in with our lawyers," Trump promised.

Polling suggests Joe Biden is in the stronger spot. But polling deceived us four years ago. And if there are only two real options, either one could win. Make no mistake that come Wednesday (or later), we could be talking about Trump's reelection.

Historical notes -- Trump should be winning. Only three incumbent presidents in Trump's lifetime have lost their bid for a second term. And Gerald Ford was never himself elected, so he gets a huge asterisk. That Trump is in a place of weakness, according to polls, is evidence, maybe, that division, discord and a failure to do even basic leadership like pushing mask mandates during a pandemic have turned voters off.

The other way to end an election -- Today I watched the speech Ronald Reagan gave on Election Eve in 1980. It was, to my 2020 ears, incredibly hokey. But it was also hopeful. He sat in a chair and told Americans to believe in their ability to come together.

"Let us resolve they will say of our day and our generation that we did keep faith with our God, that we did act worthy of ourselves; that we did protect and pass on lovingly that shining city on a hill," he said in closing.

Act worthy of yourself. Trump, for comparison, is tweeting his approval of a caravan of pickup trucks endangering a Biden campaign bus in Texas. And he's trying to poison faith in elections to ward off the humility of a possible loss.

Read this from CNN's Kevin Liptak, who spent the weekend on the campaign trail with Trump.

The Covid election and a changing US state -- And read this from CNN's Dan Merica, who spent time in Arizona's key Maricopa County, trying to figure out how coronavirus and Trump's leadership would affect his chances. He found a lot of people willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt despite the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died.

What's next? Both Trump and Biden wrapped up their arguments in Pennsylvania. It's not a bad bet we'll be talking about that state late into the night on Tuesday.

And if it's not that close, that might be a good indicator of what's to come.

But don't expect a decision on election night. In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, both key states, officials have said many ballots will not be fully counted. This thing, as we've said repeatedly, will take a while.

: What to watch in exit polls

I'm going to be watching exit polls and results on election night and try to identify themes about why either side won or lost and what it says about the country right now.

That said, I'm no polling expert. And exit polls are one of the most misunderstood tools in political journalism. They're also among the first things we'll hear about on election night.

So I'll be leaning heavily on the people at CNN who are.

I asked Ryan Struyk, who does know quite a bit about polls and who normally works with Jake Tapper on the State of the Union staff, for his thoughts.

He sent over a lot more than I expected. I'll put the entire guide below:

The exit polls will offer us some key clues about whether Trump or Biden are winning over the voters they need to clinch the White House. Here's what I'm watching:

The key groups to watch for Trump:

  • White voters without a college degree: This group propelled Trump to the presidency four years ago, but now, Biden hopes to narrow the gap. Trump won White voters without a college degree by 31 points in Michigan, 32 points in Pennsylvania and 28 points in Wisconsin. Trump needs to try to hold those margins again.
  • White women: Pre-election polls suggest Trump is losing ground with this group, but he needs to stop the bleeding to have a fighting chance. A gaping gender gap could be fatal to Trump's reelection bid. Trump won White women by 9 points in 2016.
  • Independent voters: Independent voters haven't given either candidate a double-digit advantage in more than 30 years. Could Biden break the streak? Trump narrowly won independent voters by 4 points in 2016, and he'll need to keep things close with this group to win again.

The key groups to watch for Biden:

  • Seniors: Trump won voters over 65 years old by 7 points in 2016, but amid a pandemic that is disproportionately killing older Americans, Biden may win them back in key states like Florida. Plus, Trump won White seniors by 19 points. Can Biden break even?
  • Trump-to-Biden voters and former third party voters: How many former Trump voters can Biden convince to cross party lines? In a tight race, even picking off 5-10% of them could make a difference. Plus, almost 6% of voters went third party in 2016. Where will they fall now?
  • White voters with a college degree: One of the big surprises of 2016 came when White voters with a college degree backed Trump by 3 points. Polls suggest they will likely go for Biden in 2020, but Biden needs to run up the score, especially among college-educated women.
  • Black and Latino voters, especially men: Trump has been pushing to make inroads with Black and Latino men, where even a small shift could help make up losses with other groups. Hillary Clinton won Black men by 69 points and Latino men by 31 points in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165984

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24472388
Mobile17298322
Tuscaloosa10792145
Montgomery10702210
Madison9787101
Shelby778870
Baldwin696671
Lee671565
Calhoun489265
Marshall457052
Etowah453054
Morgan452336
Houston432035
DeKalb369130
Elmore331459
St. Clair324043
Limestone310834
Walker296695
Cullman283125
Talladega280838
Lauderdale274343
Jackson234719
Colbert230732
Franklin218532
Autauga217331
Blount209525
Russell20073
Chilton194633
Dale192652
Dallas190727
Covington189230
Coffee187811
Escambia176831
Clarke140617
Tallapoosa140387
Chambers139247
Pike138514
Marion112731
Marengo106623
Barbour10619
Butler102441
Winston98113
Geneva9757
Lawrence94133
Pickens92918
Bibb87815
Randolph86516
Hale79630
Cherokee78715
Clay77612
Washington77412
Henry7476
Lowndes72829
Monroe66810
Bullock65517
Crenshaw62130
Fayette60814
Perry6066
Cleburne5909
Conecuh57713
Wilcox57612
Macon56521
Lamar5346
Sumter48821
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2233
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 261426

Reported Deaths: 3353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37762571
Davidson33119352
Knox1346996
Rutherford12607116
Hamilton12313111
Williamson758257
Sumner6500117
Wilson499964
Putnam465059
Montgomery448061
Out of TN424136
Sullivan414453
Madison395681
Washington394859
Bradley375424
Maury366139
Blount360241
Sevier354823
Robertson271243
Hamblen258450
Tipton250623
Dyer239838
Unassigned22476
Gibson224448
Coffee203628
Greene197355
Hardeman195633
Obion188327
Anderson186916
Bedford183023
Dickson179720
Trousdale17959
Fayette178827
Carter174736
Lawrence174620
McMinn174439
Loudon171413
Cumberland170827
Jefferson163624
Weakley163626
Wayne16247
Monroe154629
Warren154211
Lauderdale151518
Roane14618
Henderson145526
Hardin145323
Macon139025
Franklin135725
Haywood133928
Hawkins130029
Overton128225
White127315
Johnson12228
Marshall122112
Carroll119227
Cocke117817
McNairy117130
Rhea116821
Campbell113313
Cheatham112712
Bledsoe10474
Smith104614
Giles102738
Lake9984
Lincoln9724
Fentress95812
Crockett92923
Henry86012
Hickman84615
Marion83514
DeKalb79318
Chester75416
Decatur68911
Grainger6494
Grundy60513
Union5654
Claiborne5568
Polk54213
Unicoi5055
Jackson4848
Lewis4816
Humphreys4724
Morgan4637
Cannon4422
Benton44110
Houston43917
Clay42616
Scott4235
Sequatchie3702
Stewart36213
Perry3559
Meigs3396
Pickett2899
Moore2862
Van Buren2172
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events