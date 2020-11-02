Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Nikki McKibbin, 'American Idol' contestant, has died at 42

Nikki McKibbin, a contestant on the first season of "American Idol," has died after suffering an aneurysm, according to a Facebook post from her husband.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

Nikki McKibbin, a contestant on the first season of "American Idol," has died. She was 42.

McKibbin suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday, her husband Craig Sadler announced Saturday in a Facebook post. McKibbin was kept on life support until Saturday so her organs could be donated, he wrote.

"She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us. There are only a few hours left for me to hold her hand and kiss her forehead," Sadler wrote.

Sadler said that when she was taken to the operating room, the surgical staff played the song "Landslide" sung by Stevie Nicks, who McKibbin "practically worshiped."

Sadler asked fans to take a moment to listen the song and think of McKibbin.

"She will know that you're sharing her farewell. She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too," he wrote.

McKibbin finished third in the first season of "American Idol" in 2002, behind winner Kelly Clarkson and runner-up Justin Guarini.

"Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time," according to the show's Twitter account.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162720

Reported Deaths: 2735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24285384
Mobile17261320
Tuscaloosa10734145
Montgomery10654210
Madison9680101
Shelby771670
Baldwin694071
Lee670265
Calhoun486165
Marshall453752
Etowah451254
Morgan447436
Houston430035
DeKalb365830
Elmore330959
St. Clair320643
Limestone303134
Walker294995
Talladega279738
Cullman278125
Lauderdale246543
Jackson232119
Autauga215931
Colbert215132
Franklin212032
Blount207425
Russell20043
Chilton193833
Dale190652
Dallas190627
Covington188630
Coffee186511
Escambia176631
Tallapoosa139887
Clarke139417
Chambers138947
Pike137914
Marion112131
Marengo106123
Barbour10609
Butler102241
Geneva9717
Winston96413
Lawrence91633
Pickens91618
Bibb87315
Randolph85916
Hale79330
Cherokee78315
Clay77212
Washington76812
Henry7446
Lowndes72629
Monroe66710
Bullock65317
Crenshaw62030
Fayette60814
Perry6046
Cleburne5839
Conecuh57713
Wilcox57312
Macon55821
Lamar5306
Sumter48721
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2223
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 260672

Reported Deaths: 3353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37715571
Davidson33037352
Knox1344596
Rutherford12528116
Hamilton12300111
Williamson751057
Sumner6459117
Wilson495964
Putnam464359
Montgomery445161
Out of TN421236
Sullivan414253
Madison394681
Washington394059
Bradley375324
Maury365039
Blount359541
Sevier354723
Robertson270543
Hamblen258250
Tipton250323
Dyer239238
Gibson224148
Unassigned21626
Coffee202928
Greene196755
Hardeman195333
Obion188327
Anderson186816
Bedford182223
Dickson179720
Trousdale17939
Fayette178527
Carter174536
McMinn174439
Lawrence174020
Loudon171113
Cumberland170527
Jefferson163524
Weakley163326
Wayne16247
Monroe154629
Warren153811
Lauderdale151318
Roane14608
Henderson145426
Hardin145123
Macon139025
Franklin135725
Haywood133828
Hawkins129929
Overton128125
White127115
Johnson12208
Marshall121312
Carroll118927
Cocke117317
McNairy117030
Rhea116521
Campbell113013
Cheatham112212
Bledsoe10454
Smith104414
Giles102638
Lake9974
Lincoln9714
Fentress95712
Crockett92623
Henry85812
Hickman84615
Marion83414
DeKalb79218
Chester75016
Decatur68611
Grainger6494
Grundy60513
Union5634
Claiborne5558
Polk54213
Unicoi5035
Jackson4838
Lewis4726
Humphreys4714
Morgan4627
Benton44010
Cannon4382
Houston43717
Clay42516
Scott4225
Sequatchie3702
Stewart35913
Perry3549
Meigs3396
Pickett2899
Moore2862
Van Buren2172
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events