Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CNN's Washington bureau chief: Watch these states on election night

CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist tells Brian Stelter which states will be important to watch on election night.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

More than 90 million Americans have voted early, so election night is going to present a unique challenge for the media this year. But there are a few states that will be particularly important in the vote count that could help newsrooms call the election Tuesday night.

If we know the results and there's a clear winner in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, "we could very well know a winner" CNN's Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist told Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

But if the election comes down to Pennsylvania, Feist said there's a chance we won't know the winner on Election Night.

"Donald Trump could have an artificial lead in the state of Pennsylvania," Feist said, adding that this lead could shrink when mail-in votes are counted.

Mail-in ballots might take a while to count. Election officials have to open the envelopes, check the signatures and then process the ballots.

"We can expect them to not finish counting until Wednesday, Thursday or even Friday," Feist said. "Just because it takes longer doesn't mean anything is wrong. They're going to do it methodically."

Florida and North Carolina, however, are already counting mail-in ballots. "At the very beginning of election night, those states are going to dump their early vote into the results," Feist said.

Just 21% of US adults think the winner of the election will be known on the evening of Election Day, while another 25% expect the winner will be known one to three days after, according to a recent Gallup/Knight survey. The majority — 54% — expect it will take longer than three days.

Feist added that CNN viewers can expect to see the same faces that they usually see on the network on Election Night, but the anchors and guests will be adhering to social-distancing regulations.

"This is the most unusual election in our lifetime because so many people have voted by mail," Feist told Stelter Saturday after finishing a prep session with CNN's Election Night anchors and producers.

When it comes to projecting a winner on Election Night, Feist said that there's no way to know if networks will project a winner on Tuesday night.

"It's entirely possible that we won't project a winner at all," he said. CNN will, however, make projections of states as votes roll in on Election Night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162720

Reported Deaths: 2735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24285384
Mobile17261320
Tuscaloosa10734145
Montgomery10654210
Madison9680101
Shelby771670
Baldwin694071
Lee670265
Calhoun486165
Marshall453752
Etowah451254
Morgan447436
Houston430035
DeKalb365830
Elmore330959
St. Clair320643
Limestone303134
Walker294995
Talladega279738
Cullman278125
Lauderdale246543
Jackson232119
Autauga215931
Colbert215132
Franklin212032
Blount207425
Russell20043
Chilton193833
Dale190652
Dallas190627
Covington188630
Coffee186511
Escambia176631
Tallapoosa139887
Clarke139417
Chambers138947
Pike137914
Marion112131
Marengo106123
Barbour10609
Butler102241
Geneva9717
Winston96413
Lawrence91633
Pickens91618
Bibb87315
Randolph85916
Hale79330
Cherokee78315
Clay77212
Washington76812
Henry7446
Lowndes72629
Monroe66710
Bullock65317
Crenshaw62030
Fayette60814
Perry6046
Cleburne5839
Conecuh57713
Wilcox57312
Macon55821
Lamar5306
Sumter48721
Choctaw39512
Greene35117
Coosa2223
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 260672

Reported Deaths: 3353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37715571
Davidson33037352
Knox1344596
Rutherford12528116
Hamilton12300111
Williamson751057
Sumner6459117
Wilson495964
Putnam464359
Montgomery445161
Out of TN421236
Sullivan414253
Madison394681
Washington394059
Bradley375324
Maury365039
Blount359541
Sevier354723
Robertson270543
Hamblen258250
Tipton250323
Dyer239238
Gibson224148
Unassigned21626
Coffee202928
Greene196755
Hardeman195333
Obion188327
Anderson186816
Bedford182223
Dickson179720
Trousdale17939
Fayette178527
Carter174536
McMinn174439
Lawrence174020
Loudon171113
Cumberland170527
Jefferson163524
Weakley163326
Wayne16247
Monroe154629
Warren153811
Lauderdale151318
Roane14608
Henderson145426
Hardin145123
Macon139025
Franklin135725
Haywood133828
Hawkins129929
Overton128125
White127115
Johnson12208
Marshall121312
Carroll118927
Cocke117317
McNairy117030
Rhea116521
Campbell113013
Cheatham112212
Bledsoe10454
Smith104414
Giles102638
Lake9974
Lincoln9714
Fentress95712
Crockett92623
Henry85812
Hickman84615
Marion83414
DeKalb79218
Chester75016
Decatur68611
Grainger6494
Grundy60513
Union5634
Claiborne5558
Polk54213
Unicoi5035
Jackson4838
Lewis4726
Humphreys4714
Morgan4627
Benton44010
Cannon4382
Houston43717
Clay42516
Scott4225
Sequatchie3702
Stewart35913
Perry3549
Meigs3396
Pickett2899
Moore2862
Van Buren2172
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events