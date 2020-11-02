Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for November 2: Election, Covid-19, US protests, Thailand, Poland

Hurricane Eta has formed to the east of Nicaragua. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has what impacts Central America can expect, as well as the Election Day forecast.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane season just keeps on coming. Hurricane Eta is expected to gain steam over the next 24 hours, bringing catastrophic conditions to Central America

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

It's the day before the presidential election, and President Trump and former VP Joe Biden are making their last appeals to voters. President Trump traveled through Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida this weekend, downplaying the pandemic and even hinting that he would fire internationally respected infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. Trump will continue his whirlwind tour today through North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Joe Biden will campaign in Ohio and Pennsylvania -- a key swing state that could be the tipping point of a close election. Meanwhile, the US Postal Service has recorded another drop in ballot deliveries, stoking anxiety as election deadlines near. The Texas Supreme Court has also denied a petition led by Republicans seeking to invalidate nearly 127,000 drive-thru votes in the Houston area. A similar case awaits a decision today in federal court.

2. Coronavirus 

More than 1.2 million people worldwide have now died of Covid-19, and some nations are preparing for an even more devastating winter. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn lawmakers today that coronavirus deaths this winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak. Johnson has been criticized by Conservative Party members for "giving in to scientific advisers" after announcing a new strict national lockdown this weekend. The US is hurtling toward 10 million cumulative cases as 31 states reported record daily Covid-19 case numbers last month. It's another clear sign that, contrary to President Trump's repeated denials, the pandemic is not going away. And some Republicans are breaking ranks with the President to drive that point home. "We haven't beaten this yet," GOP Sen. Rick Scott said yesterday.

3. US unrest 

Federal authorities are expected to put another "non-scalable" fence around the entire perimeter of the White House -- like the one erected during protests this summer -- in preparation for possible unrest following the election. There have already been some concerning incidents. The FBI is investigating the alleged harassment of a Joe Biden campaign bus by motorists displaying Trump 2020 flags in Texas. People in vehicles that were part of a "Trump Train" yelled profanities and obscenities, then blockaded the Biden entourage. Neither Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, were aboard. In the New York metro area, hundreds of vehicles flying Trump, MAGA and American flags caused delays over the weekend when they stopped traffic to cheer and chant. In Virginia, police responded yesterday to incidents during another "Trump Train" rally. There's also concern that election unrest could coalesce with ongoing racial justice protests, like those seen in Portland, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

4. International protests 

Thailand's King has spoken out about anti-government protests that have gripped the country for more than four months. Demonstrators are calling for democracy and reform of the monarchy, including a new constitution, the dissolution of parliament and resignation of the Prime Minister, a former army general who seized power in a 2014 coup. When the King was asked whether there was any room for compromise with such demands, the monarch said, "Thailand is the land of compromise." Across the world in Poland, huge crowds turned out in the capital city of Warsaw over the weekend to protest a court decision to ban nearly all abortions. Some estimated as many as 150,000 people attended, making it one of the largest protests in the country in decades. Demonstrations have been a daily occurrence since the controversial abortion decision was handed down on October 22.

5. Virginia missing children

US marshals have located 27 missing children in Virginia as part of an ongoing nationwide operation to find endangered minors. Missing children are at high risk of abuse and sex trafficking, a release from the Department of Justice said. A similar operation was carried out in Georgia in August, resulting in the rescue of 26 children and the safe location of 13 others. While many of these children were believed to be the victims of trafficking and physical or sexual abuse, others were located at the request of law enforcement to make sure they weren't in danger.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A look back at Sean Connery's unforgettable roles 

The dashing actor's work went way beyond Bond.

The good causes behind NoShavember 

Ditch your razors, beard-havers. It's time to let the follicles flow! 

Here's where to get deals or free food on Election Day 

So you can plan your stress-eating ahead of time.

Humans have been living on the International Space Station for 20 years

That's pretty cool!

A couple got married at the Dunkin' drive-thru where they met

She was the manager, he was a customer, and they lived happily ever after.

TODAY'S NUMBER

140,000

That's roughly how many gas stations there are in the US, and more than half of them are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon right now. It's all due to plummeting oil prices and less demand.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The French government must unite society to reject all forms of bigotry and extremism, respect religious and cultural differences, and protect all people from violence and oppression. Until the government does so, American Muslims should exercise caution and avoid travel to France."

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The Muslim advocacy group has issued an advisory warning Muslims against traveling to France as the country deals with the fallout of two deadly incidents of extremist violence.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A moment of ... calm

I was looking for relaxing videos to kick off this stressful week and came across one of the all-time classics. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162720

Reported Deaths: 2735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24472388
Mobile17298322
Tuscaloosa10792145
Montgomery10702210
Madison9787101
Shelby778870
Baldwin696671
Lee671565
Calhoun489265
Marshall457052
Etowah453054
Morgan452336
Houston432035
DeKalb369130
Elmore331459
St. Clair324043
Limestone310834
Walker296695
Cullman283125
Talladega280838
Lauderdale274343
Jackson234719
Colbert230732
Franklin218532
Autauga217331
Blount209525
Russell20073
Chilton194633
Dale192652
Dallas190727
Covington189230
Coffee187811
Escambia176831
Clarke140617
Tallapoosa140387
Chambers139247
Pike138514
Marion112731
Marengo106623
Barbour10619
Butler102441
Winston98113
Geneva9757
Lawrence94133
Pickens92918
Bibb87815
Randolph86516
Hale79630
Cherokee78715
Clay77612
Washington77412
Henry7476
Lowndes72829
Monroe66810
Bullock65517
Crenshaw62130
Fayette60814
Perry6066
Cleburne5909
Conecuh57713
Wilcox57612
Macon56521
Lamar5346
Sumter48821
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2233
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 261426

Reported Deaths: 3353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37762571
Davidson33119352
Knox1346996
Rutherford12607116
Hamilton12313111
Williamson758257
Sumner6500117
Wilson499964
Putnam465059
Montgomery448061
Out of TN424136
Sullivan414453
Madison395681
Washington394859
Bradley375424
Maury366139
Blount360241
Sevier354823
Robertson271243
Hamblen258450
Tipton250623
Dyer239838
Unassigned22476
Gibson224448
Coffee203628
Greene197355
Hardeman195633
Obion188327
Anderson186916
Bedford183023
Dickson179720
Trousdale17959
Fayette178827
Carter174736
Lawrence174620
McMinn174439
Loudon171413
Cumberland170827
Jefferson163624
Weakley163626
Wayne16247
Monroe154629
Warren154211
Lauderdale151518
Roane14618
Henderson145526
Hardin145323
Macon139025
Franklin135725
Haywood133928
Hawkins130029
Overton128225
White127315
Johnson12228
Marshall122112
Carroll119227
Cocke117817
McNairy117130
Rhea116821
Campbell113313
Cheatham112712
Bledsoe10474
Smith104614
Giles102738
Lake9984
Lincoln9724
Fentress95812
Crockett92923
Henry86012
Hickman84615
Marion83514
DeKalb79318
Chester75416
Decatur68911
Grainger6494
Grundy60513
Union5654
Claiborne5568
Polk54213
Unicoi5055
Jackson4848
Lewis4816
Humphreys4724
Morgan4637
Cannon4422
Benton44110
Houston43917
Clay42616
Scott4235
Sequatchie3702
Stewart36213
Perry3559
Meigs3396
Pickett2899
Moore2862
Van Buren2172
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events