Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

False video of Joe Biden viewed 1 million times on Twitter

Brian Stelter says Steve Bannon's 2018 confession might be the single quote that best explains the Trump era. Oliver Darcy says the "blizzard of misinformation" surrounding the 2020 election poses unique risks. Donie O'Sullivan describes what CNN is doing to sort out fact from fiction.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden making it appear the Democratic presidential nominee forgot what state he was in was viewed more than one million times on Twitter over the weekend.

In the video, Biden addresses a crowd — saying, "Hello, Minnesota!" The event did, indeed, take place in St Paul, Minnesota.

In the unedited, original video, signs in front of and behind Biden on the stage read "Text MN to 30330" — making it clear the event was in Minnesota.

However in the false video, the on-stage signs were edited to read "Tampa, Florida," and "Text FL to 30330."

The video was shared on Twitter by a person who accused Biden of forgetting what state he was in.

One version of the false video circulating on Twitter was viewed more than 1.1 million times in less than 24 hours.

The video was only labeled as "manipulated media" by Twitter on Sunday evening after it had more than 1 million views. The user then deleted the video.

President Donald Trump's own team and his supporters have repeatedly pushed misleading videos arguing Biden is not mentally fit for office.

Back in March, Trump and his campaign promoted a clip that wrongly made it seem like Biden had endorsed Trump. He, of course, hadn't.

In August, White House social media director Dan Scavino shared a video that purported to show Biden falling asleep during a TV interview. Expect the TV interview never happened; the whole thing was fake.

In September, the Trump campaign posted a video making it seem like Biden had forgotten the Pledge of Allegiance. He hadn't.

And last week the campaign promoted a clip making it seem like Biden said he was running against George Bush, not Trump.

The videos appear to be gaining traction among Trump supporters.

Before a Trump event in West Salem, Wisconsin, last Tuesday, a woman interviewed by CNN said Biden would not be capable of running the country due to his mental capacity. "He forgets where he's at, he forgets who he's running against, he forgets what he's running for," she said.

Asked when Biden had forgotten who he was running against, she cited the misleading clip the Trump campaign had been pushing all last week that purported to show the former vice president saying he was running against Bush.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162720

Reported Deaths: 2735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24285384
Mobile17261320
Tuscaloosa10734145
Montgomery10654210
Madison9680101
Shelby771670
Baldwin694071
Lee670265
Calhoun486165
Marshall453752
Etowah451254
Morgan447436
Houston430035
DeKalb365830
Elmore330959
St. Clair320643
Limestone303134
Walker294995
Talladega279738
Cullman278125
Lauderdale246543
Jackson232119
Autauga215931
Colbert215132
Franklin212032
Blount207425
Russell20043
Chilton193833
Dale190652
Dallas190627
Covington188630
Coffee186511
Escambia176631
Tallapoosa139887
Clarke139417
Chambers138947
Pike137914
Marion112131
Marengo106123
Barbour10609
Butler102241
Geneva9717
Winston96413
Lawrence91633
Pickens91618
Bibb87315
Randolph85916
Hale79330
Cherokee78315
Clay77212
Washington76812
Henry7446
Lowndes72629
Monroe66710
Bullock65317
Crenshaw62030
Fayette60814
Perry6046
Cleburne5839
Conecuh57713
Wilcox57312
Macon55821
Lamar5306
Sumter48721
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2223
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 260672

Reported Deaths: 3353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37715571
Davidson33037352
Knox1344596
Rutherford12528116
Hamilton12300111
Williamson751057
Sumner6459117
Wilson495964
Putnam464359
Montgomery445161
Out of TN421236
Sullivan414253
Madison394681
Washington394059
Bradley375324
Maury365039
Blount359541
Sevier354723
Robertson270543
Hamblen258250
Tipton250323
Dyer239238
Gibson224148
Unassigned21626
Coffee202928
Greene196755
Hardeman195333
Obion188327
Anderson186816
Bedford182223
Dickson179720
Trousdale17939
Fayette178527
Carter174536
McMinn174439
Lawrence174020
Loudon171113
Cumberland170527
Jefferson163524
Weakley163326
Wayne16247
Monroe154629
Warren153811
Lauderdale151318
Roane14608
Henderson145426
Hardin145123
Macon139025
Franklin135725
Haywood133828
Hawkins129929
Overton128125
White127115
Johnson12208
Marshall121312
Carroll118927
Cocke117317
McNairy117030
Rhea116521
Campbell113013
Cheatham112212
Bledsoe10454
Smith104414
Giles102638
Lake9974
Lincoln9714
Fentress95712
Crockett92623
Henry85812
Hickman84615
Marion83414
DeKalb79218
Chester75016
Decatur68611
Grainger6494
Grundy60513
Union5634
Claiborne5558
Polk54213
Unicoi5035
Jackson4838
Lewis4726
Humphreys4714
Morgan4627
Benton44010
Cannon4382
Houston43717
Clay42516
Scott4225
Sequatchie3702
Stewart35913
Perry3549
Meigs3396
Pickett2899
Moore2862
Van Buren2172
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events