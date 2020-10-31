Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch View Alerts

Sean Connery, famed for playing James Bond, dies age 90

Sean Connery, who starred as Agent 007 in the first James Bond film "Dr. No" in 1962, has died at age 90.

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Laura Smith-Spark and Michael Pearson, CNN

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor whose five-decade-long movie career was dominated by the role of James Bond, has died at the age of 90, according to his publicist.

The actor "died peacefully in his sleep," publicist Nancy Seltzer said in a statement Saturday.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family. There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended," the statement said.

Connery, who was awarded a knighthood in 2000 for his contribution to the arts, played the British spy in seven movies, beginning with "Dr. No" in 1962, the first of the Bond movies.

He wasn't just Bond, of course. Connery starred in an Alfred Hitchcock film, 1964's "Marnie," opposite Tippi Hedren; was part of the all-star cast in 1974's "Murder on the Orient Express"; played Indiana Jones' father, in 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"; and won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Chicago cop Jim Malone in the 1987 film "The Untouchables."

But like so many characters in the Bond films, he could never quite escape 007. He gave up the role twice before finally ending his involvement with 1983's puckishly titled "Never Say Never Again."

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were "devastated" by the news of Connery's death in a statement posted to the official 007 Twitter account.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words "The name's Bond... James Bond" -- he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent," the producers said.

"He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "heartbroken" to hear of Connery's death.

"Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons," she said in a statement Saturday. "Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became a film icon and one of the world's most accomplished actors."

Sturgeon also paid tribute to Connery's commitment to his native country and his advocacy for an independent Scotland, adding that it was a "privilege" to have known him.

"Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country," she said.

"He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude."

Connery leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, and sons Jason and Stephane.

Bond image

Connery's fame as the dashing spy Bond sometimes proved a double-edged sword.

As early as 1965, just prior to the premiere of "Thunderball" -- the fourth Bond film -- Connery testily corrected a Playboy interviewer about concerns over typecasting.

"Let me straighten you out on this. The problem in interviews of this sort is to get across the fact, without breaking your arse, that one is not Bond, that one was functioning reasonably well before Bond and that one is going to function reasonably well after Bond," he said. "There are a lot of things I did before Bond -- like playing the classics on stage -- that don't seem to get publicized. So you see, this Bond image is a problem in a way and a bit of a bore, but one has just got to live with it."

In general, he didn't suffer the film industry gladly. He made his last film, "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," in 2003 and called it a career at age 73.

If there was a role he was always proud of, it was conveyed in the title of his 2008 memoir, "Being a Scot." Connery was a strong advocate for his native Scotland -- despite living in the Bahamas -- and a vocal proponent of Scottish independence from the UK.

He had a tattoo that said, simply, "Scotland For Ever" and never considered dropping his much-parodied burr, even when playing Russians, Irishmen, Egyptians or Americans.

"Drama is conveyed with emotion, and it's best to spend time looking for that emotion -- which is international -- instead," Connery told the UK edition of GQ. "Besides, I think there is a certain musicality each person has in their own tongue."

His bluntness could also get him into trouble and some of his views were problematic.

In 1965, in response to a question about his Bond character hitting women, he told Playboy magazine that he didn't "think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman -- although I don't recommend doing it in the same way that you'd hit a man. An openhanded slap is justified -- if all other alternatives fail and there has been plenty of warning."

He stood by those comments in a 1987 interview with Barbara Walters, a perspective that took on a new tone in 2006, when Connery's first wife, Cilento, wrote in an autobiography that he had beat her in a 1965 incident in Spain.

Ruggedly handsome

He was born Thomas Sean Connery in 1930 to working-class parents in Edinburgh, Scotland, and dropped out of school during World War II at the age of 13.

"The war was on, so my whole education time was a wipeout," he told Rolling Stone in a 1983 interview. "I had no qualifications at all for any job, and unemployment has always been very high in Scotland anyway, so you take what you get. I was a milkman, laborer, steel bender, cement mixer -- virtually anything."

In 1947, he joined the British Royal Navy, serving just three years after a stomach ulcer ended his time in the service.

He returned to Edinburgh, where he worked as a bricklayer, lifeguard and coffin polisher ("I wasn't very good at it," he told GQ), according to his official biography. He picked up bodybuilding as a hobby and in 1950 -- according to Connery lore, anyway -- placed third in the Mr. Universe competition.

Connery later auditioned for and got a role in the touring chorus for "South Pacific," which launched his acting career in 1953. He made his screen debut in an uncredited role in the 1955 British movie "Lilacs in the Spring," followed by a role in the 1957 film "No Road Back."

But it was not until film producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli chose Connery to portray Bond in the first big-screen adaptation of the Ian Fleming novels ("Dr. No") that the ruggedly handsome actor saw fame. Fleming, whose Bond was a blue-blooded Englishman, grew to love Connery's portrayal so much, he gave his hero a Scottish father in one of his last Bond books, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

Years later, film critic Philip French described Connery's portrayal of Bond in "Dr. No" as "confident but not arrogant, a man comfortable in a dinner jacket but not born to the purple."

He went on to star in five consecutive Bond films and seven in total. Connery was Bond in "From Russia with Love" in 1963, "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Thunderball" in 1965 and "You Only Live Twice" in 1967, before he left the series in a dispute over compensation.

He later returned to film two more Bond movies, 1971's "Diamonds are Forever" and "Never Say Never Again" in 1983, before turning in his license to kill for good.

Connery is consistently ranked as fans' favorite Bond, a sentiment often shared by film critics.

"He really set the bar, and everyone else has to measure up to that," said Wilson, Broccoli's stepson, who now runs the production company that makes Bond films.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162720

Reported Deaths: 2735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24088384
Mobile17166319
Tuscaloosa10641142
Montgomery10576205
Madison961998
Shelby766067
Baldwin688871
Lee666965
Calhoun480663
Marshall450051
Etowah444553
Morgan442835
Houston426535
DeKalb357929
Elmore329258
St. Clair313843
Limestone300333
Walker290293
Talladega277737
Cullman271925
Lauderdale243743
Jackson228218
Autauga214131
Colbert212532
Franklin210732
Blount203925
Russell19993
Chilton192632
Dallas189427
Dale186252
Coffee185111
Covington178729
Escambia176031
Clarke139117
Tallapoosa138587
Chambers138147
Pike137014
Marion111831
Barbour10569
Marengo105322
Butler102041
Geneva9597
Winston95313
Pickens90018
Lawrence89933
Bibb86615
Randolph85316
Hale78330
Cherokee76915
Clay76712
Washington75912
Henry7366
Lowndes72328
Monroe66310
Bullock65117
Crenshaw61630
Fayette60413
Perry6026
Cleburne5819
Conecuh57313
Wilcox57212
Macon55020
Lamar5255
Sumter48721
Choctaw39512
Greene34616
Coosa2193
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 259488

Reported Deaths: 3341
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37618571
Davidson32908350
Knox1330196
Rutherford12485116
Hamilton12251111
Williamson749657
Sumner6439117
Wilson495064
Putnam463859
Montgomery442861
Out of TN430436
Sullivan410052
Madison392780
Washington387758
Bradley372923
Maury363039
Blount355441
Sevier353423
Robertson270243
Hamblen256950
Tipton250123
Dyer236338
Unassigned23047
Gibson223449
Coffee201428
Hardeman193933
Greene192755
Obion186527
Anderson184816
Bedford180522
Trousdale17949
Dickson179119
Fayette177427
Lawrence173220
McMinn172939
Carter172136
Cumberland169827
Loudon169713
Wayne16237
Jefferson162224
Weakley161926
Monroe153629
Warren152011
Lauderdale150717
Roane14478
Hardin144423
Henderson144326
Macon138425
Franklin135124
Haywood133428
Hawkins128629
Overton126825
White126615
Johnson12118
Marshall120512
Carroll118127
Cocke116716
McNairy116330
Rhea115121
Cheatham112012
Campbell111613
Bledsoe10404
Smith104014
Giles102238
Lake9924
Lincoln9514
Fentress94812
Crockett91722
Henry84512
Hickman84115
Marion82613
DeKalb79018
Chester74416
Decatur68211
Grainger6414
Grundy60013
Union5604
Claiborne5498
Polk53813
Unicoi4865
Jackson4778
Humphreys4694
Lewis4586
Morgan4587
Benton44110
Cannon4362
Houston43117
Clay42216
Scott4165
Sequatchie3702
Stewart35613
Perry3508
Meigs3396
Pickett2879
Moore2862
Van Buren2132
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events