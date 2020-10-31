Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch View Alerts

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he's '100% sure' he will never box professionally again

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather tells CNN en Español that he isn't going to fight boxers anymore in the ring, but he is open to other combat sportsmen boxing against him.

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Raul Saenz and Matias Grez, CNN

Since retiring from professional boxing with an unmatched 50-0 record, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has turned his attention to promoting and mentoring the next generation of fighters.

Despite still being deeply involved in the sport on a daily basis, Mayweather says there is no temptation for him to come out of retirement.

"As of right now, I'm doing exhibitions," Mayweather told CNN en Español's Raul Saenz. "I'm 100% sure that I'm not fighting against any boxer anymore. So, that's out of the question. I mean, just my faculties mean a lot to me. Money don't make me, I make money and my health is more important than money.

"As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a box ring? Absolutely."

Considered one of the sport's all-time greats, Forbes estimates Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in 2017 generated more than $550 million in revenue. Mayweather earned a reported $275 million, a sum generated both from his roles as fighter and also promoter.

Outside of the boxing ring, Mayweather was arrested in September 2010 after authorities said he punched Josie Harris -- the mother of three of his children at his Las Vegas home -- where she was living with his two young sons and a daughter.

The fighter pleaded guilty 14 months later to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery and two counts of harassment. He was sentenced to three months, and he served two.

READ: Conor McGregor says he's accepted a UFC fight against Dustin Poirier

'The real atmosphere'

Mayweather was speaking to CNNEE ahead of one his fighters Gervonta "Tank" Davis, who boasts a so far unbeaten 23-0 record, taking on Leo Santa Cruz this Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

While most sporting events around the world have been played without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, this weekend's bout has been moved from what would have been an empty Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut to Texas' Alamodome, where around 10,000 fans are expected.

The NBA was widely praised for the success of its Disney World bubble, during which just two cases of Covid-19 were recorded, but Mayweather believes one of the crucial elements that most impacts sport at the highest level was missing.

"I'm happy we were able to move this to San Antonio so we can have the crowd, the real atmosphere," Mayweather said. "Because when I be looking at boxing and there's no crowd, I feel like I'm watching sparring boxing in a boxing gym. When there's a crowd, there's a different outcome.

"It's no different from basketball. Congratulations to the Lakers, but it was like they were [playing] pickup ball because it was in a gym. But even if they were playing pick up, they are pickup champions. But I like it better with a crowd, because the crowd can shape things up a little bit.

"The crowd ... if it's on a basketball [court] or if it's in an arena as far as with boxing ... the crowd can shape things up and I like to see things up shook up a little, it's a little bit better. So you've gotta deal with pressure when you're on an elite stage."

Davis, still only 25, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and explosive fighters in the lower weight divisions. In Santa Cruz, a four-division champion, he faces by some distance his most accomplished opponent to date.

Davis has moved down a weight class to fight Santa Cruz for his WBA super featherweight title, though Davis' WBA lightweight title will also be on the line.

Being a smaller boxer mentored by Mayweather has naturally put additional pressure and expectations on Davis' shoulders. However, Mayweather believes it's time for both of these fighters to create their own legacy.

"Anything I [do] now, my money is guaranteed because my name is engraved in stone," he said. "I've proven myself for over twenty years of what I can do, and the numbers I can do on pay per view as well as streaming, so I've showed what I can do.

"Now it's time for these young fighters to go out there on Halloween and show what they can do and I'm pretty sure Leo is in tip top shape, because Tank is in tip top shape and they need to go out there and do what they do .

"They are gonna have a crowd and we want the crowd to shake some things up to see what these guys can do under pressure."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162720

Reported Deaths: 2735
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24088384
Mobile17166319
Tuscaloosa10641142
Montgomery10576205
Madison961998
Shelby766067
Baldwin688871
Lee666965
Calhoun480663
Marshall450051
Etowah444553
Morgan442835
Houston426535
DeKalb357929
Elmore329258
St. Clair313843
Limestone300333
Walker290293
Talladega277737
Cullman271925
Lauderdale243743
Jackson228218
Autauga214131
Colbert212532
Franklin210732
Blount203925
Russell19993
Chilton192632
Dallas189427
Dale186252
Coffee185111
Covington178729
Escambia176031
Clarke139117
Tallapoosa138587
Chambers138147
Pike137014
Marion111831
Barbour10569
Marengo105322
Butler102041
Geneva9597
Winston95313
Pickens90018
Lawrence89933
Bibb86615
Randolph85316
Hale78330
Cherokee76915
Clay76712
Washington75912
Henry7366
Lowndes72328
Monroe66310
Bullock65117
Crenshaw61630
Fayette60413
Perry6026
Cleburne5819
Conecuh57313
Wilcox57212
Macon55020
Lamar5255
Sumter48721
Choctaw39512
Greene34616
Coosa2193
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 259488

Reported Deaths: 3341
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37618571
Davidson32908350
Knox1330196
Rutherford12485116
Hamilton12251111
Williamson749657
Sumner6439117
Wilson495064
Putnam463859
Montgomery442861
Out of TN430436
Sullivan410052
Madison392780
Washington387758
Bradley372923
Maury363039
Blount355441
Sevier353423
Robertson270243
Hamblen256950
Tipton250123
Dyer236338
Unassigned23047
Gibson223449
Coffee201428
Hardeman193933
Greene192755
Obion186527
Anderson184816
Bedford180522
Trousdale17949
Dickson179119
Fayette177427
Lawrence173220
McMinn172939
Carter172136
Cumberland169827
Loudon169713
Wayne16237
Jefferson162224
Weakley161926
Monroe153629
Warren152011
Lauderdale150717
Roane14478
Hardin144423
Henderson144326
Macon138425
Franklin135124
Haywood133428
Hawkins128629
Overton126825
White126615
Johnson12118
Marshall120512
Carroll118127
Cocke116716
McNairy116330
Rhea115121
Cheatham112012
Campbell111613
Bledsoe10404
Smith104014
Giles102238
Lake9924
Lincoln9514
Fentress94812
Crockett91722
Henry84512
Hickman84115
Marion82613
DeKalb79018
Chester74416
Decatur68211
Grainger6414
Grundy60013
Union5604
Claiborne5498
Polk53813
Unicoi4865
Jackson4778
Humphreys4694
Lewis4586
Morgan4587
Benton44110
Cannon4362
Houston43117
Clay42216
Scott4165
Sequatchie3702
Stewart35613
Perry3508
Meigs3396
Pickett2879
Moore2862
Van Buren2132
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events