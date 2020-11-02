Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts

The real question of this election

Article Image

CNN's John Avlon describes the "dark history" of an alternative way to win an election.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by John Avlon

Forty years ago, Ronald Reagan dispatched President Jimmy Carter with a simple question to the American people: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

The question of the 2020 election is a variation on the theme: "Is our country better off now than it was four years ago?"

Good people can disagree about politics, but let's look at the data.

America is more divided at home and less respected around the world. Our national debt is higher, income inequality larger and more Americans are unemployed than when Donald Trump came into office. We're even divided on basic questions of science: Trump's disastrously denial-driven response to the pandemic has caused America to have 20% of the world's deaths despite having just 4% of the world's population, with cases spiking to new highs as we head into Election Day. So it's not a surprise that more than 80% of Americans say they are not satisfied with the way things are going in the USA.

The pessimism is palpable around the world. It's a disgrace that President Trump is less trusted around the world than dictators like Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping, according to Pew research. Perhaps not coincidentally, dissatisfaction with democracy is rising and our allies fear that the US could leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a Trump second term.

This is all a result of President Trump. Sixty percent of Americans say Trump makes us more divided, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll -- while only 20% of Republicans can summon a straight face to argue that he has united the nation.

The truth is that he never tried to unite the nation -- just as he's never really tried to win the popular vote in his re-election, choosing to focus instead on the electoral college. Usually incumbents try (and succeed) to do both. With his constant assaults on facts and amplification assorted conspiracy theories, Trump was politically weak and divisive well before Covid-19 hit: he is the only president in the history of Gallup polls never to be above 50% approval rating. According to the Washington Post, Trump has made over 22,000 false or misleading claims and counting -- averaging 50 lies a day towards the end of the campaign. We know who Donald Trump is, and he will only get completely unrestrained by decency and democratic norms if he is re-elected.

To be sure, Trump has hardcore supporters who have embraced him as a badge of identity. They would back him if, as he said during his 2016 campaign, he shot someone on Fifth Avenue or refused to accept a peaceful transfer of power, as he said during this election season. Belief systems are, after all, impervious to reason.

There are other, so called "shy Trump voters" who rationalize their support through negative partisanship, convincing themselves that Trump is really running against the far-left polices of Bernie Sanders, not the more centrist Joe Biden. These folks are quick to say they are embarrassed by his unhinged tweets, his lack of basic decency, by his constant attacks on facts. They'll say they don't agree with him on all issues: maybe they believe that climate change is real or support LGBT rights, or a woman's right to choose, or immigration or standing up to dictators like Putin. They'll condemn corruption and incompetence, before deflecting with a healthy dollop of whataboutism.

But they'll say that ultimately Trump is simply better for their interests. If they make more than $400,000 a year, they'll probably be worried about getting their taxes raised and believe that Democrats would be worse for the economy (despite the fact that the stock market performs better when a Democrat is president). Before Covid-19 hit, Trump had a solid lead on the economy and he is fond of pointing out that 56% of Americans say they are better off than they were four years ago, according to Gallup. Then again, Gallup also found that 56% of voters say that Trump does not deserve to be re-elected. There would appear to be some overlap.

Here's the thing: you cannot take Donald Trump a la carte. If you vote for his re-election, you are endorsing his divisive and destructive style of presidential leadership and saying that you want four more years of it. Remember, history shows that character is the essential quality for presidents. And if you're making your decision solely on dollars and cents, you might be discounting the overall cost-benefit ratio of a Trump second term. It's worth asking how much of your economic well-being is wrapped up in the strength of our liberal democracy.

Because if the idea of America as a beacon of freedom and a bastion of liberal democracy is degraded, America will become a much more divided and less stable place in a more dangerous world. Second term presidents are not constrained by the need to be re-elected. They are also more likely to establish a model that future candidates will follow. There will be more lawlessness and cronyism, more scandals and abuses of civil liberties. If climate change accelerates due to a fundamental policy of denial and negligence, is it worth asking how that will impact your quality of life? And if Trump's reelection strengthens the claims of ethnonationalist leaders who want democracy to be dysfunctional because it strengthens their autocratic regimes, what will that do for the trajectory of the 21st century?

These are not small points. They are fundamental. For baby boomers, there's an added burden: this election will determine their political legacy. If at the end of their governing-age life they double down on Trump, whatever youthful idealism their generation once embodied will close on this coldly ironic coda.

The truth is that we cannot ultimately separate our individual self-interest from the common good. Asking whether you are better off can't be cut off from the question of whether our country is better off. The two are interconnected. The test of leadership is whether we leave our country better than it was handed to us. The trajectory implications of this election are huge and will be felt for generations. This is a time for choosing. So how will you answer the question? And decades from now, do you honestly believe that you will feel proud of your decision when your children or grandchildren ask you to explain your vote?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165984

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24472388
Mobile17298322
Tuscaloosa10792145
Montgomery10702210
Madison9787101
Shelby778870
Baldwin696671
Lee671565
Calhoun489265
Marshall457052
Etowah453054
Morgan452336
Houston432035
DeKalb369130
Elmore331459
St. Clair324043
Limestone310834
Walker296695
Cullman283125
Talladega280838
Lauderdale274343
Jackson234719
Colbert230732
Franklin218532
Autauga217331
Blount209525
Russell20073
Chilton194633
Dale192652
Dallas190727
Covington189230
Coffee187811
Escambia176831
Clarke140617
Tallapoosa140387
Chambers139247
Pike138514
Marion112731
Marengo106623
Barbour10619
Butler102441
Winston98113
Geneva9757
Lawrence94133
Pickens92918
Bibb87815
Randolph86516
Hale79630
Cherokee78715
Clay77612
Washington77412
Henry7476
Lowndes72829
Monroe66810
Bullock65517
Crenshaw62130
Fayette60814
Perry6066
Cleburne5909
Conecuh57713
Wilcox57612
Macon56521
Lamar5346
Sumter48821
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2233
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 261426

Reported Deaths: 3353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37762571
Davidson33119352
Knox1346996
Rutherford12607116
Hamilton12313111
Williamson758257
Sumner6500117
Wilson499964
Putnam465059
Montgomery448061
Out of TN424136
Sullivan414453
Madison395681
Washington394859
Bradley375424
Maury366139
Blount360241
Sevier354823
Robertson271243
Hamblen258450
Tipton250623
Dyer239838
Unassigned22476
Gibson224448
Coffee203628
Greene197355
Hardeman195633
Obion188327
Anderson186916
Bedford183023
Dickson179720
Trousdale17959
Fayette178827
Carter174736
Lawrence174620
McMinn174439
Loudon171413
Cumberland170827
Jefferson163624
Weakley163626
Wayne16247
Monroe154629
Warren154211
Lauderdale151518
Roane14618
Henderson145526
Hardin145323
Macon139025
Franklin135725
Haywood133928
Hawkins130029
Overton128225
White127315
Johnson12228
Marshall122112
Carroll119227
Cocke117817
McNairy117130
Rhea116821
Campbell113313
Cheatham112712
Bledsoe10474
Smith104614
Giles102738
Lake9984
Lincoln9724
Fentress95812
Crockett92923
Henry86012
Hickman84615
Marion83514
DeKalb79318
Chester75416
Decatur68911
Grainger6494
Grundy60513
Union5654
Claiborne5568
Polk54213
Unicoi5055
Jackson4848
Lewis4816
Humphreys4724
Morgan4637
Cannon4422
Benton44110
Houston43917
Clay42616
Scott4235
Sequatchie3702
Stewart36213
Perry3559
Meigs3396
Pickett2899
Moore2862
Van Buren2172
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events